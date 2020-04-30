NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2020 of $87.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2019 earnings of $113.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, and net income of $38.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income was $88.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2020, $74.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2019, and $90.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.
Valley adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 and recorded in first quarter 2020 a provision for credit losses of $34.7 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per share after-tax, including a reserve build under CECL of $29.9 million, or $0.05 per share after-tax, largely tied to COVID-19 impacts and loan growth.
Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "During these uncertain and challenging times, I am pleased to say that Valley remains one of the strongest and most reliable banks in the country, and we are more focused than ever before on serving the needs of our customers, associates and communities." Robbins continued, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have spent many tireless weeks supporting the implementation of the CARES Act and providing special assistance for customers. We are also actively providing additional support for our associates, including a special cash bonus to all hourly associates. I’m extremely proud of the commitment, flexibility and drive that our team has demonstrated to make a difference for our customers and communities. We are deeply committed to being a trusted partner and solution provider for our customers."
Valley is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through April 26, 2020, Valley has processed approximately 3,600 consumer payment deferral requests, including approximately 750 related to residential mortgage loans. In addition, Valley has processed requests for approximately 1,100 mortgage loans serviced for others. From a commercial customer perspective, Valley has processed approximately 2,600 payment deferral requests. Valley is also a certified SBA lender and has dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program, obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. Through the initial loan submission period ending on April 16, 2020, Valley facilitated $1.6 billion in assistance to its customers through this program.
Key financial highlights for the first quarter:
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $266.4 million for the first quarter 2020 increased $46.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2019 and increased $26.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 was largely due to higher average loan balances and lower costs of interest-bearing liabilities, partly offset by lower yielding loans. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.0 million to $364.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to a $2.0 billion increase in average loans and higher loan discount accretion partially caused by repayments. Interest expense of $98.5 million for the first quarter 2020 decreased $6.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to the overall lower cost of funds, partially offset by the interest cost associated with higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits and long-term borrowings. In December 2019, we prepaid $635.0 million of long-term FHLB advances with a combined weighted average interest rate of 3.93 percent.
Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 increased by 9 basis points and 11 basis points from 2.98 percent and 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a decrease in the yield on loans. The yield on average loans decreased by 7 basis points to 4.44 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to the repayment of higher yielding loans, partly offset by a $7.7 million increase in loan discount accretion in the first quarter 2020. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 1.50 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the linked fourth quarter 2019 due to both deposits and borrowings continuing to reprice at lower interest rates and the prepayment of the $635 million high cost FHLB advances in December 2019. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 1.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2019.
Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings
Loans. Loans increased $728.9 million to approximately $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, as well as stronger residential loan volumes during the first quarter 2020. During the first quarter 2020, we originated $148 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment and sold approximately $196 million, including $30 million pre-existing loans, from our residential mortgage loan portfolio. Residential mortgage loans held for sale totaled $58.9 million and $76.1 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Deposits. Total deposits decreased $168.8 million to approximately $29.0 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 largely due to a $1.2 billion net decrease in time deposits. The decline in time deposits was mostly driven by an $825 million decrease in brokered CDs due to maturities during the first quarter and lower use of such deposits in our liquidity and loan funding management at March 31, 2020. Savings, NOW and money market deposits and non-interest bearing deposits increased by $741.3 million and $240.7 million at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019, respectively. These increases were due to higher depositor balances most likely driven by the uncertainty in the financial markets, as well as a partial shift to more liquid funds for maturing retail CD customers. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) were $3.4 billion at March 31, 2020 as compared to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 24 percent, 47 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, respectively.
Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings increased by $1.0 billion and $683.2 million, to $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in both short- and long-term borrowings was primarily driven by our plan to increase our liquidity levels as an abundance of caution in the face of the escalating economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the short-term borrowings mainly consisted of FHLB advances totaling $1.5 billion with weighted interest rates well below 1.0 percent and federal funds purchased totaling $457 million with a weighted average rate of 0.17 percent. Of the $1.5 billion in FHLB advances, $600 million were hedged with cash flow interest rate swaps as part of our interest rate risk management strategies during the first quarter 2020. In addition, during the first quarter 2020 Valley obtained $723 million of new long-term FHLB advances with maturities between three and five years at a combined weighted average rate of approximately 1.89 percent.
Credit Quality
Non-Performing Assets. Prior to our adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020, our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below excluded purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. Under previous U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) were accounted for on a pool basis and not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. Under the new CECL standard, Valley's PCI loan pools are accounted for as purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans on a loan level basis and, if applicable, reported in our past due and non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020.
Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO), other repossessed assets and non-accrual debt securities increased $116.1 million to $220.5 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 largely due to an increase in non-accrual loans. Non-accrual loans increased $112.9 million to $205.9 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 largely due to non-accrual PCD loans totaling approximately $74.4 million being added to this category. The remaining increase was largely due to additional taxi medallion loans within the commercial and industrial category. Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020.
Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $91.2 million to $159.4 million, or 0.52 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.23 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 largely due to an increase in early stage delinquencies in most loan categories. The increase was partly due to a few large commercial real estate loans, an uptick in residential mortgage delinquencies and PCD loans past due totaling approximately $18.2 million at March 31, 2020 being added to this category. Valley has worked with borrowers impacted by COVID-19 on forbearance, and as of April 26, 2020 had approximately 6,200 consumers and commercial borrowers in forbearance. Valley will continue to work with customers seeking flexibility on loan terms and conditions due to the pandemic in accordance with prudent banking principles and bank regulatory guidance. In addition, Valley was proactive in securing financing through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program for its small business customers.
During the first quarter 2020, we continued to closely monitor our New York City and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $102.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at March 31, 2020. Due to continued negative trends in market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral, a weak operating environment and uncertain borrower performance, the remainder of our previously accruing taxi medallion loans were placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter 2020. At March 31, 2020, the non-accrual taxi medallion loans totaling $109.8 million had related reserves of $56.8 million within the allowance for loan losses.
CECL Adoption. Valley adopted the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 and recorded an $100.4 million increase to its allowance for credit losses, including reserves of $61.6 million related to PCD loans. For PCD loans, the allowance for credit losses recorded is recognized through a gross-up that increases the amortized cost basis of loans with a corresponding increase to the allowance for credit losses, and therefore results in no impact to shareholders' equity. The remaining increase to the allowance for credit losses of $38.8 million is offset in shareholders' equity and deferred tax assets.
For regulatory capital purposes, in connection with the Federal Reserve Board’s final interim rule as of April 3, 2020, 100 percent of the CECL Day 1 impact to shareholders' equity equaling $28.2 million after-tax will be deferred over a two-year period ending January 1, 2022, at which time it will be phased in on a pro-rata basis over a three-year period ending January 1, 2025. Additionally, 25 percent of the first quarter 2020 reserve build (i.e., provision for credit losses less net charge-offs) will be phased in over the same time frame. See the "Capital Adequacy" section below for more information regarding our capital ratios.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019:
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Allocation
|Allocation
|Allocation
|as a % of
|as a % of
|as a % of
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allocation*
|Category
|Allocation*
|Category
|Allocation*
|Category
|($ in thousands)
|Loan Category:
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|127,437
|2.55
|%
|$
|104,059
|2.22
|%
|$
|94,630
|2.20
|%
|Commercial real estate loans:
|Commercial real estate
|97,876
|0.60
|%
|20,019
|0.13
|%
|24,261
|0.19
|%
|Construction
|13,709
|0.79
|%
|25,654
|1.56
|%
|23,501
|1.62
|%
|Total commercial real estate loans
|111,585
|0.62
|%
|45,673
|0.26
|%
|47,762
|0.34
|%
|Residential mortgage loans
|29,456
|0.66
|%
|5,060
|0.12
|%
|5,139
|0.13
|%
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity
|4,463
|0.93
|%
|459
|0.09
|%
|523
|0.10
|%
|Auto and other consumer
|10,401
|0.44
|%
|6,508
|0.28
|%
|6,327
|0.29
|%
|Total consumer loans
|14,864
|0.52
|%
|6,967
|0.24
|%
|6,850
|0.25
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|283,342
|0.93
|%
|161,759
|0.55
|%
|154,381
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|10,019
|2,845
|4,580
|Total allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|293,361
|$
|164,604
|$
|158,961
|Allowance for credit losses for
|loans as a % loans
|0.96
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.63
|%
|*
|CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss model.
Our loan portfolio, totaling $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020, had net loan charge-offs totaling $4.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to $5.6 million and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs related to taxi medallion loans totaled $1.3 million, $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter 2020, fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively.
During the first quarter 2020, we recorded a $33.9 million provision for credit losses for loans as compared to $5.4 million and $8.0 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2019, respectively. The increase in the first quarter 2020 provision as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 was mainly due to higher reserves recorded under CECL due to forecasted credit deterioration due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth, as well as higher specific reserves for non-accrual taxi medallion loans.
The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.96 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.63 percent at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The increase at March 31, 2020 was largely due to the reserves related to PCD loans included in the Day 1 CECL adoption adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and the reserve build under CECL during the first quarter 2020 related to the impact of COVID-19.
Capital Adequacy
Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.53 percent, 9.95 percent, 8.24 percent and 9.24 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2020. Valley's capital ratios at March 31, 2020 reflect the five-year transition provision to delay recognition of the full impact of the CECL Day 1 shareholders' equity adjustment and 25 percent of the first quarter reserve build under CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $39 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.
Forward Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
-Tables to Follow-
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|FINANCIAL DATA:
|Net interest income
|$
|265,339
|$
|238,541
|$
|218,648
|Net interest income - FTE (1)
|266,383
|239,615
|219,925
|Non-interest income
|41,397
|38,094
|107,673
|Non-interest expense
|155,656
|196,146
|147,795
|Income tax expense
|29,129
|36,967
|57,196
|Net income
|87,268
|38,104
|113,330
|Dividends on preferred stock
|3,172
|3,172
|3,172
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|84,096
|$
|34,932
|$
|110,158
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|403,519,088
|355,821,005
|331,601,260
|Diluted
|405,424,123
|358,864,876
|332,834,466
|Per common share data:
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.33
|Diluted earnings
|0.21
|0.10
|0.33
|Cash dividends declared
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Closing stock price - high
|11.46
|12.07
|10.73
|Closing stock price - low
|6.37
|10.60
|9.00
|CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted
|$
|85,061
|$
|87,478
|$
|71,764
|Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
|0.21
|0.25
|0.22
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|0.21
|0.24
|0.22
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Net interest margin
|3.06
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.96
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE (1)
|3.07
|2.96
|2.98
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.92
|0.43
|1.40
|Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity
|7.92
|4.01
|13.35
|Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2)
|11.84
|5.98
|20.29
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|50.75
|70.90
|45.29
|CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
|0.93
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.93
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|8.01
|9.53
|8.83
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|11.97
|14.23
|13.42
|Efficiency ratio, as adjusted
|49.26
|52.43
|54.79
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|Assets
|$
|38,097,364
|$
|35,315,682
|$
|32,296,070
|Interest earning assets
|34,674,075
|32,337,660
|29,562,907
|Loans
|29,999,428
|27,968,383
|25,254,733
|Interest bearing liabilities
|26,215,578
|24,244,902
|22,344,028
|Deposits
|28,811,932
|26,833,714
|24,782,759
|Shareholders' equity
|4,408,585
|3,804,902
|3,394,688
|As Of
|BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|$
|39,120,629
|$
|37,436,020
|$
|33,765,539
|$
|33,027,741
|$
|32,476,991
|Total loans
|30,428,067
|29,699,208
|26,567,159
|25,802,162
|25,423,118
|Deposits
|29,016,988
|29,185,837
|25,546,122
|24,773,929
|24,907,496
|Shareholders' equity
|4,420,998
|4,384,188
|3,558,075
|3,504,118
|3,444,879
|LOANS:
|(In thousands)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,998,731
|$
|4,825,997
|$
|4,695,608
|$
|4,615,765
|$
|4,504,927
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|16,390,236
|15,996,741
|13,365,454
|12,798,017
|12,665,425
|Construction
|1,727,046
|1,647,018
|1,537,590
|1,528,968
|1,454,199
|Total commercial real estate
|18,117,282
|17,643,759
|14,903,044
|14,326,985
|14,119,624
|Residential mortgage
|4,478,982
|4,377,111
|4,133,331
|4,072,450
|4,071,237
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|481,751
|487,272
|489,808
|501,646
|513,066
|Automobile
|1,436,734
|1,451,623
|1,436,608
|1,362,466
|1,347,759
|Other consumer
|914,587
|913,446
|908,760
|922,850
|866,505
|Total consumer loans
|2,833,072
|2,852,341
|2,835,176
|2,786,962
|2,727,330
|Total loans
|$
|30,428,067
|$
|29,699,208
|$
|26,567,159
|$
|25,802,162
|$
|25,423,118
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|Book value per common share
|$
|10.43
|$
|10.35
|$
|10.09
|$
|9.93
|$
|9.75
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|6.82
|6.73
|6.62
|6.45
|6.26
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|7.31
|%
|7.54
|%
|6.73
|%
|6.71
|%
|6.63
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|8.24
|8.76
|7.61
|7.62
|7.58
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|9.24
|9.42
|8.49
|8.59
|8.53
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|9.95
|10.15
|9.30
|9.43
|9.38
|Total risk-based capital
|11.53
|11.72
|11.03
|11.39
|11.37
|Three Months Ended
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|Beginning balance
|$
|164,604
|$
|164,770
|$
|156,295
|Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4)
|37,989
|—
|—
|Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans
|61,643
|—
|—
|Beginning balance, adjusted
|264,236
|164,770
|156,295
|Loans charged-off (5):
|Commercial and industrial
|(3,360
|)
|(5,378
|)
|(4,282
|)
|Commercial real estate
|(44
|)
|—
|—
|Residential mortgage
|(336
|)
|—
|(15
|)
|Total Consumer
|(2,565
|)
|(2,700
|)
|(2,028
|)
|Total loans charged-off
|(6,305
|)
|(8,078
|)
|(6,325
|)
|Charged-off loans recovered(5):
|Commercial and industrial
|569
|389
|483
|Commercial real estate
|73
|1,166
|21
|Construction
|20
|—
|—
|Residential mortgage
|50
|53
|1
|Total Consumer
|794
|886
|486
|Total loans recovered
|1,506
|2,494
|991
|Net charge-offs
|(4,799
|)
|(5,584
|)
|(5,334
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|33,924
|5,418
|8,000
|Ending balance
|$
|293,361
|$
|164,604
|$
|158,961
|Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
|Allowance for loan losses
|283,342
|161,759
|154,381
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|10,019
|2,845
|4,580
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|293,361
|$
|164,604
|$
|158,961
|Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|33,851
|$
|5,490
|$
|7,856
|Provision for unfunded credit commitments (6)
|73
|(72
|)
|144
|Total provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|33,924
|$
|5,418
|$
|8,000
|Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans
|0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
|0.96
|0.55
|0.63
|As of
|ASSET QUALITY: (7)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|9,780
|$
|11,700
|$
|5,702
|$
|14,119
|$
|5,120
|Commercial real estate
|41,664
|2,560
|20,851
|6,202
|39,362
|Construction
|7,119
|1,486
|11,523
|—
|1,911
|Residential mortgage
|38,965
|17,143
|12,945
|19,131
|15,856
|Total Consumer
|19,508
|13,704
|13,079
|11,932
|6,647
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|117,036
|46,593
|64,100
|51,384
|68,896
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|7,624
|2,227
|3,158
|4,135
|1,756
|Commercial real estate
|15,963
|4,026
|735
|354
|2,156
|Construction
|49
|1,343
|7,129
|1,342
|—
|Residential mortgage
|9,307
|4,192
|4,417
|3,635
|3,635
|Total Consumer
|2,309
|2,527
|1,577
|1,484
|990
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|35,252
|14,315
|17,016
|10,950
|8,537
|90 or more days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|4,049
|3,986
|4,133
|3,298
|2,670
|Commercial real estate
|161
|579
|1,125
|—
|—
|Residential mortgage
|1,798
|2,042
|1,347
|1,054
|1,402
|Total Consumer
|1,092
|711
|756
|359
|523
|Total 90 or more days past due
|7,100
|7,318
|7,361
|4,711
|4,595
|Total accruing past due loans
|$
|159,388
|$
|68,226
|$
|88,477
|$
|67,045
|$
|82,028
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|132,622
|$
|68,636
|$
|75,311
|$
|76,216
|$
|76,270
|Commercial real estate
|41,616
|9,004
|9,560
|6,231
|2,663
|Construction
|2,972
|356
|356
|—
|378
|Residential mortgage
|24,625
|12,858
|13,772
|12,069
|11,921
|Total Consumer
|4,095
|2,204
|2,050
|1,999
|2,178
|Total non-accrual loans
|205,930
|93,058
|101,049
|96,515
|93,410
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|10,198
|9,414
|6,415
|7,161
|7,317
|Other repossessed assets
|3,842
|1,276
|2,568
|2,358
|2,628
|Non-accrual debt securities (8)
|531
|680
|680
|680
|—
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|220,501
|$
|104,428
|$
|110,712
|$
|106,714
|$
|103,355
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|48,024
|$
|73,012
|$
|79,364
|$
|74,385
|$
|73,081
|Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|0.68
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.37
|%
|Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|1.20
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.69
|%
|Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans
|137.59
|%
|173.83
|%
|160.17
|%
|160.71
|%
|165.27
|%
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|(1
|)
|Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
|(2
|)
|This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:
|Net income, as reported
|$
|87,268
|$
|38,104
|$
|113,330
|Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(a)
|—
|—
|(55,707
|)
|Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)
|—
|22,992
|—
|Add: Losses on securities transaction (net of tax)
|29
|26
|23
|Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(b)
|—
|—
|3,433
|Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(c)
|—
|—
|1,757
|Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(d)
|936
|10,861
|—
|Add: Income tax expense (e)
|—
|18,667
|12,100
|Net income, as adjusted
|$
|88,233
|$
|90,650
|$
|74,936
|Dividends on preferred stock
|3,172
|3,172
|3,172
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted
|$
|85,061
|$
|87,478
|$
|71,764
|__________
|(a) The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income.
|(b) Severance expense is included in salary and employee benefits expense.
|(c) Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments.
|(d) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, professional and legal fees, and other expense.
|(e) Income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions.
|Adjusted per common share data:
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted
|$
|85,061
|$
|87,478
|$
|71,764
|Average number of shares outstanding
|403,519,088
|355,821,005
|331,601,260
|Basic earnings, as adjusted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.22
|Average number of diluted shares outstanding
|405,424,123
|358,864,876
|332,834,466
|Diluted earnings, as adjusted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.22
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:
|Net income, as adjusted
|$
|88,233
|$
|90,650
|$
|74,936
|Average shareholders' equity
|4,408,585
|3,804,902
|3,394,688
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,460,988
|1,256,137
|1,160,510
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|2,947,597
|$
|2,548,765
|$
|2,234,178
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|11.97
|%
|14.23
|%
|13.42
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets:
|Net income, as adjusted
|$
|88,233
|$
|90,650
|$
|74,936
|Average assets
|$
|38,097,364
|$
|35,315,682
|$
|32,296,070
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
|0.93
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.93
|%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:
|Net income, as adjusted
|$
|88,233
|$
|90,650
|$
|74,936
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|4,408,585
|$
|3,804,902
|$
|3,394,688
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|8.01
|%
|9.53
|%
|8.83
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:
|Net income, as reported
|$
|87,268
|$
|38,104
|$
|113,330
|Average shareholders' equity
|4,408,585
|3,804,902
|3,394,688
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,460,988
|1,256,137
|1,160,510
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|2,947,597
|$
|2,548,765
|$
|2,234,178
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|11.84
|%
|5.98
|%
|20.29
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense, as reported
|$
|155,656
|$
|196,146
|$
|147,795
|Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)
|—
|31,995
|—
|Less: Severance expense (pre-tax)
|—
|—
|4,838
|Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)
|1,302
|15,110
|—
|Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)
|3,228
|3,971
|7,173
|Non-interest expense, as adjusted
|$
|151,126
|$
|145,070
|$
|135,784
|Net interest income
|265,339
|238,541
|218,648
|Non-interest income, as reported
|41,397
|38,094
|107,673
|Add: Losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax)
|40
|36
|32
|Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax)
|—
|—
|78,505
|Non-interest income, as adjusted
|$
|41,437
|$
|38,130
|$
|29,200
|Gross operating income, as adjusted
|$
|306,776
|$
|276,671
|$
|247,848
|Efficiency ratio, as adjusted
|49.26
|%
|52.43
|%
|54.79
|%
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Common shares outstanding
|403,744,148
|403,278,390
|331,805,564
|331,788,149
|331,732,636
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|4,420,998
|$
|4,384,188
|$
|3,558,075
|$
|3,504,118
|$
|3,444,879
|Less: Preferred stock
|209,691
|209,691
|209,691
|209,691
|209,691
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,458,095
|1,460,397
|1,152,815
|1,155,250
|1,158,245
|Tangible common shareholders' equity
|$
|2,753,212
|$
|2,714,100
|$
|2,195,569
|$
|2,139,177
|$
|2,076,943
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|6.82
|$
|6.73
|$
|6.62
|$
|6.45
|$
|6.26
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
|Tangible common shareholders' equity
|$
|2,753,212
|$
|2,714,100
|$
|2,195,569
|$
|2,139,177
|$
|2,076,943
|Total assets
|39,120,629
|37,436,020
|33,765,539
|33,027,741
|32,476,991
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,458,095
|1,460,397
|1,152,815
|1,155,250
|1,158,245
|Tangible assets
|$
|37,662,534
|$
|35,975,623
|$
|32,612,724
|$
|31,872,491
|$
|31,318,746
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.31
|%
|7.54
|%
|6.73
|%
|6.71
|%
|6.63
|%
|(3
|)
|The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income.
|(4
|)
|The adjustment represents an increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020.
|(5
|)
|Charge-offs and recoveries presented for periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude loans formerly known as Purchased Credit-Impaired (PCI) loans.
|(6
|)
|Periods prior to March 31, 2020, represent allowance and provision for letters of credit only.
|(7
|)
|Past due loans and non-accrual loans presented in periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude PCI loans. PCI loans were accounted for on a pool basis and are were not subject to delinquency classification.
|(8
|)
|Represents impaired municipal bond security classified as available for sale presented at its carrying value.
|SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|286,755
|$
|256,264
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|718,260
|178,423
|Investment securities:
|Equity securities
|49,701
|41,410
|Available for sale debt securities
|1,749,842
|1,566,801
|Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,552 at March 31, 2020)
|2,315,481
|2,336,095
|Total investment securities
|4,115,024
|3,944,306
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|58,868
|76,113
|Loans
|30,428,067
|29,699,208
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(283,342
|)
|(161,759
|)
|Net loans
|30,144,725
|29,537,449
|Premises and equipment, net
|332,503
|334,533
|Lease right of use assets
|278,080
|285,129
|Bank owned life insurance
|542,127
|540,169
|Accrued interest receivable
|107,353
|105,637
|Goodwill
|1,375,409
|1,373,625
|Other intangible assets, net
|82,686
|86,772
|Other assets
|1,078,839
|717,600
|Total Assets
|$
|39,120,629
|$
|37,436,020
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|6,951,073
|$
|6,710,408
|Interest bearing:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|13,498,830
|12,757,484
|Time
|8,567,085
|9,717,945
|Total deposits
|29,016,988
|29,185,837
|Short-term borrowings
|2,095,655
|1,093,280
|Long-term borrowings
|2,805,639
|2,122,426
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|55,805
|55,718
|Lease liabilities
|303,096
|309,849
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|422,448
|284,722
|Total Liabilities
|34,699,631
|33,051,832
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:
|Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|111,590
|111,590
|Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|98,101
|98,101
|Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 403,765,978 shares at March 31, 2020 and 403,322,773 shares at December 31, 2019)
|141,613
|141,423
|Surplus
|3,624,036
|3,622,208
|Retained earnings
|452,424
|443,559
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,566
|)
|(32,214
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (21,830 common shares at March 31, 2020 and 44,383 common shares at December 31, 2019)
|(200
|)
|(479
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|4,420,998
|4,384,188
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|39,120,629
|$
|37,436,020
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|333,068
|$
|315,313
|$
|288,277
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|21,933
|19,760
|22,876
|Tax-exempt
|3,926
|4,041
|4,804
|Dividends
|3,401
|2,883
|3,174
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|1,465
|1,776
|1,093
|Total interest income
|363,793
|343,773
|320,224
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|34,513
|34,930
|36,283
|Time
|42,814
|45,343
|38,171
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|4,707
|7,500
|12,549
|Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
|16,420
|17,459
|14,573
|Total interest expense
|98,454
|105,232
|101,576
|Net Interest Income
|265,339
|238,541
|218,648
|Provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities
|759
|—
|—
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|33,924
|5,418
|8,000
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|230,656
|233,123
|210,648
|Non-Interest Income
|Trust and investment services
|3,413
|3,350
|2,904
|Insurance commissions
|1,951
|2,487
|2,525
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|5,680
|6,002
|5,903
|Losses on securities transactions, net
|(40
|)
|(36
|)
|(32
|)
|Fees from loan servicing
|2,748
|2,534
|2,430
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|4,550
|5,214
|4,576
|Gains on sales of assets, net
|121
|1,336
|77,720
|Bank owned life insurance
|3,142
|1,453
|1,887
|Other
|19,832
|15,754
|9,760
|Total non-interest income
|41,397
|38,094
|107,673
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salary and employee benefits expense
|85,728
|90,872
|83,105
|Net occupancy and equipment expense
|32,441
|31,402
|27,886
|FDIC insurance assessment
|3,876
|5,560
|6,121
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|5,470
|4,905
|4,311
|Professional and legal fees
|6,087
|5,524
|5,271
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|31,995
|—
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|3,228
|3,971
|7,173
|Telecommunication expense
|2,287
|2,566
|2,268
|Other
|16,539
|19,351
|11,660
|Total non-interest expense
|155,656
|196,146
|147,795
|Income Before Income Taxes
|116,397
|75,071
|170,526
|Income tax expense
|29,129
|36,967
|57,196
|Net Income
|87,268
|38,104
|113,330
|Dividends on preferred stock
|3,172
|3,172
|3,172
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|84,096
|$
|34,932
|$
|110,158
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Earnings Per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.33
|Diluted
|0.21
|0.10
|0.33
|Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|403,519,088
|355,821,005
|331,601,260
|Diluted
|405,424,123
|358,864,876
|332,834,466
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
|Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
|Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1)(2)
|$
|29,999,428
|$
|333,068
|4.44
|%
|$
|27,968,383
|$
|315,313
|4.51
|%
|$
|25,254,733
|$
|288,277
|4.57
|%
|Taxable investments (3)
|3,557,913
|25,334
|2.85
|%
|3,322,536
|22,643
|2.73
|%
|3,390,609
|26,050
|3.07
|%
|Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)
|585,987
|4,970
|3.39
|%
|608,651
|5,115
|3.36
|%
|689,675
|6,081
|3.53
|%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|530,747
|1,465
|1.10
|%
|438,090
|1,776
|1.62
|%
|227,890
|1,093
|1.92
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|34,674,075
|364,837
|4.21
|%
|32,337,660
|344,847
|4.27
|%
|29,562,907
|321,501
|4.35
|%
|Other assets
|3,423,289
|2,978,022
|2,733,163
|Total assets
|$
|38,097,364
|$
|35,315,682
|$
|32,296,070
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|13,219,896
|$
|34,513
|1.04
|%
|$
|11,813,261
|$
|34,930
|1.18
|%
|$
|11,450,943
|$
|36,283
|1.27
|%
|Time deposits
|8,897,934
|42,814
|1.92
|%
|8,428,153
|45,343
|2.15
|%
|7,214,863
|38,171
|2.12
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|1,322,699
|4,707
|1.42
|%
|1,625,873
|7,500
|1.85
|%
|2,011,428
|12,549
|2.50
|%
|Long-term borrowings (4)
|2,775,049
|16,420
|2.37
|%
|2,377,615
|17,459
|2.94
|%
|1,666,794
|14,573
|3.50
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|26,215,578
|98,454
|1.50
|%
|24,244,902
|105,232
|1.74
|%
|22,344,028
|101,576
|1.82
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|6,694,102
|6,592,300
|6,116,953
|Other liabilities
|779,099
|673,578
|440,401
|Shareholders' equity
|4,408,585
|3,804,902
|3,394,688
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|38,097,364
|$
|35,315,682
|$
|32,296,070
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)
|$
|266,383
|2.71
|%
|$
|239,615
|2.53
|%
|$
|219,925
|2.53
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|(1,044
|)
|(1,074
|)
|(1,277
|)
|Net interest income, as reported
|$
|265,339
|$
|238,541
|$
|218,648
|Net interest margin (6)
|3.06
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.96
|%
|Tax equivalent effect
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)
|3.07
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.98
|%
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
