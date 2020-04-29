NEWTON, Kan., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the introduction of its new E-752-MTS mid-toughened 350°F (177°C) cure epoxy system. E-752-MTS is Park’s next generation 350°F cure epoxy system and the newest member of its E-752 product family.



E-752-MTS is designed for primary and secondary aircraft structure applications, such as wing and empennage structures, control surfaces, fuselages and engine nacelles. To provide processing flexibility and access to a wider market, E-752-MTS can be cured using Autoclave, Oven (or Out-Of-Autoclave) or Press Cure processes. Trials and testing of E-752-MTS tack levels have yielded a resin system that is optimized for hand layup fabrication, as well as select automated processes, including Automated Fiber Placement (AFP). This next generation Park resin system is available with a wide variety of aerospace grade reinforcements, including standard modulus and intermediate modulus carbon fiber fabrics and unidirectional tapes.

Find out how E-752-MTS can benefit your aerospace application by contacting our Technical Support and Customer Service Teams at +1 316-283-6500. A Technical Data Sheet is available at: https://parkaerospace.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/E-752-MTS-Datasheet-042820-1.pdf

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.



Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500