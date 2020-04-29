San Ramon, California, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Ramon, Calif. – April 29, 2020 – Airbnb, Apple, Uber and Zappos have mastered it. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a leading national brand to deliver a great customer experience. In a new book, SocialSurvey Chief Executive Officer, Scott Harris, uncovers what it takes for any business to achieve consistent five-star reviews and win locally by building a winning customer experience (CX) strategy in nine steps. To request a complimentary preview copy, please visit https://try.socialsurvey.com/book-media/.

According to Harris, the idea for the book came from repeated questions on the topic from frustrated business executives after his presentations at industry conferences around the country. “Everyone knows they need to deliver a great customer experience, but they don’t know how to design a strategy that makes it possible,” said Harris. “That’s all laid out in my book.”

In “Create WOW Customer Experiences: CX 2.0” Harris outlines why businesses today need to shift from a traditional, passive “data at rest” approach to be more proactive and leverage “data in motion” in real-time. Harris believes automation is the key to driving great business outcomes and a way to turn customers into fanatics and employees into advocates.

Harris devotes a chapter each to nine simple rules that businesses can follow to design their own winning CX strategy: (1) Focus on the most impactful interactions, (2) Start with behavior, (3) Drive business outcomes, (4) Wherever possible, automate, (5) Escalate and resolve issues, (6) Manage content and consistent data, (7) Collect and share feedback, (8) Create a virtuous cycle, and (9) Make data-driven decisions.

“This is the new how-to-guide for business leaders who want to build a legendary and enduring customer experience that matters,” said David Kawata, CEO of Docitt. “It's not luck, it's a formula and it's all here.”

Scott Harris has 25 years of experience building marketing technologies focused on people and relationships with the goal of creating WOW moments for customers, employees and partners. In 2015, he launched SocialSurvey, a fully automated experience management platform that empowers businesses to put data in motion to drive real-time outcomes. He teaches on the subjects of customer experience and experience management and is a frequent industry speaker.

“Create WOW Customer Experiences: CX 2.0” by Scott Harris is now available for $9.95 from Amazon.com.

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

