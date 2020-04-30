Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The errors consist of the Multiplier being incorrectly stated to be 0.01 and the Reference Source to be Deutsche Börse for the purpose of determining the Closing Price on the Expiration Date. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Multiplier: 1/150 Reference Source: Deutsche Börse (except for determining Closing Price on the Expiration Date, in which case the Reference Source shall be EUREX (if EUREX is available))





Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

Instrument NDA Isin DAX0E13700NDS FI4000402656 DAX0E13900NDS FI4000402664 DAX0F12700NDS FI4000392436 DAX0F12900NDS FI4000392428 DAX0F13600NDS FI4000405162 DAX0F13800NDS FI4000405154 DAX0F13900NDS FI4000402680 DAX0F14100NDS FI4000402698 DAX0I14000NDS FI4000402706 DAX0I14200NDS FI4000402714 DAX0L11600NDS FI4000356993 DAX0L11700NDS FI4000359336 DAX0L11800NDS FI4000356985 DAX0L12000NDS FI4000359328 DAX0L12100NDS FI4000371414 DAX0L12200NDS FI4000359310 DAX0L12300NDS FI4000371406 DAX0L12500NDS FI4000371398 DAX0L12600NDS FI4000380977 DAX0L12700NDS FI4000374749 DAX0L12800NDS FI4000380969 DAX0L12900NDS FI4000374731 DAX0L13000NDS FI4000392402 DAX0L13100NDS FI4000380233 DAX0L13300NDS FI4000380225 DAX0L13700NDS FI4000405121 DAX0L13900NDS FI4000405113 DAX0L14100NDS FI4000402730 DAX0Q13200NDS FI4000402672 DAX0R11900NDS FI4000392451 DAX0R12100NDS FI4000392444 DAX0R12800NDS FI4000405188 DAX0R13000NDS FI4000405170 DAX0U12900NDS FI4000402722 DAX0X10100NDS FI4000356977 DAX0X10500NDS FI4000359294 DAX0X10800NDS FI4000359302 DAX0X11000NDS FI4000371372 DAX0X11300NDS FI4000371380 DAX0X11600NDS FI4000380944 DAX0X11700NDS FI4000374715 DAX0X11800NDS FI4000380951 DAX0X11900NDS FI4000374723 DAX0X12000NDS FI4000392410 DAX0X12100NDS FI4000380209 DAX0X12300NDS FI4000380217 DAX0X12700NDS FI4000405147 DAX0X12900NDS FI4000405139 DAX0X13100NDS FI4000402748 DAX1F13900NDS FI4000402755 DAX1F14100NDS FI4000402763 DAX1F14300NDS FI4000402771 DAX1L13800NDS FI4000402813 DAX1L14000NDS FI4000402821 DAX1L14200NDS FI4000402839 DAX1L14400NDS FI4000402847 DAX1R12700NDS FI4000402805 DAX1R12900NDS FI4000402797 DAX1R13100NDS FI4000402789 DAX1X12600NDS FI4000402888 DAX1X12800NDS FI4000402870 DAX1X13000NDS FI4000402862 DAX1X13200NDS FI4000402854

Attachment