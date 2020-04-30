The Annual General Meeting of APRANGA APB (hereinafter “Company”) shareholders held on 30 April 2020 has resolved the following:



1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2019.

Resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's report on the Company’s financial statements and annual report.

Resolution:

Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company’s financial statements for the year 2019.

Resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2019 (Annex 1).

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2019.

Resolution:

Approve the Company's profit allocation for the year 2019 (Annex 2).

5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Resolution:

Elect UAB “ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as APB APRANGA firm of auditors for the year 2020. Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2020 - not more than EUR 25 300 (twenty-five thousand three hundred euros) plus VAT. Authorize the Company's General Director to sign the audit services agreement with firm of auditors.

6. Approval of the Company's remuneration policy.

Resolution:

Approve Remuneration policy of the Company (Annex 3).

ENCLOSED:

Annex No.1. Consolidated and Company’s financial statements for the year 2019;

Annex No.2. Company's profit allocation for the year 2019;

Annex No.3. Company's Remuneration policy.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801





Attachments