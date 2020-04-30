Presented are LITGRID AB annual Consolidated and Company’s financial statements for the year 2019 (audited annual financial statements together with auditor‘s report, annual report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders on 20 April 2020.
The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Project manager
Communication Division
Phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu
Attachment
LITGRID
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Annex 1 LITGRID AB 2019 FA EN finalFILE URL | Copy the link below
LITGRID LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: