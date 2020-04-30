Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The errors consist of the Multiplier being incorrectly stated to be 0.01 and the Reference Source to be Deutsche Börse for the purpose of determining the Closing Price on the Expiration Date. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:
|Multiplier:
|1/150
|Reference Source:
| Deutsche Börse (except for determining Closing Price on the Expiration Date, in which case the Reference Source shall be EUREX (if EUREX is available))
Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.
List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:
|Instrument
|NDA Isin
|DAX0E13700NDS
|FI4000402656
|DAX0E13900NDS
|FI4000402664
|DAX0F12700NDS
|FI4000392436
|DAX0F12900NDS
|FI4000392428
|DAX0F13600NDS
|FI4000405162
|DAX0F13800NDS
|FI4000405154
|DAX0F13900NDS
|FI4000402680
|DAX0F14100NDS
|FI4000402698
|DAX0I14000NDS
|FI4000402706
|DAX0I14200NDS
|FI4000402714
|DAX0L11600NDS
|FI4000356993
|DAX0L11700NDS
|FI4000359336
|DAX0L11800NDS
|FI4000356985
|DAX0L12000NDS
|FI4000359328
|DAX0L12100NDS
|FI4000371414
|DAX0L12200NDS
|FI4000359310
|DAX0L12300NDS
|FI4000371406
|DAX0L12500NDS
|FI4000371398
|DAX0L12600NDS
|FI4000380977
|DAX0L12700NDS
|FI4000374749
|DAX0L12800NDS
|FI4000380969
|DAX0L12900NDS
|FI4000374731
|DAX0L13000NDS
|FI4000392402
|DAX0L13100NDS
|FI4000380233
|DAX0L13300NDS
|FI4000380225
|DAX0L13700NDS
|FI4000405121
|DAX0L13900NDS
|FI4000405113
|DAX0L14100NDS
|FI4000402730
|DAX0Q13200NDS
|FI4000402672
|DAX0R11900NDS
|FI4000392451
|DAX0R12100NDS
|FI4000392444
|DAX0R12800NDS
|FI4000405188
|DAX0R13000NDS
|FI4000405170
|DAX0U12900NDS
|FI4000402722
|DAX0X10100NDS
|FI4000356977
|DAX0X10500NDS
|FI4000359294
|DAX0X10800NDS
|FI4000359302
|DAX0X11000NDS
|FI4000371372
|DAX0X11300NDS
|FI4000371380
|DAX0X11600NDS
|FI4000380944
|DAX0X11700NDS
|FI4000374715
|DAX0X11800NDS
|FI4000380951
|DAX0X11900NDS
|FI4000374723
|DAX0X12000NDS
|FI4000392410
|DAX0X12100NDS
|FI4000380209
|DAX0X12300NDS
|FI4000380217
|DAX0X12700NDS
|FI4000405147
|DAX0X12900NDS
|FI4000405139
|DAX0X13100NDS
|FI4000402748
|DAX1F13900NDS
|FI4000402755
|DAX1F14100NDS
|FI4000402763
|DAX1F14300NDS
|FI4000402771
|DAX1L13800NDS
|FI4000402813
|DAX1L14000NDS
|FI4000402821
|DAX1L14200NDS
|FI4000402839
|DAX1L14400NDS
|FI4000402847
|DAX1R12700NDS
|FI4000402805
|DAX1R12900NDS
|FI4000402797
|DAX1R13100NDS
|FI4000402789
|DAX1X12600NDS
|FI4000402888
|DAX1X12800NDS
|FI4000402870
|DAX1X13000NDS
|FI4000402862
|DAX1X13200NDS
|FI4000402854
Attachment
Nordea Bank Abp.
Stockholm, SWEDEN
Exchange announcement DAX Warrants