BAE Systems Honors Egide USA

with a Gold Tier Supplier Award

Cambridge, MD – April 29, 2020 -06:00pm (CET) - Egide USA , a subsidiary of Groupe Egide (Euronext Paris - ISIN code: FR0000072373) today announced it won a Gold Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2019 for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. Egide USA was selected from a pool of more than 2,200 suppliers that worked with the sector in 2019.

Jim Collins, President and CEO of the Egide group, comments: “Egide USA is honoured to receive this distinction from BAE Systems. We attach great importance to our partnership with them and we believe that this award is a testimony to the strength of our collaboration and our sustained joint growth. »

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“We are proud to partner with companies – including Egide USA – committed to delivering the highest quality products on-time, every time,” said Kim Cadorette, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “We look forward to continued collaboration and success.”

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide’s eligibility for tax efficient French innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPI) was renewed on May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID





