Amsterdam, 30 April 2020

Brunel International N.V. (“Brunel”) today announced its intention to nominate Graeme Maude for appointment as Chief Operating Officer, starting 1 July 2020.

The Supervisory Board will nominate Graeme Maude for a period of four years at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 June 2020.

Aat Schouwenaar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brunel

“To drive the diversification and growth strategy and to invest in our future capabilities, we have decided to extend the Board of Directors with a COO. We have now reached agreement with Graeme Maude to join us on July 1st, 2020 as the COO of Brunel. With his unique experience in professional staffing, global staffing and many acquisition and improvement projects, Graeme will add crucial execution power to Brunel. In his role as COO, Graeme will take responsibility for critical strategic diversification and optimization projects, and the regional directors for the America’s and Belgium will report to him.”

Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel

“Peter and I are pleased to welcome Graeme in our team and look forward to the synergy this will bring for Brunel. I am convinced that with the arrival of Graeme, we can accelerate the execution of our strategy.”

Graeme Maude

Graeme Maude was born in 1967 and has British nationality. Graeme Maude has held various national and international senior positions with leading players in the market, most recently with RGF Staffing (part of Recruit Holdings) as Chief Operating Officer. Before joining RGF, he worked for 8 years at a professional staffing company, lastly as managing director. Graeme Maude started his career at Deloitte, earning his title as a chartered accountant in 1993.

