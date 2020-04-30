Paris, April 30, 2020

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2019 Universal Registration Document, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) on April 29, 2020 under the reference D.20-0406. The English translation of this document may be consulted in the Publications section of the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com).

This document includes in particular:

- the annual financial report;

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors’ reports

- the statement of auditors’ fees;

- the description of the stock repurchase program.

