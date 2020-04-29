TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that, due to restricted working conditions related to the current COVID-19 Pandemic it has extended the date for filing its 2019 year end Financial Statements (“FS”) and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).



On March 23, 2020 Canadian securities regulators granted public issuers a 45-day extension of time for filing these documents and companies with December 31 year fiscal ends such as Sparton now have until May 14, 2020 to file. The deadline for filing Q1, 2020 interim financial statements and MD&A has also been extended to June 29, 2020.

There have been no material business developments since the filing of the unaudited interim quarterly financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2019 except as disclosed in Company news releases dated November 11, 2019, November 25, 2019, October 21,2019, December 16, 2019, and February 11, 2020.

Sparton expects to file its 2019-year end documents on or before May 14, 2020.

