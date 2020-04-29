FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $9.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share.  The results represent a decrease of $1.4 million compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During this extraordinarily difficult time our primary focus has been on the ways in which we can support our employees, our clients and the communities that we serve.  In spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19 our team is working tirelessly to ensure the availability of essential banking services to our clients.  At this time, 42 of our 48 retail branches are operating in a modified capacity and are complemented by our robust suite of digital banking products and services.  Our lending team is working closely with our impacted borrowers to assess their needs and to provide payment relief or supplemental sources of credit, as appropriate.

While significant challenges lie ahead, Kearny Bank’s exceptionally strong capital and liquidity positions and long history of conservative underwriting will enable us to persevere throughout this unprecedented event.”

Balance Sheet

  • Deposits increased by $64.4 million to $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.19 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to an increase of $60.1 million in retail deposits, reflecting the Company’s continued success in growing the balance of core deposits.
  • Loans receivable increased by $69.8 million to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.49 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase in loans receivable was attributable to an increase in loan origination volume coupled with a slowing of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter.
  • During the first half of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the Company executed a wholesale restructuring transaction designed to enhance net interest income and reduce credit risk within the investment portfolio.  During the first phase of the transaction, $158.4 million of investment securities with a weighted average yield of 2.63% were sold and a portion of the proceeds utilized to extinguish $121.5 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances with a weighted average cost of 2.84%.  Gains on sale of investment securities and debt extinguishment losses each totaled $2.2 million, resulting in a negligible impact on pre-tax net income.  During the second phase of the transaction, $248.7 million of US agency-backed mortgage-backed securities were purchased at a weighted average yield of 2.77% and were funded with a combination of FHLB advances, brokered time deposits and overnight borrowings at a weighted average cost of 1.65%.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income increased by $3.0 million to $37.6 million from $34.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in net interest income resulted from of an increase of $1.6 million in interest income coupled with a decrease of $1.4 million in interest expense.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest spread increased by 19 basis points to 2.23% while net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 2.46%.  These increases primarily reflected an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points, largely attributable to a 13 basis point increase in the yield on loans to 4.14% which was partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities to 2.99%.  For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 14 basis points, attributable to a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.49% coupled with a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings to 1.98%.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges decreased by $807,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $733,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $832,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • Gains on sales of securities totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $11,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was attributable to the sale of securities in conjunction with the wholesale restructuring transaction noted earlier.
  • Loan sale gains totaled $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $668,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The decrease in loan sale gains largely reflected a decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.
  • Miscellaneous non-interest income increased by $334,000 to $223,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from a net loss of $111,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was largely attributable to non-recurring losses on asset disposals associated with branch consolidations that were recognized in the prior comparative period.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased by $1.6 million to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $26.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses incurred upon the execution of the wholesale restructuring transaction, as noted earlier.  The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in net occupancy expense of premises, equipment and systems expense and advertising and marketing expense.  Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in salaries and employee benefits, non-recurring merger-related expense and miscellaneous expense.
  • The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.60% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 67.5% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 2.4% and 25.0%, respectively. 
  • The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate reflected a $1.6 million reduction in income tax expense attributable to the carryback of net operating losses into prior periods at a higher statutory federal tax rate than is currently in effect for the Company.  This carryback was permitted by tax law changes enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.  In addition, the Company reversed valuation allowances totaling $591,000 which were associated with capital loss carryforwards and were determined to be realizable due to the sale of investment securities at the Bank’s New Jersey investment company subsidiary.  Finally, a comparatively lower level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively lower provision for income tax expense.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased to 0.55% from 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 3.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 while return on average tangible equity decreased to 4.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 4.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

  • The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $22.0 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.  The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter.  This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has an original loan-to-value of approximately 55%.
  • The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 from $30.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.  Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at March 31, 2020 totaled 1.02%.  As of that same date, the balance of acquired loans totaled $972.4 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $46.2 million or 4.75% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL.  As the Company operates with a June 30 fiscal year end it has not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.
  • Net charge offs totaled $15,000 or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $30,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in provision was largely attributable to increases in the qualitative factors associated with the impact of COVID-19 on national and regional economic conditions and, to a lesser extent, the growth in the balance of loans receivable during the current period, as compared to a decline in the balance of loans receivable during the prior comparative period.
  • Under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, and based upon regulatory guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals of up to six months, that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings.  As such, the applicable loans are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period.  As of April 24, 2020 the Company had modified 403 loans with aggregate outstanding principal balances of $499.0 million, in accordance with this guidance.

Liquidity & Capital

  • The Company maintains significant sources of both on-and-off balance sheet liquidity.  At March 31, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $59.5 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.48 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary.  In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $415.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.62 billion and $323.5 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.  During the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the Company actively utilized its secured and unsecured borrowing facilities to ensure their accessibility.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,475,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $17.5 million and an average cost of $11.88 per share.  Through March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million and at an average cost of $13.14 per share.  On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program.
  • As announced on February 19, 2020, the Company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.08 per share.
  • Book value per share decreased by $0.07 to $12.79 at March 31, 2020 while tangible book value per share decreased by $0.11 to $10.21 at March 31, 2020.  These decreases were largely attributable to a $13.2 million decline in the fair value of the Company’s derivatives portfolio which is reflected within the balance of accumulated other comprehensive income.
  • At March 31, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.25% and 11.92%, respectively.  The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Merger Update

  • On December 18, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSBF”), the holding company for Millington Bank.  The merger is currently expected to close late in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 or early in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 subject to MSBF receiving the requisite approval of its shareholders, receipt of all regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other customary closing conditions.  A special meeting of MSBF stockholders has been scheduled for May 28, 2020.

As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis 
             
Summary Balance SheetAt    Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,March 31, December 31, Variance or Change 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 or Change Pct. 
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents$59,452 $41,796 $17,656  42.2%
Securities available for sale 1,476,344  1,402,206  74,138  5.3%
Securities held to maturity 34,618  36,073  (1,455) -4.0%
Loans held-for-sale 11,245  5,952  5,293  88.9%
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,562,512  4,492,697  69,815  1.6%
Less allowance for loan losses (37,191) (30,937) (6,254) 20.2%
Net loans receivable 4,525,321  4,461,760  63,561  1.4%
Premises and equipment 58,985  56,542  2,443  4.3%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,324  62,838  (3,514) -5.6%
Accrued interest receivable 19,036  18,261  775  4.2%
Goodwill 210,895  210,895  -  0.0%
Core deposit intangible 4,242  4,545  (303) -6.7%
Bank owned life insurance 260,844  259,312  1,532  0.6%
Deferred income taxes, net 27,150  20,438  6,712  32.8%
Other real estate owned 178  178  -  0.0%
Other assets 26,199  29,605  (3,406) -11.5%
Total assets$6,773,833 $6,610,401 $163,432  2.5%
             
Liabilities            
Deposits$4,253,254 $4,188,822 $64,432  1.5%
Borrowings 1,384,025  1,275,049  108,976  8.5%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,492  16,585  (93) -0.6%
Other liabilities 50,390  35,375  15,015  42.4%
Total liabilities 5,704,161  5,515,831  188,330  3.4%
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock 837  851  (14) -1.6%
Paid-in capital 721,474  737,539  (16,065) -2.2%
Retained earnings 380,671  377,896  2,775  0.7%
Unearned ESOP shares (29,185) (29,671) 486  -1.6%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (4,125) 7,955  (12,080) -151.9%
Total stockholders' equity 1,069,672  1,094,570  (24,898) -2.3%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,773,833 $6,610,401 $163,432  2.5%
             
Consolidated capital ratios            
Equity to assets 15.79% 16.56% -0.77%   
Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.03% 13.75% -0.72%   
             
Share data            
Outstanding shares 83,664  85,150  (1,486) -1.7%
Book value per share$12.79 $12.85 $(0.07) -0.5%
Tangible book value per share (1)$10.21 $10.32 $(0.11) -1.1%

 (1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income StatementFor the three months ended    Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,March 31, December 31, Variance or Change 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 or Change Pct. 
Interest income            
Loans$46,603 $45,608 $995  2.2%
Taxable investment securities 10,526  9,698  828  8.5%
Tax-exempt investment securities 547  666  (119) -17.9%
Other interest-earning assets 1,100  1,210  (110) -9.1%
Total Interest Income 58,776  57,182  1,594  2.8%
             
Interest expense            
Deposits 14,768  15,590  (822) -5.3%
Borrowings 6,398  6,985  (587) -8.4%
Total interest expense 21,166  22,575  (1,409) -6.2%
Net interest income 37,610  34,607  3,003  8.7%
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,270  (1,465) 7,735  528.0%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
 loan losses		 31,340  36,072  (4,732) -13.1%
             
Non-interest income            
Fees and service charges 1,338  2,145  (807) -37.6%
Gain on sale and call of securities 2,234  11  2,223  20209.1%
Gain on sale of loans 565  668  (103) -15.4%
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned -  (28) 28  100.0%
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,532  1,576  (44) -2.8%
Electronic banking fees and charges 309  293  16  5.5%
Miscellaneous 223  (111) 334  300.9%
Total non-interest income 6,201  4,554  1,647  36.2%
             
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 15,537  15,174  363  2.4%
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,685  3,082  (397) -12.9%
Equipment and systems 2,672  3,046  (374) -12.3%
Advertising and marketing 612  890  (278) -31.2%
Directors' compensation 771  769  2  0.3%
Merger-related expenses 285  219  66  30.1%
Debt extinguishment expenses 2,156  -  2,156  100.0%
Miscellaneous 3,344  3,247  97  3.0%
Total non-interest expense 28,062  26,427  1,635  6.2%
Income before income taxes 9,479  14,199  (4,720) -33.2%
Income taxes 225  3,547  (3,322) -93.7%
Net income$9,254 $10,652 $(1,398) -13.1%
             
Net income per common share (EPS)            
Basic$0.11 $0.13 $(0.02)   
Diluted$0.11 $0.13 $(0.02)   
             
Dividends declared            
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.08 $0.07 $0.01    
Cash dividends declared$6,479 $5,760 $719    
Dividend payout ratio 70.0% 54.1% 15.9%   
             
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding		            
Basic 81,339  82,831  (1,492)   
Diluted 81,358  82,876  (1,518)   


 For the three months ended    Variance 
Average Balance Sheet DataMarch 31, December 31, Variance or Change 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 or Change Pct. 
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$4,503,996 $4,547,126 $(43,130) -0.9%
Taxable investment securities 1,406,973  1,244,475  162,498  13.1%
Tax-exempt investment securities 101,771  125,187  (23,416) -18.7%
Other interest-earning assets 104,241  117,811  (13,570) -11.5%
Total interest-earning assets 6,116,981  6,034,599  82,382  1.4%
Non-interest-earning assets 598,335  590,746  7,589  1.3%
  Total assets$6,715,316 $6,625,345 $89,971  1.4%
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing demand$1,112,080 $982,163 $129,917  13.2%
Savings 838,501  813,626  24,875  3.1%
Certificates of deposit 2,004,785  2,063,066  (58,281) -2.8%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,955,366  3,858,855  96,511  2.5%
Borrowings:            
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,208,627  1,255,597  (46,970) -3.7%
Other borrowings 87,072  34,733  52,339  150.7%
Total borrowings 1,295,699  1,290,330  5,369  0.4%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,251,065  5,149,185  101,880  2.0%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Non-interest-bearing deposits 317,530  320,161  (2,631) -0.8%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 55,456  53,479  1,977  3.7%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 372,986  373,640  (654) -0.2%
Total liabilities 5,624,051  5,522,825  101,226  1.8%
Stockholders' equity 1,091,265  1,102,520  (11,255) -1.0%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,715,316 $6,625,345 $89,971  1.4%
             
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		 116.49% 117.20% -0.70% -0.6%
             


 For the three months ended    
 March 31, December 31, Variance 
Performance Ratio Highlights2020 2019 or Change 
Average yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.14% 4.01% 0.13%
Taxable investment securities 2.99% 3.12% -0.13%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.15% 2.13% 0.02%
Other interest-earning assets 4.22% 4.11% 0.11%
Total interest-earning assets 3.84% 3.79% 0.05%
          
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand 1.17% 1.29% -0.12%
Savings 0.85% 0.81% 0.04%
Certificates of deposit 1.94% 2.09% -0.15%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.49% 1.62% -0.13%
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.03% 2.19% -0.16%
Other borrowings 1.17% 1.36% -0.19%
Total borrowings 1.98% 2.17% -0.19%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61% 1.75% -0.14%
          
Interest rate spread (2) 2.23% 2.04% 0.19%
Net interest margin (3) 2.46% 2.29% 0.17%
          
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		 0.37% 0.27% 0.10%
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		 1.67% 1.60% 0.07%
          
Efficiency ratio (4) 64.05% 67.48% -3.43%
          
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.55% 0.64% -0.09%
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.39% 3.86% -0.47%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 4.23% 4.80% -0.57%

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis 
                
Summary Balance SheetAt 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Assets               
Cash and cash equivalents$59,452 $41,796 $129,305 $38,935 $54,160 
Securities available for sale 1,476,344  1,402,206  1,231,691  714,263  726,920 
Securities held to maturity 34,618  36,073  37,888  576,652  592,199 
Loans held-for-sale 11,245  5,952  10,495  12,267  997 
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,562,512  4,492,697  4,604,738  4,678,928  4,659,804 
Less allowance for loan losses (37,191) (30,937) (32,432) (33,274) (33,105)
Net loans receivable 4,525,321  4,461,760  4,572,306  4,645,654  4,626,699 
Premises and equipment 58,985  56,542  56,599  56,854  58,274 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,324  62,838  63,739  64,190  64,288 
Accrued interest receivable 19,036  18,261  19,393  19,360  20,326 
Goodwill 210,895  210,895  210,895  210,895  210,895 
Core deposit intangible 4,242  4,545  4,852  5,160  5,470 
Bank owned life insurance 260,844  259,312  257,735  256,155  254,569 
Deferred income taxes, net 27,150  20,438  21,742  25,367  24,182 
Other real estate owned 178  178  -  -  209 
Other assets 26,199  29,605  24,366  9,077  19,563 
Total assets$6,773,833 $6,610,401 $6,641,006 $6,634,829 $6,658,751 
                
Liabilities               
Deposits$4,253,254 $4,188,822 $4,197,250 $4,147,610 $4,137,573 
Borrowings 1,384,025  1,275,049  1,281,118  1,321,982  1,326,216 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,492  16,585  16,102  16,887  17,208 
Other liabilities 50,390  35,375  35,747  21,191  19,643 
Total liabilities 5,704,161  5,515,831  5,530,217  5,507,670  5,500,640 
                
Stockholders' Equity               
Common stock 837  851  868  891  915 
Paid-in capital 721,474  737,539  758,385  787,394  817,675 
Retained earnings 380,671  377,896  373,004  366,679  363,072 
Unearned ESOP shares (29,185) (29,671) (30,158) (30,644) (31,130)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (4,125) 7,955  8,690  2,839  7,579 
Total stockholders' equity 1,069,672  1,094,570  1,110,789  1,127,159  1,158,111 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,773,833 $6,610,401 $6,641,006 $6,634,829 $6,658,751 
                
Consolidated capital ratios               
Equity to assets 15.79% 16.56% 16.73% 16.99% 17.39%
Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.03% 13.75% 13.93% 14.19% 14.62%
                
Share data               
Outstanding shares 83,664  85,150  86,786  89,126  91,495 
Book value per share$12.79 $12.85 $12.80 $12.65 $12.66 
Tangible book value per share (1)$10.21 $10.32 $10.31 $10.22 $10.29 

 (1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

 At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet HighlightsMarch 31,  December 31,   September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Cash and cash equivalents               
Cash and due from depository institutions$20,200 $17,843 $16,106 $19,032 $15,943 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 39,252  23,953  113,199  19,903  38,217 
Total cash and cash equivalents$59,452 $41,796 $129,305 $38,935 $54,160 
                
Securities available for sale               
Debt securities:               
U.S. agency securities$- $606 $694 $3,678 $3,737 
Municipal and state obligations 58,151  88,057  91,050  26,951  26,731 
Asset-backed securities 169,102  177,676  181,068  179,313  180,145 
Collateralized loan obligations 189,565  198,324  198,549  208,611  207,906 
Corporate bonds 163,715  192,074  191,241  122,024  121,597 
Trust preferred securities 2,852  3,795  3,775  3,756  3,775 
Debt securities 583,385  660,532  666,377  544,333  543,891 
                
Mortgage-backed securities:               
Collateralized mortgage obligations 34,671  57,839  63,594  21,390  21,660 
Residential pass-through securities 607,113  360,900  202,858  44,303  70,513 
Commercial pass-through securities 251,175  322,935  298,862  104,237  90,856 
Mortgage-backed securities 892,959  741,674  565,314  169,930  183,029 
Total securities available for sale$1,476,344 $1,402,206 $1,231,691 $714,263 $726,920 
                
Securities held to maturity               
Debt securities:               
Municipal and state obligations$34,618 $36,073 $37,888 $104,086 $107,375 
Corporate bonds -  -  -  63,086  63,107 
Debt securities 34,618  36,073  37,888  167,172  170,482 
                
Mortgage-backed securities:               
Collateralized mortgage obligations -  -  -  46,381  49,368 
Residential pass-through securities -  -  -  166,283  174,338 
Commercial pass-through securities -  -  -  196,816  198,011 
Mortgage-backed securities -  -  -  409,480  421,717 
Total securities held to maturity$34,618 $36,073 $37,888 $576,652 $592,199 
                
  Total securities$1,510,962 $1,438,279 $1,269,579 $1,290,915 $1,319,119 


 At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet HighlightsMarch 31,  December 31,   September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Loan portfolio composition:               
Residential first mortgage loans$1,338,099 $1,331,301 $1,319,750 $1,344,044 $1,325,105 
Home equity loans and lines of credit 87,909  89,916  93,304  96,165  97,788 
Residential mortgage loans 1,426,008  1,421,217  1,413,054  1,440,209  1,422,893 
Multifamily mortgage loans 1,879,907  1,856,591  1,922,968  1,946,391  1,956,571 
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 1,202,652  1,172,213  1,230,963  1,258,869  1,249,215 
Commercial mortgage loans 3,082,559  3,028,804  3,153,931  3,205,260  3,205,786 
Commercial business loans 73,922  67,887  66,889  65,763  66,476 
Construction loans 17,880  16,221  14,637  13,907  14,377 
Account loans 3,694  3,581  3,530  3,732  3,360 
Other consumer loans 910  1,327  1,679  2,082  2,624 
Consumer loans 4,604  4,908  5,209  5,814  5,984 
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,604,973  4,539,037  4,653,720  4,730,953  4,715,516 
Unamortized yield adjustments (42,461) (46,340) (48,982) (52,025) (55,712)
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,562,512  4,492,697  4,604,738  4,678,928  4,659,804 
Less allowance for loan losses (37,191) (30,937) (32,432) (33,274) (33,105)
  Net loans receivable$4,525,321 $4,461,760 $4,572,306 $4,645,654 $4,626,699 
                
Loan portfolio allocation:               
Residential first mortgage loans 29.1% 29.3% 28.4% 28.4% 28.1%
Home equity loans and lines of credit 1.9% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.1%
Residential mortgage loans 31.0% 31.3% 30.4% 30.4% 30.2%
Multifamily mortgage loans 40.8% 40.9% 41.3% 41.2% 41.5%
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 26.1% 25.8% 26.5% 26.6% 26.5%
Commercial mortgage loans 66.9% 66.7% 67.8% 67.8% 68.0%
Commercial business loans 1.6% 1.5% 1.4% 1.4% 1.3%
Construction loans 0.4% 0.4% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3%
Account loans 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Other consumer loans 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1%
Consumer loans 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
                
Asset quality:               
Nonperforming assets:               
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$12 $19 $15 $22 $24 
Nonaccrual loans 35,384  21,935  21,766  20,248  21,297 
Total nonperforming loans 35,396  21,954  21,781  20,270  21,321 
Other real estate owned 178  178  -  -  209 
Total nonperforming assets$35,574 $22,132 $21,781 $20,270 $21,530 
                
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.78% 0.49% 0.47% 0.43% 0.46%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.53% 0.33% 0.33% 0.31% 0.32%
                
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):               
ALLL to total loans 0.81% 0.68% 0.70% 0.70% 0.70%
ALLL to nonperforming loans 105.07% 140.92% 148.90% 164.15% 155.27%
Net charge offs$15 $30 $60 $495 $242 
Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.04% 0.02%


 At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet HighlightsMarch 31,  December 31,   September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Funding by type:               
Deposits:               
Non-interest-bearing deposits$321,824 $312,098 $322,846 $309,063 $303,713 
Interest-bearing demand 1,134,420  1,060,434  931,188  843,432  800,023 
Savings 848,950  829,321  800,514  790,658  777,678 
Certificates of deposit 1,948,060  1,986,969  2,142,702  2,204,457  2,256,159 
Interest-bearing deposits 3,931,430  3,876,724  3,874,404  3,838,547  3,833,860 
Total deposits 4,253,254  4,188,822  4,197,250  4,147,610  4,137,573 
                
Borrowings:               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,177,319  1,253,958  1,273,618  1,283,211  1,289,285 
Overnight borrowings 200,000  15,000  -  30,000  - 
Depositor sweep accounts 6,706  6,091  7,500  8,771  36,931 
Total borrowings 1,384,025  1,275,049  1,281,118  1,321,982  1,326,216 
                
Total funding$5,637,279 $5,463,871 $5,478,368 $5,469,592 $5,463,789 
                
Loans as a % of deposits 106.7% 106.7% 109.2% 112.3% 111.8%
Deposits as a % of total funding 75.4% 76.7% 76.6% 75.8% 75.7%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 24.6% 23.3% 23.4% 24.2% 24.3%
                
Funding by source:               
Retail funding:               
Non-interest-bearing deposits$321,824 $312,098 $322,846 $309,063 $303,713 
Interest-bearing demand 1,134,420  1,060,434  931,188  843,432  800,023 
Savings 848,950  829,321  800,514  790,658  777,678 
Certificates of deposit 1,833,081  1,876,280  1,916,132  1,902,542  1,925,630 
Total retail deposits 4,138,275  4,078,133  3,970,680  3,845,695  3,807,044 
Depositor sweep accounts 6,706  6,091  7,500  8,771  36,931 
Total retail funding 4,144,981  4,084,224  3,978,180  3,854,466  3,843,975 
                
Wholesale funding:               
Certificates of deposit (listing service)$33,608 $42,119 $57,534 $66,110 $78,704 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 81,371  68,570  169,036  235,805  251,825 
Total wholesale deposits 114,979  110,689  226,570  301,915  330,529 
FHLB advances 1,177,319  1,253,958  1,273,618  1,283,211  1,289,285 
Overnight borrowings 200,000  15,000  -  30,000  - 
Total wholesale funding 1,492,298  1,379,647  1,500,188  1,615,126  1,619,814 
                
Total funding$5,637,279 $5,463,871 $5,478,368 $5,469,592 $5,463,789 
                
Retail funding as a % of total funding 73.5% 74.7% 72.6% 70.5% 70.4%
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 26.5% 25.3% 27.4% 29.5% 29.6%


Summary Income StatementFor the three months ended 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Interest income               
Loans$46,603 $45,608 $48,600 $47,818 $48,116 
Taxable investment securities 10,526  9,698  9,328  9,772  9,511 
Tax-exempt investment securities 547  666  693  700  710 
Other interest-earning assets 1,100  1,210  1,278  1,158  1,320 
Total interest income 58,776  57,182  59,899  59,448  59,657 
                
Interest expense               
Deposits 14,768  15,590  16,055  15,131  14,114 
Borrowings 6,398  6,985  7,157  7,171  6,905 
Total interest expense 21,166  22,575  23,212  22,302  21,019 
Net interest income 37,610  34,607  36,687  37,146  38,638 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,270  (1,465) (782) 664  (179)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
 loan losses		 31,340  36,072  37,469  36,482  38,817 
                
Non-interest income               
Fees and service charges 1,338  2,145  1,468  1,340  1,674 
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 2,234  11  (14) (141) (182)
Gain on sale of loans 565  668  605  196  151 
(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate owned -  (28) -  9  (6)
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,532  1,576  1,580  1,586  1,560 
Electronic banking fees and charges 309  293  318  270  253 
Miscellaneous 223  (111) 5  128  226 
Total non-interest income 6,201  4,554  3,962  3,388  3,676 
                
Non-interest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits 15,537  15,174  15,777  16,338  15,350 
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,685  3,082  2,969  2,744  2,979 
Equipment and systems 2,672  3,046  3,089  2,917  3,053 
Advertising and marketing 612  890  535  948  739 
Federal deposit insurance premium -  -  -  438  455 
Directors' compensation 771  769  770  770  770 
Merger-related expenses 285  219  -  -  - 
Debt extinguishment expenses 2,156  -  -  -  - 
Miscellaneous 3,344  3,247  3,104  4,590  3,425 
Total non-interest expense 28,062  26,427  26,244  28,745  26,771 
Income before income taxes 9,479  14,199  15,187  11,125  15,722 
Income taxes 225  3,547  3,817  2,314  4,305 
Net income$9,254 $10,652 $11,370 $8,811 $11,417 
                
Net income per common share (EPS)               
Basic$0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 $0.13 
Diluted$0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 $0.13 
                
Dividends declared (1)               
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.08 $0.07 $0.06 $0.06 $0.06 
Cash dividends declared$6,479 $5,760 $5,045 $5,204 $5,338 
Dividend payout ratio 70.0% 54.1% 44.4% 59.1% 46.8%
                
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding		               
Basic 81,339  82,831  84,756  87,090  89,488 
Diluted 81,358  82,876  84,793  87,132  89,532 


 For the three months ended 
Average Balance Sheet DataMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Assets               
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$4,503,996 $4,547,126 $4,656,192 $4,648,362 $4,709,052 
Taxable investment securities 1,406,973  1,244,475  1,147,698  1,184,401  1,161,492 
Tax-exempt investment securities 101,771  125,187  129,339  132,110  134,309 
Other interest-earning assets 104,241  117,811  125,114  98,374  107,554 
Total interest-earning assets 6,116,981  6,034,599  6,058,343  6,063,247  6,112,407 
Non-interest-earning assets 598,335  590,746  585,826  572,218  574,921 
Total assets$6,715,316 $6,625,345 $6,644,169 $6,635,465 $6,687,328 
                
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing demand$1,112,080 $982,163 $883,843 $815,624 $790,567 
Savings 838,501  813,626  799,181  780,558  773,308 
Certificates of deposit 2,004,785  2,063,066  2,179,333  2,229,723  2,288,836 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,955,366  3,858,855  3,862,357  3,825,905  3,852,711 
Borrowings:               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,208,627  1,255,597  1,277,145  1,284,427  1,292,168 
Other borrowings 87,072  34,733  10,012  29,439  26,037 
Total borrowings 1,295,699  1,290,330  1,287,157  1,313,866  1,318,205 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,251,065  5,149,185  5,149,514  5,139,771  5,170,916 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:               
Non-interest-bearing deposits 317,530  320,161  320,641  311,648  307,645 
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 55,456  53,479  60,078  39,294  35,930 
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 372,986  373,640  380,719  350,942  343,575 
Total liabilities 5,624,051  5,522,825  5,530,233  5,490,713  5,514,491 
Stockholders' equity 1,091,265  1,102,520  1,113,936  1,144,752  1,172,837 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,715,316 $6,625,345 $6,644,169 $6,635,465 $6,687,328 
                
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		 116.49% 117.20% 117.65% 117.97% 118.21%


  For the three months ended 
 March 31,  December 31,   September 30, June 30, March 31, 
Performance Ratio Highlights2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Average yield on interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.14% 4.01% 4.18% 4.11% 4.09%
Taxable investment securities 2.99% 3.12% 3.25% 3.30% 3.28%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.15% 2.13% 2.14% 2.12% 2.12%
Other interest-earning assets 4.22% 4.11% 4.09% 4.71% 4.91%
Total interest-earning assets 3.84% 3.79% 3.95% 3.92% 3.91%
                
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing demand 1.17% 1.29% 1.30% 1.19% 1.06%
Savings 0.85% 0.81% 0.77% 0.68% 0.60%
Certificates of deposit 1.94% 2.09% 2.14% 2.04% 1.90%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.49% 1.62% 1.66% 1.58% 1.47%
Borrowings:               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.03% 2.19% 2.24% 2.21% 2.13%
Other borrowings 1.17% 1.36% 0.66% 0.99% 0.35%
Total borrowings 1.98% 2.17% 2.22% 2.18% 2.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61% 1.75% 1.80% 1.74% 1.63%
                
Interest rate spread (2) 2.23% 2.04% 2.15% 2.18% 2.28%
Net interest margin (3) 2.46% 2.29% 2.42% 2.45% 2.53%
                
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		 0.37% 0.27% 0.24% 0.20% 0.22%
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		 1.67% 1.60% 1.58% 1.73% 1.60%
                
Efficiency ratio (4) 64.05% 67.48% 64.56% 70.91% 63.27%
                
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.55% 0.64% 0.68% 0.53% 0.68%
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.39% 3.86% 4.08% 3.08% 3.89%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 4.23% 4.80% 5.06% 3.80% 4.78%

 

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAPFor the three months ended 
(Dollars in Thousands,March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Adjusted net income               
Net income (GAAP)$9,254 $10,652 $11,370 $8,811 $11,417 
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 201  154  -  -  - 
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax -  274  475  1,216  - 
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		 (55) -  -  -  - 
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (591) -  -  -  - 
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		 (1,624) -  -  -  - 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$7,185 $11,080 $11,845 $10,027 $11,417 
                
Adjusted net income per common share (EPS)               
Net income per common share Basic and
 Diluted (GAAP)		$0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.10 $0.13 
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.01  -  -  -  - 
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax -  -  0.01  0.01  - 
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		 -  -  -  -  - 
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (0.01) -  -  -  - 
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		 (0.02) -  -  -  - 
Adjusted net income per common share basic
 and diluted (non-GAAP)		$0.09 $0.13 $0.14 $0.11 $0.13 
                
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio               
Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP) 1.67% 1.60% 1.58% 1.73% 1.60%
Less: Merger-related expenses -0.02% -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Less: Branch consolidation expenses 0.00% -0.02% -0.03% -0.10% 0.00%
Less: Debt extinguishment expenses -0.13% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.53% 1.57% 1.55% 1.63% 1.60%
                
Adjusted efficiency ratio               
Non-interest expense / (Net interest income
 + non-interest income) (GAAP)		 64.1% 67.5% 64.6% 70.9% 63.3%
                
Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio
 (non-GAAP)		               
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$28,062 $26,427 $26,244 $28,745 $26,771 
Less: Merger-related expenses (285) (219) -  -  - 
Less: Branch consolidation expenses -  (153) (567) (1,725) - 
Less: Debt extinguishment expenses (2,156) -  -  -  - 
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$25,621 $26,055 $25,677 $27,020 $26,771 
                
Net interest income (GAAP) 37,610  34,607  36,687  37,146  38,638 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 6,201  4,554  3,962  3,388  3,676 
Add: Branch consolidation expenses -  236  106  -  - 
Less: Gain on sale and call of securities (2,234) -  -  -  - 
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$41,577 $39,397 $40,755 $40,534 $42,314 
                
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.6% 66.1% 63.0% 66.6% 63.3%


 For the three months ended 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAPMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Adjusted return on average assets               
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.55% 0.64% 0.68% 0.53% 0.68%
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.00% 0.02% 0.03% 0.07% 0.00%
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance -0.04% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		 -0.09% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.43% 0.67% 0.71% 0.60% 0.68%
                
Adjusted return on average equity               
Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.39% 3.86% 4.08% 3.08% 3.89%
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.07% 0.06% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.00% 0.10% 0.17% 0.42% 0.00%
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		 -0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance -0.22% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		 -0.59% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 2.63% 4.02% 4.25% 3.50% 3.89%
                
Calculation of return on average tangible
 equity		               
Net income annualized (GAAP)$37,016 $42,608 $45,480 $35,244 $45,668 
                
Total average equity (GAAP)$1,091,265 $1,102,520 $1,113,936 $1,144,752 $1,172,837 
Less: average goodwill (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895)
Less: average other intangible assets (4,408) (4,711) (5,006) (5,313) (5,606)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$875,962 $886,914 $898,035 $928,544 $956,336 
                
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.23% 4.80% 5.06% 3.80% 4.78%
                
Calculation of adjusted return on average
 tangible equity		               
Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP)$28,740 $44,320 $47,380 $40,108 $45,668 
                
Total average equity (GAAP)$1,091,265 $1,102,520 $1,113,936 $1,144,752 $1,172,837 
Less: average goodwill (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895) (210,895)
Less: average other intangible assets (4,408) (4,711) (5,006) (5,313) (5,606)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$875,962 $886,914 $898,035 $928,544 $956,336 
                
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP)		 3.28% 5.00% 5.28% 4.32% 4.78%

 

