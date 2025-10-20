Egide: RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF OF 2025

Bollène (France), October 20, 2025 – 06:00pm (CET)

Press Release

RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF OF 2025

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025 rose slightly by 1% compared to the first half of 2024, reaching €15,583k.

The group achieved a notable performance, with a positive consolidated EBITDA of €182k, an improvement of €559k compared to H1 2024.

The consolidated net loss amounted to - €2,043k, compared with - €1,448k a year earlier, due to exceptional items at Egide SA and lower revenue at Santier.

Outlook for the second half of 2025:

Continued recovery towards sustainable operating profitability.

Revenue growth compared to H1 2025.

Continued improvement in EBITDA.





Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, is today announcing its results for the 1st half of 2025.

For the record, the financial statements are now presented in accordance with French GAAP accounting standards for the first half of 2025 and 2024, and no longer in accordance with IFRS international standards.

The Board of Directors met on October 16, 2025, to approve the half-year financial results as of June 30, 2025. As a reminder, on Euronext Growth, the half-year financial statements are not submitted to an audit by the statutory auditors (Euronext Growth Rules, art. 4.2.1). The financial statements presented below are not and will not be audited.

KEY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INDICATORS AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 – UNAUDITED

In €k





H1 2025 * H1 2024 ** Variation €k % Sales 15 583 15 434 +149 +1% EBITDA ** 182 -377 +559 -148% Operating Result -1 388 -1 171 -218 +19% Financial Result -729 -367 -361 +98% Exceptional Results 0 0 / / CIR (research tax credit) 75 90 +15 -17% Net Result -2 043 -1 448 -595 -41%

* unaudited

** Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

2025 CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR REVENUE – UNAUDITED

Sales (in K€)





H1 2025 * H1 2024 ** Variation €k % CA €k % CA €k % Egide SA 7 814 50% 7 040 46% +774 +11% Egide USA 5 679 36% 5 154 33% +525 +10% Santier 2 090 14% 3 240 21% -1 150 -35% Egide Group 15 583 100% 15 434 100% +149 +1%

* unaudited

** Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

In the first half of 2025, consolidated revenue amounted to €15,583K, up 1% compared to the first half of 2024. This increase of €149K is the result of contrasting developments depending on the entities:

Egide SA (+774 €k, +11%) was mainly driven by a strong upturn in business with several historical customers, particularly in France, North America and the United Kingdom. This performance largely compensates for unfavorable geopolitical impacts observed in Asia and confirms the relevance of the strategy to strengthen its position of leader in its European and American markets.





was mainly driven by a with several historical customers, particularly in France, North America and the United Kingdom. This performance largely compensates for unfavorable geopolitical impacts observed in Asia and confirms the relevance of the strategy to strengthen its position of leader in its European and American markets. Egide USA (+525 €k, +10%) recorded a steady growth in the first half, in high value-added segments. This performance validates the diversification strategy implemented in the United States, particularly in thermal imaging - where the Group holds a world leadership position - as well as in thermal batteries and firing systems, representing strategic sectors experiencing strong growth.





recorded a steady growth in the first half, in high value-added segments. This performance validates the implemented in the United States, particularly in thermal imaging - where the Group holds a world leadership position - as well as in thermal batteries and firing systems, representing strategic sectors experiencing strong growth. Santier (-1 150 K€, -35%) was impacted by the discontinuation of a number of high value programs with leading customers in the United States and Asia, resulting in a 35% decline in revenue as of June 30, 2025. This situation contributed to the decline in the Group's profitability in the first half of the year.





RESULTS BY REGION

Sales (in €k)





H1 2025 * H1 2024 ** Variation €k % CA €k % CA €k % North America 6 778 44% 7 280 47% - 502 -7% Europe 5 188 33% 3 400 22% +1 788 +53% Asia & ROW 3 617 23% 4 754 31% - 1 137 -24% Egide Group 15 583 100% 15 434 100% +149 +1%

* unaudited

** Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

The geographical breakdown reflects the rebalancing achieved by the Group:

Europe: strong growth (+53% ) thanks to the reconquest of historical customers .

strong growth ) thanks to the . North America: 7% decline (-€502K ) resulting from two opposing factors: Santier's difficulties (-€1,150K in revenue) were not offset by the growth in Egide USA's business (+€525K). This region still accounts for 44% of the Group's total revenue.

7% decline ) resulting from two opposing factors: (-€1,150K in revenue) were not offset by the (+€525K). This region still accounts for 44% of the Group's total revenue. Asia & ROW: impact of geopolitical context (-24%), offset by other regions.





CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 - UNAUDITED

Revenue growth (+1%).

EBITDA: €182K compared to -€377K in H1 2024, an improvement of €559K.

Operating income: deterioration of €218K to -€1,388K.

Net loss: €2,043K compared to €1,448K in the first half of 2024, a deterioration of €595K.

EBITDA BY SUBSIDIARY AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

The Group presents detailed EBITDA by entity in order to provide a more transparent view of each subsidiary's operating performance and to identify accurately the sources of value creation or loss.

EBITDA

(in €k)





H1 2025 * H1 2024 ** Variation €k €k €k Egide SA 116 -205 +320 Egide USA 783 -279 +1 062 Santier -711 114 -825 Egide USA LLC (holding)*** -5 -8 +3 Egide Group 182 -377 +559

* unaudited

** Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

***Egide USA LLC (holding) corresponds to the US holding company that owns Egide USA and Santier.

Its EBITDA reflects only the structural costs of this entity.

This positive EBITDA confirms the relevance of the strategy implemented two years ago, which has resulted in continuous growth:

Egide SA reported a sharp improvement in EBITDA to €116K, compared with €-205K a year earlier, representing an improvement of €320K . This improvement is the result of increased revenue (+11%), a decrease in indirect fixed costs (-€226K), and improved manufacturing operational performance , which has enabled the company to better absorb structural costs and contributed to increased profitability.





reported a sharp improvement in EBITDA to €116K, compared with €-205K a year earlier, representing an . This improvement is the result of increased revenue (+11%), a (-€226K), and , which has enabled the company to better absorb structural costs and contributed to increased profitability. Egide USA also reported a significant improvement, with positive EBITDA of €783K, up €1,062K compared to the same period in 2024. This performance reflects both the increase in revenue (+10%, or €525K), improved manufacturing operations performance , and cost control . Purchases consumed were reduced by €47K despite the increase in revenue, personnel expenses decreased by €258K, while other expenses increased by €89K. In addition, there was €320K improvement in operating income.





also reported a significant improvement, with of €783K, up €1,062K compared to the same period in 2024. This performance reflects both the increase in revenue (+10%, or €525K), , and . Purchases consumed were reduced by €47K despite the increase in revenue, personnel expenses decreased by €258K, while other expenses increased by €89K. In addition, there was €320K improvement in operating income. Santier recorded a significant decline of €825K in EBITDA, falling from positive EBITDA in H1 2024 to negative EBITDA of €711K as of June 30, 2025. This deterioration is mainly due to the sharp decline in revenue (-35%, or -€1,150K) linked to the discontinuation of several high value-added programs with leading customers in the United States and Asia. It is also accentuated by an increase in purchases consumed (+€106K) and personnel expenses (+€162K), partially offset by a reduction in other external expenses (-€225K) and other operating income (+€324K).





BREAKDOWN OF CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT BY ENTITY AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 (UNAUDITED)

Net Result

(in €k)





H1 2025* H1 2024 ** Variation €k €k €k Egide SA -1 484 -397 -1 088 Egide USA 313 -993 +1 306 Santier -866 -50 - 816 Egide USA LLC (holding) -5 -8 + 3 Egide Group - 2 043 -1 448 - 595

* unaudited

** Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

The Group's net loss was down €595K in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024, standing at €2,043K.

Egide SA, the €1,599K difference between EBITDA and net income is mainly due to:

€1,110K in depreciation, amortization, and provisions , including €261K on tangible and intangible fixed assets, €459K in provisions for risks and charges , and €390K in impairment losses due to a change in the accounting method used to value inventories.

, including €261K on tangible and intangible fixed assets, €459K in , and €390K in due to a change in the accounting method used to value inventories. €596K in financial expenses , including €496K in foreign exchange losses (mainly related to intra-group current accounts) and €99K in financial interest.

, including €496K in foreign exchange losses (mainly related to intra-group current accounts) and €99K in financial interest. Partially offset by a research tax credit of €75K.





These issues reflect increased pressure on net income, despite improved operating performance in terms of EBITDA.

Egide USA, the €470K difference between EBITDA and net income is mainly due to:

€ 363K in depreciation and amortization charges on fixed assets.

363K in depreciation and amortization charges on fixed assets. €106K in financial income.

Santier, EBITDA of -€711K translates into a net result of -€866K, mainly due to:

€27K in financial expenses.

€129K in provisions and depreciation related to tangible fixed assets.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

Assets (k€) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Liabilities (k€) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Fixed assets 6 892 8 213 Shareholders’ equity 4 251 6 152 Intangible assets 3 5 Capital 9 804 9 800 Tangible assets 6 421 7 632 Capital-related premiums 1 118 1 115 Financial assets 468 576 Reserves -4 628 -2 387 Net result (Group share) -2 043 -2 375 Current assets 14 528 15 987 Non-current liabilities 454 459 Inventories & work in progress 6 644 8 044 Provisions 972 541 Trade receivables 3 132 3 081 Current liabilities 15 743 17 047 Other assets and accruals 2 490 3 014 Financial Debts 7 959 9 357 Cash 2 263 1 848 Trade payables 5 912 5 991 Other Debt & accruals 1 872 1 698 Total Assets 21 420 24 199 Total Liabilities 21 420 24 199

Shareholders' equity amounted to €4,251K, representing 19.8% of the balance sheet total.

The €1,901K decrease in equity from €6,152K at December 31, 2024, to €4,251K at June 30, 2025, is explained by:

€2,043K net loss.

€134K exchange rate difference.

€6K in other expenses.





Net debt (defined as the difference between cash and financial debt) decreased from €7,509K as of December 31, 2024, to €5,696K as of June 30, 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER JUNE 30, 2025

IGNACE DUPON APPOINTED GROUP CEO AS OF AUGUST 1, 2025

The Board of Directors, meeting on July 1st, 2025, under the chairmanship of Philippe BENSUSSAN, announces the appointment of Ignace DUPON as Group CEO, effective August 1st, 2025.

This appointment is part of an operational and strategic continuity, with Ignace DUPON having held key positions within the Group for more than ten years and leading US operations as General Manager of Egide USA since 2023 and Santier since 2024.

This governance transition aims to strengthen the integration of the Group's French and American operations, capitalizing on Ignace DUPON's field expertise acquired on both sides of the Atlantic. His in-depth knowledge of international markets and commercial experience constitute major assets to continue the Group's expansion and develop new strategic accounts.

OUTLOOK

The Group expects revenue to grow in the second half of 2025 (H2 2025), driven by:

Egide SA: continued commercial recovery as experienced in H1, with an expansion of the customer base in the European and North American markets;

Egide USA: continued growth momentum in high value-added segments;

Santier: active search for new opportunities to offset the end of major contracts, but weak activity is expected to persist in H2.





The Group anticipates a continued improvement in EBITDA, which was already positive in the first half, thanks to the actions underway.

The return to sustainable operating profitability remains the Group's priority.

Commercial efforts are continuing as part of the strategy to diversify the customer portfolio. Egide maintains a strong presence in its strategic markets, particularly in the defense and aerospace sectors, where the outlook remains solid in both North America and Europe.

Accordingly, the organization has been adapted with the creation of a Group commercial management department whose responsibilities extend to the three entities present on two continents.

The development of synergies between the French and American entities is continuing in order to strengthen the Group's overall competitiveness.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2025 HY Financial Report available: October 20, 2025

2025 FY Revenue: January 20, 2026

CONTACTS

EGIDE

Ignace DUPON : CEO

idupon@fr.egide-group.com

Anais CAZAUX : Group CFO

acazaux@fr.egide-group.com

About EGIDE GROUP - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

