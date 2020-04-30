Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-05-05

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2021-09-152109SE00069950641.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-02-222302SE00096629430.75 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-10-02
2410
SE0010469205
1.00 %
1,000 +/- 500
2026-02-04
2602
SE0013745452
0.75 %
1,000 +/- 500

  

Settlement date 2020-05-07

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on MAY 5, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue 2109, 2302, 2410, and 2602.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON MAY 5, 2020     


For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se