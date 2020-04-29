FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $9.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share. The results represent a decrease of $1.4 million compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During this extraordinarily difficult time our primary focus has been on the ways in which we can support our employees, our clients and the communities that we serve. In spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19 our team is working tirelessly to ensure the availability of essential banking services to our clients. At this time, 42 of our 48 retail branches are operating in a modified capacity and are complemented by our robust suite of digital banking products and services. Our lending team is working closely with our impacted borrowers to assess their needs and to provide payment relief or supplemental sources of credit, as appropriate.

While significant challenges lie ahead, Kearny Bank’s exceptionally strong capital and liquidity positions and long history of conservative underwriting will enable us to persevere throughout this unprecedented event.”

Balance Sheet

Deposits increased by $64.4 million to $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.19 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to an increase of $60.1 million in retail deposits, reflecting the Company’s continued success in growing the balance of core deposits.

Loans receivable increased by $69.8 million to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.49 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to an increase in loan origination volume coupled with a slowing of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter.

During the first half of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the Company executed a wholesale restructuring transaction designed to enhance net interest income and reduce credit risk within the investment portfolio. During the first phase of the transaction, $158.4 million of investment securities with a weighted average yield of 2.63% were sold and a portion of the proceeds utilized to extinguish $121.5 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances with a weighted average cost of 2.84%. Gains on sale of investment securities and debt extinguishment losses each totaled $2.2 million, resulting in a negligible impact on pre-tax net income. During the second phase of the transaction, $248.7 million of US agency-backed mortgage-backed securities were purchased at a weighted average yield of 2.77% and were funded with a combination of FHLB advances, brokered time deposits and overnight borrowings at a weighted average cost of 1.65%.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income increased by $3.0 million to $37.6 million from $34.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income resulted from of an increase of $1.6 million in interest income coupled with a decrease of $1.4 million in interest expense.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest spread increased by 19 basis points to 2.23% while net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 2.46%. These increases primarily reflected an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points, largely attributable to a 13 basis point increase in the yield on loans to 4.14% which was partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities to 2.99%. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 14 basis points, attributable to a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.49% coupled with a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings to 1.98%.

Non-Interest Income

Fees and service charges decreased by $807,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $733,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $832,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Gains on sales of securities totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $11,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase was attributable to the sale of securities in conjunction with the wholesale restructuring transaction noted earlier.

Loan sale gains totaled $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $668,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in loan sale gains largely reflected a decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.

Miscellaneous non-interest income increased by $334,000 to $223,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from a net loss of $111,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase was largely attributable to non-recurring losses on asset disposals associated with branch consolidations that were recognized in the prior comparative period.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $1.6 million to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $26.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses incurred upon the execution of the wholesale restructuring transaction, as noted earlier. The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in net occupancy expense of premises, equipment and systems expense and advertising and marketing expense. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in salaries and employee benefits, non-recurring merger-related expense and miscellaneous expense.

The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.60% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 67.5% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 2.4% and 25.0%, respectively.

The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate reflected a $1.6 million reduction in income tax expense attributable to the carryback of net operating losses into prior periods at a higher statutory federal tax rate than is currently in effect for the Company. This carryback was permitted by tax law changes enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020. In addition, the Company reversed valuation allowances totaling $591,000 which were associated with capital loss carryforwards and were determined to be realizable due to the sale of investment securities at the Bank’s New Jersey investment company subsidiary. Finally, a comparatively lower level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively lower provision for income tax expense.

Performance Ratios

Return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased to 0.55% from 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Return on average equity decreased to 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 3.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 while return on average tangible equity decreased to 4.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 4.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $22.0 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter. This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has an original loan-to-value of approximately 55%.

The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 from $30.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at March 31, 2020 totaled 1.02%. As of that same date, the balance of acquired loans totaled $972.4 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $46.2 million or 4.75% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL. As the Company operates with a June 30 fiscal year end it has not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.

Net charge offs totaled $15,000 or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $30,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in provision was largely attributable to increases in the qualitative factors associated with the impact of COVID-19 on national and regional economic conditions and, to a lesser extent, the growth in the balance of loans receivable during the current period, as compared to a decline in the balance of loans receivable during the prior comparative period.

Under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, and based upon regulatory guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals of up to six months, that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. As such, the applicable loans are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period. As of April 24, 2020 the Company had modified 403 loans with aggregate outstanding principal balances of $499.0 million, in accordance with this guidance.

Liquidity & Capital

The Company maintains significant sources of both on-and-off balance sheet liquidity. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $59.5 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.48 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary. In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $415.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.62 billion and $323.5 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the Company actively utilized its secured and unsecured borrowing facilities to ensure their accessibility.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,475,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $17.5 million and an average cost of $11.88 per share. Through March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million and at an average cost of $13.14 per share. On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program.

As announced on February 19, 2020, the Company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.08 per share.

Book value per share decreased by $0.07 to $12.79 at March 31, 2020 while tangible book value per share decreased by $0.11 to $10.21 at March 31, 2020. These decreases were largely attributable to a $13.2 million decline in the fair value of the Company’s derivatives portfolio which is reflected within the balance of accumulated other comprehensive income.

At March 31, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.25% and 11.92%, respectively. The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Merger Update

On December 18, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSBF”), the holding company for Millington Bank. The merger is currently expected to close late in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 or early in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 subject to MSBF receiving the requisite approval of its shareholders, receipt of all regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other customary closing conditions. A special meeting of MSBF stockholders has been scheduled for May 28, 2020.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,452 $ 41,796 $ 17,656 42.2 % Securities available for sale 1,476,344 1,402,206 74,138 5.3 % Securities held to maturity 34,618 36,073 (1,455 ) -4.0 % Loans held-for-sale 11,245 5,952 5,293 88.9 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,562,512 4,492,697 69,815 1.6 % Less allowance for loan losses (37,191 ) (30,937 ) (6,254 ) 20.2 % Net loans receivable 4,525,321 4,461,760 63,561 1.4 % Premises and equipment 58,985 56,542 2,443 4.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,324 62,838 (3,514 ) -5.6 % Accrued interest receivable 19,036 18,261 775 4.2 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 4,242 4,545 (303 ) -6.7 % Bank owned life insurance 260,844 259,312 1,532 0.6 % Deferred income taxes, net 27,150 20,438 6,712 32.8 % Other real estate owned 178 178 - 0.0 % Other assets 26,199 29,605 (3,406 ) -11.5 % Total assets $ 6,773,833 $ 6,610,401 $ 163,432 2.5 % Liabilities Deposits $ 4,253,254 $ 4,188,822 $ 64,432 1.5 % Borrowings 1,384,025 1,275,049 108,976 8.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,492 16,585 (93 ) -0.6 % Other liabilities 50,390 35,375 15,015 42.4 % Total liabilities 5,704,161 5,515,831 188,330 3.4 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 837 851 (14 ) -1.6 % Paid-in capital 721,474 737,539 (16,065 ) -2.2 % Retained earnings 380,671 377,896 2,775 0.7 % Unearned ESOP shares (29,185 ) (29,671 ) 486 -1.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (4,125 ) 7,955 (12,080 ) -151.9 % Total stockholders' equity 1,069,672 1,094,570 (24,898 ) -2.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,833 $ 6,610,401 $ 163,432 2.5 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 15.79 % 16.56 % -0.77 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.03 % 13.75 % -0.72 % Share data Outstanding shares 83,664 85,150 (1,486 ) -1.7 % Book value per share $ 12.79 $ 12.85 $ (0.07 ) -0.5 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.21 $ 10.32 $ (0.11 ) -1.1 %

(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income Statement For the three months ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 46,603 $ 45,608 $ 995 2.2 % Taxable investment securities 10,526 9,698 828 8.5 % Tax-exempt investment securities 547 666 (119 ) -17.9 % Other interest-earning assets 1,100 1,210 (110 ) -9.1 % Total Interest Income 58,776 57,182 1,594 2.8 % Interest expense Deposits 14,768 15,590 (822 ) -5.3 % Borrowings 6,398 6,985 (587 ) -8.4 % Total interest expense 21,166 22,575 (1,409 ) -6.2 % Net interest income 37,610 34,607 3,003 8.7 % Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,270 (1,465 ) 7,735 528.0 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

loan losses 31,340 36,072 (4,732 ) -13.1 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,338 2,145 (807 ) -37.6 % Gain on sale and call of securities 2,234 11 2,223 20209.1 % Gain on sale of loans 565 668 (103 ) -15.4 % Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned - (28 ) 28 100.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,532 1,576 (44 ) -2.8 % Electronic banking fees and charges 309 293 16 5.5 % Miscellaneous 223 (111 ) 334 300.9 % Total non-interest income 6,201 4,554 1,647 36.2 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,537 15,174 363 2.4 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,685 3,082 (397 ) -12.9 % Equipment and systems 2,672 3,046 (374 ) -12.3 % Advertising and marketing 612 890 (278 ) -31.2 % Directors' compensation 771 769 2 0.3 % Merger-related expenses 285 219 66 30.1 % Debt extinguishment expenses 2,156 - 2,156 100.0 % Miscellaneous 3,344 3,247 97 3.0 % Total non-interest expense 28,062 26,427 1,635 6.2 % Income before income taxes 9,479 14,199 (4,720 ) -33.2 % Income taxes 225 3,547 (3,322 ) -93.7 % Net income $ 9,254 $ 10,652 $ (1,398 ) -13.1 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 Cash dividends declared $ 6,479 $ 5,760 $ 719 Dividend payout ratio 70.0 % 54.1 % 15.9 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 81,339 82,831 (1,492 ) Diluted 81,358 82,876 (1,518 )





For the three months ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,503,996 $ 4,547,126 $ (43,130 ) -0.9 % Taxable investment securities 1,406,973 1,244,475 162,498 13.1 % Tax-exempt investment securities 101,771 125,187 (23,416 ) -18.7 % Other interest-earning assets 104,241 117,811 (13,570 ) -11.5 % Total interest-earning assets 6,116,981 6,034,599 82,382 1.4 % Non-interest-earning assets 598,335 590,746 7,589 1.3 % Total assets $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 89,971 1.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,112,080 $ 982,163 $ 129,917 13.2 % Savings 838,501 813,626 24,875 3.1 % Certificates of deposit 2,004,785 2,063,066 (58,281 ) -2.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,955,366 3,858,855 96,511 2.5 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,208,627 1,255,597 (46,970 ) -3.7 % Other borrowings 87,072 34,733 52,339 150.7 % Total borrowings 1,295,699 1,290,330 5,369 0.4 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,251,065 5,149,185 101,880 2.0 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 317,530 320,161 (2,631 ) -0.8 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 55,456 53,479 1,977 3.7 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 372,986 373,640 (654 ) -0.2 % Total liabilities 5,624,051 5,522,825 101,226 1.8 % Stockholders' equity 1,091,265 1,102,520 (11,255 ) -1.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 89,971 1.4 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 116.49 % 117.20 % -0.70 % -0.6 %





For the three months ended March 31, December 31, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2019 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.14 % 4.01 % 0.13 % Taxable investment securities 2.99 % 3.12 % -0.13 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.15 % 2.13 % 0.02 % Other interest-earning assets 4.22 % 4.11 % 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 3.84 % 3.79 % 0.05 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.17 % 1.29 % -0.12 % Savings 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.04 % Certificates of deposit 1.94 % 2.09 % -0.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.49 % 1.62 % -0.13 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.03 % 2.19 % -0.16 % Other borrowings 1.17 % 1.36 % -0.19 % Total borrowings 1.98 % 2.17 % -0.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 % 1.75 % -0.14 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.23 % 2.04 % 0.19 % Net interest margin (3) 2.46 % 2.29 % 0.17 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.10 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.67 % 1.60 % 0.07 % Efficiency ratio (4) 64.05 % 67.48 % -3.43 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.55 % 0.64 % -0.09 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.39 % 3.86 % -0.47 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 4.23 % 4.80 % -0.57 %

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,452 $ 41,796 $ 129,305 $ 38,935 $ 54,160 Securities available for sale 1,476,344 1,402,206 1,231,691 714,263 726,920 Securities held to maturity 34,618 36,073 37,888 576,652 592,199 Loans held-for-sale 11,245 5,952 10,495 12,267 997 Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,562,512 4,492,697 4,604,738 4,678,928 4,659,804 Less allowance for loan losses (37,191 ) (30,937 ) (32,432 ) (33,274 ) (33,105 ) Net loans receivable 4,525,321 4,461,760 4,572,306 4,645,654 4,626,699 Premises and equipment 58,985 56,542 56,599 56,854 58,274 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,324 62,838 63,739 64,190 64,288 Accrued interest receivable 19,036 18,261 19,393 19,360 20,326 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 4,242 4,545 4,852 5,160 5,470 Bank owned life insurance 260,844 259,312 257,735 256,155 254,569 Deferred income taxes, net 27,150 20,438 21,742 25,367 24,182 Other real estate owned 178 178 - - 209 Other assets 26,199 29,605 24,366 9,077 19,563 Total assets $ 6,773,833 $ 6,610,401 $ 6,641,006 $ 6,634,829 $ 6,658,751 Liabilities Deposits $ 4,253,254 $ 4,188,822 $ 4,197,250 $ 4,147,610 $ 4,137,573 Borrowings 1,384,025 1,275,049 1,281,118 1,321,982 1,326,216 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,492 16,585 16,102 16,887 17,208 Other liabilities 50,390 35,375 35,747 21,191 19,643 Total liabilities 5,704,161 5,515,831 5,530,217 5,507,670 5,500,640 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 837 851 868 891 915 Paid-in capital 721,474 737,539 758,385 787,394 817,675 Retained earnings 380,671 377,896 373,004 366,679 363,072 Unearned ESOP shares (29,185 ) (29,671 ) (30,158 ) (30,644 ) (31,130 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (4,125 ) 7,955 8,690 2,839 7,579 Total stockholders' equity 1,069,672 1,094,570 1,110,789 1,127,159 1,158,111 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,833 $ 6,610,401 $ 6,641,006 $ 6,634,829 $ 6,658,751 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 15.79 % 16.56 % 16.73 % 16.99 % 17.39 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.03 % 13.75 % 13.93 % 14.19 % 14.62 % Share data Outstanding shares 83,664 85,150 86,786 89,126 91,495 Book value per share $ 12.79 $ 12.85 $ 12.80 $ 12.65 $ 12.66 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.21 $ 10.32 $ 10.31 $ 10.22 $ 10.29

(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from depository institutions $ 20,200 $ 17,843 $ 16,106 $ 19,032 $ 15,943 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 39,252 23,953 113,199 19,903 38,217 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 59,452 $ 41,796 $ 129,305 $ 38,935 $ 54,160 Securities available for sale Debt securities: U.S. agency securities $ - $ 606 $ 694 $ 3,678 $ 3,737 Municipal and state obligations 58,151 88,057 91,050 26,951 26,731 Asset-backed securities 169,102 177,676 181,068 179,313 180,145 Collateralized loan obligations 189,565 198,324 198,549 208,611 207,906 Corporate bonds 163,715 192,074 191,241 122,024 121,597 Trust preferred securities 2,852 3,795 3,775 3,756 3,775 Debt securities 583,385 660,532 666,377 544,333 543,891 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 34,671 57,839 63,594 21,390 21,660 Residential pass-through securities 607,113 360,900 202,858 44,303 70,513 Commercial pass-through securities 251,175 322,935 298,862 104,237 90,856 Mortgage-backed securities 892,959 741,674 565,314 169,930 183,029 Total securities available for sale $ 1,476,344 $ 1,402,206 $ 1,231,691 $ 714,263 $ 726,920 Securities held to maturity Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 34,618 $ 36,073 $ 37,888 $ 104,086 $ 107,375 Corporate bonds - - - 63,086 63,107 Debt securities 34,618 36,073 37,888 167,172 170,482 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations - - - 46,381 49,368 Residential pass-through securities - - - 166,283 174,338 Commercial pass-through securities - - - 196,816 198,011 Mortgage-backed securities - - - 409,480 421,717 Total securities held to maturity $ 34,618 $ 36,073 $ 37,888 $ 576,652 $ 592,199 Total securities $ 1,510,962 $ 1,438,279 $ 1,269,579 $ 1,290,915 $ 1,319,119





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loan portfolio composition: Residential first mortgage loans $ 1,338,099 $ 1,331,301 $ 1,319,750 $ 1,344,044 $ 1,325,105 Home equity loans and lines of credit 87,909 89,916 93,304 96,165 97,788 Residential mortgage loans 1,426,008 1,421,217 1,413,054 1,440,209 1,422,893 Multifamily mortgage loans 1,879,907 1,856,591 1,922,968 1,946,391 1,956,571 Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 1,202,652 1,172,213 1,230,963 1,258,869 1,249,215 Commercial mortgage loans 3,082,559 3,028,804 3,153,931 3,205,260 3,205,786 Commercial business loans 73,922 67,887 66,889 65,763 66,476 Construction loans 17,880 16,221 14,637 13,907 14,377 Account loans 3,694 3,581 3,530 3,732 3,360 Other consumer loans 910 1,327 1,679 2,082 2,624 Consumer loans 4,604 4,908 5,209 5,814 5,984 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,604,973 4,539,037 4,653,720 4,730,953 4,715,516 Unamortized yield adjustments (42,461 ) (46,340 ) (48,982 ) (52,025 ) (55,712 ) Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,562,512 4,492,697 4,604,738 4,678,928 4,659,804 Less allowance for loan losses (37,191 ) (30,937 ) (32,432 ) (33,274 ) (33,105 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,525,321 $ 4,461,760 $ 4,572,306 $ 4,645,654 $ 4,626,699 Loan portfolio allocation: Residential first mortgage loans 29.1 % 29.3 % 28.4 % 28.4 % 28.1 % Home equity loans and lines of credit 1.9 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.1 % Residential mortgage loans 31.0 % 31.3 % 30.4 % 30.4 % 30.2 % Multifamily mortgage loans 40.8 % 40.9 % 41.3 % 41.2 % 41.5 % Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 26.1 % 25.8 % 26.5 % 26.6 % 26.5 % Commercial mortgage loans 66.9 % 66.7 % 67.8 % 67.8 % 68.0 % Commercial business loans 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.3 % Construction loans 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Account loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other consumer loans 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Consumer loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 12 $ 19 $ 15 $ 22 $ 24 Nonaccrual loans 35,384 21,935 21,766 20,248 21,297 Total nonperforming loans 35,396 21,954 21,781 20,270 21,321 Other real estate owned 178 178 - - 209 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,574 $ 22,132 $ 21,781 $ 20,270 $ 21,530 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.78 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.53 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.31 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses (ALLL): ALLL to total loans 0.81 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.70 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 105.07 % 140.92 % 148.90 % 164.15 % 155.27 % Net charge offs $ 15 $ 30 $ 60 $ 495 $ 242 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.02 %





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 321,824 $ 312,098 $ 322,846 $ 309,063 $ 303,713 Interest-bearing demand 1,134,420 1,060,434 931,188 843,432 800,023 Savings 848,950 829,321 800,514 790,658 777,678 Certificates of deposit 1,948,060 1,986,969 2,142,702 2,204,457 2,256,159 Interest-bearing deposits 3,931,430 3,876,724 3,874,404 3,838,547 3,833,860 Total deposits 4,253,254 4,188,822 4,197,250 4,147,610 4,137,573 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,177,319 1,253,958 1,273,618 1,283,211 1,289,285 Overnight borrowings 200,000 15,000 - 30,000 - Depositor sweep accounts 6,706 6,091 7,500 8,771 36,931 Total borrowings 1,384,025 1,275,049 1,281,118 1,321,982 1,326,216 Total funding $ 5,637,279 $ 5,463,871 $ 5,478,368 $ 5,469,592 $ 5,463,789 Loans as a % of deposits 106.7 % 106.7 % 109.2 % 112.3 % 111.8 % Deposits as a % of total funding 75.4 % 76.7 % 76.6 % 75.8 % 75.7 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 24.6 % 23.3 % 23.4 % 24.2 % 24.3 % Funding by source: Retail funding: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 321,824 $ 312,098 $ 322,846 $ 309,063 $ 303,713 Interest-bearing demand 1,134,420 1,060,434 931,188 843,432 800,023 Savings 848,950 829,321 800,514 790,658 777,678 Certificates of deposit 1,833,081 1,876,280 1,916,132 1,902,542 1,925,630 Total retail deposits 4,138,275 4,078,133 3,970,680 3,845,695 3,807,044 Depositor sweep accounts 6,706 6,091 7,500 8,771 36,931 Total retail funding 4,144,981 4,084,224 3,978,180 3,854,466 3,843,975 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 33,608 $ 42,119 $ 57,534 $ 66,110 $ 78,704 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 81,371 68,570 169,036 235,805 251,825 Total wholesale deposits 114,979 110,689 226,570 301,915 330,529 FHLB advances 1,177,319 1,253,958 1,273,618 1,283,211 1,289,285 Overnight borrowings 200,000 15,000 - 30,000 - Total wholesale funding 1,492,298 1,379,647 1,500,188 1,615,126 1,619,814 Total funding $ 5,637,279 $ 5,463,871 $ 5,478,368 $ 5,469,592 $ 5,463,789 Retail funding as a % of total funding 73.5 % 74.7 % 72.6 % 70.5 % 70.4 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 26.5 % 25.3 % 27.4 % 29.5 % 29.6 %





Summary Income Statement For the three months ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income Loans $ 46,603 $ 45,608 $ 48,600 $ 47,818 $ 48,116 Taxable investment securities 10,526 9,698 9,328 9,772 9,511 Tax-exempt investment securities 547 666 693 700 710 Other interest-earning assets 1,100 1,210 1,278 1,158 1,320 Total interest income 58,776 57,182 59,899 59,448 59,657 Interest expense Deposits 14,768 15,590 16,055 15,131 14,114 Borrowings 6,398 6,985 7,157 7,171 6,905 Total interest expense 21,166 22,575 23,212 22,302 21,019 Net interest income 37,610 34,607 36,687 37,146 38,638 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,270 (1,465 ) (782 ) 664 (179 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

loan losses 31,340 36,072 37,469 36,482 38,817 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,338 2,145 1,468 1,340 1,674 Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 2,234 11 (14 ) (141 ) (182 ) Gain on sale of loans 565 668 605 196 151 (Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate owned - (28 ) - 9 (6 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,532 1,576 1,580 1,586 1,560 Electronic banking fees and charges 309 293 318 270 253 Miscellaneous 223 (111 ) 5 128 226 Total non-interest income 6,201 4,554 3,962 3,388 3,676 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,537 15,174 15,777 16,338 15,350 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,685 3,082 2,969 2,744 2,979 Equipment and systems 2,672 3,046 3,089 2,917 3,053 Advertising and marketing 612 890 535 948 739 Federal deposit insurance premium - - - 438 455 Directors' compensation 771 769 770 770 770 Merger-related expenses 285 219 - - - Debt extinguishment expenses 2,156 - - - - Miscellaneous 3,344 3,247 3,104 4,590 3,425 Total non-interest expense 28,062 26,427 26,244 28,745 26,771 Income before income taxes 9,479 14,199 15,187 11,125 15,722 Income taxes 225 3,547 3,817 2,314 4,305 Net income $ 9,254 $ 10,652 $ 11,370 $ 8,811 $ 11,417 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Dividends declared (1) Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Cash dividends declared $ 6,479 $ 5,760 $ 5,045 $ 5,204 $ 5,338 Dividend payout ratio 70.0 % 54.1 % 44.4 % 59.1 % 46.8 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 81,339 82,831 84,756 87,090 89,488 Diluted 81,358 82,876 84,793 87,132 89,532





For the three months ended Average Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,503,996 $ 4,547,126 $ 4,656,192 $ 4,648,362 $ 4,709,052 Taxable investment securities 1,406,973 1,244,475 1,147,698 1,184,401 1,161,492 Tax-exempt investment securities 101,771 125,187 129,339 132,110 134,309 Other interest-earning assets 104,241 117,811 125,114 98,374 107,554 Total interest-earning assets 6,116,981 6,034,599 6,058,343 6,063,247 6,112,407 Non-interest-earning assets 598,335 590,746 585,826 572,218 574,921 Total assets $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 6,644,169 $ 6,635,465 $ 6,687,328 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,112,080 $ 982,163 $ 883,843 $ 815,624 $ 790,567 Savings 838,501 813,626 799,181 780,558 773,308 Certificates of deposit 2,004,785 2,063,066 2,179,333 2,229,723 2,288,836 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,955,366 3,858,855 3,862,357 3,825,905 3,852,711 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,208,627 1,255,597 1,277,145 1,284,427 1,292,168 Other borrowings 87,072 34,733 10,012 29,439 26,037 Total borrowings 1,295,699 1,290,330 1,287,157 1,313,866 1,318,205 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,251,065 5,149,185 5,149,514 5,139,771 5,170,916 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 317,530 320,161 320,641 311,648 307,645 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 55,456 53,479 60,078 39,294 35,930 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 372,986 373,640 380,719 350,942 343,575 Total liabilities 5,624,051 5,522,825 5,530,233 5,490,713 5,514,491 Stockholders' equity 1,091,265 1,102,520 1,113,936 1,144,752 1,172,837 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,715,316 $ 6,625,345 $ 6,644,169 $ 6,635,465 $ 6,687,328 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 116.49 % 117.20 % 117.65 % 117.97 % 118.21 %





For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.14 % 4.01 % 4.18 % 4.11 % 4.09 % Taxable investment securities 2.99 % 3.12 % 3.25 % 3.30 % 3.28 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.15 % 2.13 % 2.14 % 2.12 % 2.12 % Other interest-earning assets 4.22 % 4.11 % 4.09 % 4.71 % 4.91 % Total interest-earning assets 3.84 % 3.79 % 3.95 % 3.92 % 3.91 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.17 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.19 % 1.06 % Savings 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.60 % Certificates of deposit 1.94 % 2.09 % 2.14 % 2.04 % 1.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.49 % 1.62 % 1.66 % 1.58 % 1.47 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.03 % 2.19 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.13 % Other borrowings 1.17 % 1.36 % 0.66 % 0.99 % 0.35 % Total borrowings 1.98 % 2.17 % 2.22 % 2.18 % 2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 % 1.75 % 1.80 % 1.74 % 1.63 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.23 % 2.04 % 2.15 % 2.18 % 2.28 % Net interest margin (3) 2.46 % 2.29 % 2.42 % 2.45 % 2.53 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.22 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.67 % 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.73 % 1.60 % Efficiency ratio (4) 64.05 % 67.48 % 64.56 % 70.91 % 63.27 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.55 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.68 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.39 % 3.86 % 4.08 % 3.08 % 3.89 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 4.23 % 4.80 % 5.06 % 3.80 % 4.78 %

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Adjusted net income Net income (GAAP) $ 9,254 $ 10,652 $ 11,370 $ 8,811 $ 11,417 Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 201 154 - - - Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax - 274 475 1,216 - Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring

transaction - net of tax (55 ) - - - - Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (591 ) - - - - Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act

provisions (1,624 ) - - - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,185 $ 11,080 $ 11,845 $ 10,027 $ 11,417 Adjusted net income per common share (EPS) Net income per common share Basic and

Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.01 - - - - Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax - - 0.01 0.01 - Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring

transaction - net of tax - - - - - Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (0.01 ) - - - - Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act

provisions (0.02 ) - - - - Adjusted net income per common share basic

and diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 Adjusted non-interest expense ratio Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP) 1.67 % 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.73 % 1.60 % Less: Merger-related expenses -0.02 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less: Branch consolidation expenses 0.00 % -0.02 % -0.03 % -0.10 % 0.00 % Less: Debt extinguishment expenses -0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.53 % 1.57 % 1.55 % 1.63 % 1.60 % Adjusted efficiency ratio Non-interest expense / (Net interest income

+ non-interest income) (GAAP) 64.1 % 67.5 % 64.6 % 70.9 % 63.3 % Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio

(non-GAAP) Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 28,062 $ 26,427 $ 26,244 $ 28,745 $ 26,771 Less: Merger-related expenses (285 ) (219 ) - - - Less: Branch consolidation expenses - (153 ) (567 ) (1,725 ) - Less: Debt extinguishment expenses (2,156 ) - - - - Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 25,621 $ 26,055 $ 25,677 $ 27,020 $ 26,771 Net interest income (GAAP) 37,610 34,607 36,687 37,146 38,638 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 6,201 4,554 3,962 3,388 3,676 Add: Branch consolidation expenses - 236 106 - - Less: Gain on sale and call of securities (2,234 ) - - - - Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 41,577 $ 39,397 $ 40,755 $ 40,534 $ 42,314 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.6 % 66.1 % 63.0 % 66.6 % 63.3 %





For the three months ended Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Adjusted return on average assets Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.55 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.68 % Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.00 % Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring

transaction - net of tax 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance -0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act

provisions -0.09 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.43 % 0.67 % 0.71 % 0.60 % 0.68 % Adjusted return on average equity Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.39 % 3.86 % 4.08 % 3.08 % 3.89 % Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.42 % 0.00 % Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring

transaction - net of tax -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance -0.22 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act

provisions -0.59 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 2.63 % 4.02 % 4.25 % 3.50 % 3.89 % Calculation of return on average tangible

equity Net income annualized (GAAP) $ 37,016 $ 42,608 $ 45,480 $ 35,244 $ 45,668 Total average equity (GAAP) $ 1,091,265 $ 1,102,520 $ 1,113,936 $ 1,144,752 $ 1,172,837 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (4,408 ) (4,711 ) (5,006 ) (5,313 ) (5,606 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 875,962 $ 886,914 $ 898,035 $ 928,544 $ 956,336 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.23 % 4.80 % 5.06 % 3.80 % 4.78 % Calculation of adjusted return on average

tangible equity Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP) $ 28,740 $ 44,320 $ 47,380 $ 40,108 $ 45,668 Total average equity (GAAP) $ 1,091,265 $ 1,102,520 $ 1,113,936 $ 1,144,752 $ 1,172,837 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (4,408 ) (4,711 ) (5,006 ) (5,313 ) (5,606 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 875,962 $ 886,914 $ 898,035 $ 928,544 $ 956,336 Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 3.28 % 5.00 % 5.28 % 4.32 % 4.78 %





For further information contact: Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kearny Financial Corp. (973) 244-4500