CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Stewart B. Davis, M.D., has joined Dresner Partners as Managing Director in its Healthcare Group. Dr. Davis has diverse experience as a serial entrepreneur and founder, licensed investment banker, board member, medical director, consultant and educator. He will be working out of Boca Raton, Florida, alongside Mitchell S. Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.



Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Dr. Davis served as Executive in Residence with the Medical Technology Practice he founded at Locust Walk, a boutique life sciences investment bank based in Boston. He has also held executive roles and board positions with several medical device firms, many of which he cofounded, including CEO of Bioceptive Inc. in New Orleans; CEO of DermaSensor Inc. in Miami; COO of SafeStitch Medical Inc. in Miami; COO and CFO of Copper Enriched Beauty LLC in Boca Raton; and General Manager of Pristine Surgical in Manchester, NH. He also served as Managing Partner and Chairman for VetDriven, Pawquatic and CardioDriven.

“I’m excited to join Dresner Partners’ award-winning investment banking team,” said Stewart Davis. “The firm has a very active healthcare group and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

“Stewart’s diverse experience as a medical doctor, entrepreneur, banker, board member, and expert in medical devices makes him uniquely qualified to advise many of our prospective clients,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “We are very pleased to have him join the firm and strengthen our presence in the healthcare space and in the Southeast.”

Dr. Davis has numerous writing credits including peer reviewed papers, grants, podium presentations and a book. He holds a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Biology Summa Cum Laude from the University of Miami Honors Program.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

