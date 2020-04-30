NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2020 of $87.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2019 earnings of $113.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, and net income of $38.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income was $88.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2020, $74.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2019, and $90.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Valley adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 and recorded in first quarter 2020 a provision for credit losses of $34.7 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per share after-tax, including a reserve build under CECL of $29.9 million, or $0.05 per share after-tax, largely tied to COVID-19 impacts and loan growth.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "During these uncertain and challenging times, I am pleased to say that Valley remains one of the strongest and most reliable banks in the country, and we are more focused than ever before on serving the needs of our customers, associates and communities." Robbins continued, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have spent many tireless weeks supporting the implementation of the CARES Act and providing special assistance for customers. We are also actively providing additional support for our associates, including a special cash bonus to all hourly associates. I’m extremely proud of the commitment, flexibility and drive that our team has demonstrated to make a difference for our customers and communities. We are deeply committed to being a trusted partner and solution provider for our customers."

Valley is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through April 26, 2020, Valley has processed approximately 3,600 consumer payment deferral requests, including approximately 750 related to residential mortgage loans. In addition, Valley has processed requests for approximately 1,100 mortgage loans serviced for others. From a commercial customer perspective, Valley has processed approximately 2,600 payment deferral requests. Valley is also a certified SBA lender and has dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program, obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. Through the initial loan submission period ending on April 16, 2020, Valley facilitated $1.6 billion in assistance to its customers through this program.

Key financial highlights for the first quarter:

Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $728.9 million, or 9.8 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. The increase was largely due to strong organic loan growth within the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and residential loan categories. Additionally, we sold approximately $196 million of residential mortgage loans, including $30 million of pre-existing loans sold from our residential mortgage loan portfolio resulting in total pre-tax gains of $4.6 million in the first quarter 2020.

Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $266.4 million for the first quarter 2020 increased $26.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to a decline in our funding costs, a full quarter of margin results including our acquisition of Oritani Financial Corp. on December 1, 2019 and higher loan discount accretion partially caused by increased repayments. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 increased by 11 basis points from 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Provision for Credit Losses : During the first quarter 2020, the provision for credit losses for loans was $33.9 million. Approximately 50 percent of the provision reflects the adverse economic conditions impacting Valley's economic forecast, including uncertainty regarding the benefits of government stimulus enacted, since the initial CECL adoption. The remainder of the first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses for loans was primarily driven by loan growth and higher specific reserves associated with our taxi medallion loan portfolio. Additionally, Valley recorded a $759 thousand provision for credit losses for held to maturity debt securities during the first quarter 2020.

: During the first quarter 2020, the provision for credit losses for loans was $33.9 million. Approximately 50 percent of the provision reflects the adverse economic conditions impacting Valley's economic forecast, including uncertainty regarding the benefits of government stimulus enacted, since the initial CECL adoption. The remainder of the first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses for loans was primarily driven by loan growth and higher specific reserves associated with our taxi medallion loan portfolio. Additionally, Valley recorded a $759 thousand provision for credit losses for held to maturity debt securities during the first quarter 2020. Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent and 0.31 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in non-accrual loans reported at March 31, 2020 was largely related to non-performing purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans which are now required to be reported as delinquent loans under the CECL accounting guidance effective January 1, 2020. See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details.

Non-interest Income: Non-interest income increased $3.3 million to $41.4 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to an increase of $4.2 million in swap fee income from commercial loan customer transactions. Swap fee income totaled $14.2 million and $10.0 million within other income for the first quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively.

Non-interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $40.5 million to $155.7 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to the $32.0 million loss on extinguishment of debt recognized during the fourth quarter 2019 and a decline in Oritani merger related expenses. Merger related expenses totaled $1.3 million and $15.1 million for the first quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The first quarter 2020 also included approximately $2.1 million of COVID-19 related expenses that largely consisted of the cash bonus accrual for hourly employees.

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 50.75 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 70.90 percent and 45.29 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 49.26 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 52.43 percent and 54.79 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 49.2 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease was mainly due to an $18.7 million provision for income taxes related to uncertain tax liability positions during the fourth quarter 2019.

The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 49.2 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease was mainly due to an $18.7 million provision for income taxes related to uncertain tax liability positions during the fourth quarter 2019. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), average shareholders’ equity (ROE) and average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) were 0.92 percent, 7.92 percent, and 11.84 percent for the first quarter 2020, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and ROTE, adjusted for non-core charges, was 0.93 percent, 8.01 percent, and 11.97 percent for the first quarter 2020, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $266.4 million for the first quarter 2020 increased $46.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2019 and increased $26.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 was largely due to higher average loan balances and lower costs of interest-bearing liabilities, partly offset by lower yielding loans. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.0 million to $364.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to a $2.0 billion increase in average loans and higher loan discount accretion partially caused by repayments. Interest expense of $98.5 million for the first quarter 2020 decreased $6.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to the overall lower cost of funds, partially offset by the interest cost associated with higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits and long-term borrowings. In December 2019, we prepaid $635.0 million of long-term FHLB advances with a combined weighted average interest rate of 3.93 percent.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 increased by 9 basis points and 11 basis points from 2.98 percent and 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a decrease in the yield on loans. The yield on average loans decreased by 7 basis points to 4.44 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 largely due to the repayment of higher yielding loans, partly offset by a $7.7 million increase in loan discount accretion in the first quarter 2020. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 1.50 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the linked fourth quarter 2019 due to both deposits and borrowings continuing to reprice at lower interest rates and the prepayment of the $635 million high cost FHLB advances in December 2019. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.07 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to 1.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2019.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $728.9 million to approximately $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, as well as stronger residential loan volumes during the first quarter 2020. During the first quarter 2020, we originated $148 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment and sold approximately $196 million, including $30 million pre-existing loans, from our residential mortgage loan portfolio. Residential mortgage loans held for sale totaled $58.9 million and $76.1 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $168.8 million to approximately $29.0 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 largely due to a $1.2 billion net decrease in time deposits. The decline in time deposits was mostly driven by an $825 million decrease in brokered CDs due to maturities during the first quarter and lower use of such deposits in our liquidity and loan funding management at March 31, 2020. Savings, NOW and money market deposits and non-interest bearing deposits increased by $741.3 million and $240.7 million at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019, respectively. These increases were due to higher depositor balances most likely driven by the uncertainty in the financial markets, as well as a partial shift to more liquid funds for maturing retail CD customers. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) were $3.4 billion at March 31, 2020 as compared to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 24 percent, 47 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings increased by $1.0 billion and $683.2 million, to $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in both short- and long-term borrowings was primarily driven by our plan to increase our liquidity levels as an abundance of caution in the face of the escalating economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the short-term borrowings mainly consisted of FHLB advances totaling $1.5 billion with weighted interest rates well below 1.0 percent and federal funds purchased totaling $457 million with a weighted average rate of 0.17 percent. Of the $1.5 billion in FHLB advances, $600 million were hedged with cash flow interest rate swaps as part of our interest rate risk management strategies during the first quarter 2020. In addition, during the first quarter 2020 Valley obtained $723 million of new long-term FHLB advances with maturities between three and five years at a combined weighted average rate of approximately 1.89 percent.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Prior to our adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020, our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below excluded purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. Under previous U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) were accounted for on a pool basis and not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. Under the new CECL standard, Valley's PCI loan pools are accounted for as purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans on a loan level basis and, if applicable, reported in our past due and non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO), other repossessed assets and non-accrual debt securities increased $116.1 million to $220.5 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 largely due to an increase in non-accrual loans. Non-accrual loans increased $112.9 million to $205.9 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 largely due to non-accrual PCD loans totaling approximately $74.4 million being added to this category. The remaining increase was largely due to additional taxi medallion loans within the commercial and industrial category. Non-accrual loans represented 0.68 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $91.2 million to $159.4 million, or 0.52 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.23 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 largely due to an increase in early stage delinquencies in most loan categories. The increase was partly due to a few large commercial real estate loans, an uptick in residential mortgage delinquencies and PCD loans past due totaling approximately $18.2 million at March 31, 2020 being added to this category. Valley has worked with borrowers impacted by COVID-19 on forbearance, and as of April 26, 2020 had approximately 6,200 consumers and commercial borrowers in forbearance. Valley will continue to work with customers seeking flexibility on loan terms and conditions due to the pandemic in accordance with prudent banking principles and bank regulatory guidance. In addition, Valley was proactive in securing financing through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program for its small business customers.

During the first quarter 2020, we continued to closely monitor our New York City and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $102.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at March 31, 2020. Due to continued negative trends in market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral, a weak operating environment and uncertain borrower performance, the remainder of our previously accruing taxi medallion loans were placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter 2020. At March 31, 2020, the non-accrual taxi medallion loans totaling $109.8 million had related reserves of $56.8 million within the allowance for loan losses.

CECL Adoption. Valley adopted the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 and recorded an $100.4 million increase to its allowance for credit losses, including reserves of $61.6 million related to PCD loans. For PCD loans, the allowance for credit losses recorded is recognized through a gross-up that increases the amortized cost basis of loans with a corresponding increase to the allowance for credit losses, and therefore results in no impact to shareholders' equity. The remaining increase to the allowance for credit losses of $38.8 million is offset in shareholders' equity and deferred tax assets.

For regulatory capital purposes, in connection with the Federal Reserve Board’s final interim rule as of April 3, 2020, 100 percent of the CECL Day 1 impact to shareholders' equity equaling $28.2 million after-tax will be deferred over a two-year period ending January 1, 2022, at which time it will be phased in on a pro-rata basis over a three-year period ending January 1, 2025. Additionally, 25 percent of the first quarter 2020 reserve build (i.e., provision for credit losses less net charge-offs) will be phased in over the same time frame. See the "Capital Adequacy" section below for more information regarding our capital ratios.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019:

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation* Category Allocation* Category Allocation* Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 127,437 2.55 % $ 104,059 2.22 % $ 94,630 2.20 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 97,876 0.60 % 20,019 0.13 % 24,261 0.19 % Construction 13,709 0.79 % 25,654 1.56 % 23,501 1.62 % Total commercial real estate loans 111,585 0.62 % 45,673 0.26 % 47,762 0.34 % Residential mortgage loans 29,456 0.66 % 5,060 0.12 % 5,139 0.13 % Consumer loans: Home equity 4,463 0.93 % 459 0.09 % 523 0.10 % Auto and other consumer 10,401 0.44 % 6,508 0.28 % 6,327 0.29 % Total consumer loans 14,864 0.52 % 6,967 0.24 % 6,850 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses 283,342 0.93 % 161,759 0.55 % 154,381 0.63 % Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 10,019 2,845 4,580 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 293,361 $ 164,604 $ 158,961 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % loans 0.96 % 0.55 % 0.63 % * CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss model.

Our loan portfolio, totaling $30.4 billion at March 31, 2020, had net loan charge-offs totaling $4.8 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to $5.6 million and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs related to taxi medallion loans totaled $1.3 million, $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter 2020, fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019, respectively.

During the first quarter 2020, we recorded a $33.9 million provision for credit losses for loans as compared to $5.4 million and $8.0 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2019, respectively. The increase in the first quarter 2020 provision as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 was mainly due to higher reserves recorded under CECL due to forecasted credit deterioration due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth, as well as higher specific reserves for non-accrual taxi medallion loans.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.96 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.63 percent at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The increase at March 31, 2020 was largely due to the reserves related to PCD loans included in the Day 1 CECL adoption adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and the reserve build under CECL during the first quarter 2020 related to the impact of COVID-19.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.53 percent, 9.95 percent, 8.24 percent and 9.24 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2020. Valley's capital ratios at March 31, 2020 reflect the five-year transition provision to delay recognition of the full impact of the CECL Day 1 shareholders' equity adjustment and 25 percent of the first quarter reserve build under CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time, today to discuss the first quarter 2020 earnings. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432 Conference ID: 7135108. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qajw8rkk [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley's website through Friday, May 29, 2020. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $39 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and the global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;

the impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our clients and respond to their needs;

potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or as a result of our action, or failure to implement or effectively implement, federal, state and local laws, rules or executive orders requiring that we grant forbearances or not act to collect our loans;

the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;

the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the Oritani merger in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;

the inability to retain Oritani customers;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;

cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

results of examinations by the OCC, the FRB, the CFPB and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events;

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and

the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2019 2019 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income $ 265,339 $ 238,541 $ 218,648 Net interest income - FTE (1) 266,383 239,615 219,925 Non-interest income 41,397 38,094 107,673 Non-interest expense 155,656 196,146 147,795 Income tax expense 29,129 36,967 57,196 Net income 87,268 38,104 113,330 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 Net income available to common shareholders $ 84,096 $ 34,932 $ 110,158 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 403,519,088 355,821,005 331,601,260 Diluted 405,424,123 358,864,876 332,834,466 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings 0.21 0.10 0.33 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 Closing stock price - high 11.46 12.07 10.73 Closing stock price - low 6.37 10.60 9.00 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2) Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 85,061 $ 87,478 $ 71,764 Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21 0.25 0.22 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21 0.24 0.22 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 3.06 % 2.95 % 2.96 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.07 2.96 2.98 Annualized return on average assets 0.92 0.43 1.40 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 7.92 4.01 13.35 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 11.84 5.98 20.29 Efficiency ratio (3) 50.75 70.90 45.29 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2) Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 % 1.03 % 0.93 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.01 9.53 8.83 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.97 14.23 13.42 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 49.26 52.43 54.79 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 38,097,364 $ 35,315,682 $ 32,296,070 Interest earning assets 34,674,075 32,337,660 29,562,907 Loans 29,999,428 27,968,383 25,254,733 Interest bearing liabilities 26,215,578 24,244,902 22,344,028 Deposits 28,811,932 26,833,714 24,782,759 Shareholders' equity 4,408,585 3,804,902 3,394,688





As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets $ 39,120,629 $ 37,436,020 $ 33,765,539 $ 33,027,741 $ 32,476,991 Total loans 30,428,067 29,699,208 26,567,159 25,802,162 25,423,118 Deposits 29,016,988 29,185,837 25,546,122 24,773,929 24,907,496 Shareholders' equity 4,420,998 4,384,188 3,558,075 3,504,118 3,444,879 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 4,998,731 $ 4,825,997 $ 4,695,608 $ 4,615,765 $ 4,504,927 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 16,390,236 15,996,741 13,365,454 12,798,017 12,665,425 Construction 1,727,046 1,647,018 1,537,590 1,528,968 1,454,199 Total commercial real estate 18,117,282 17,643,759 14,903,044 14,326,985 14,119,624 Residential mortgage 4,478,982 4,377,111 4,133,331 4,072,450 4,071,237 Consumer: Home equity 481,751 487,272 489,808 501,646 513,066 Automobile 1,436,734 1,451,623 1,436,608 1,362,466 1,347,759 Other consumer 914,587 913,446 908,760 922,850 866,505 Total consumer loans 2,833,072 2,852,341 2,835,176 2,786,962 2,727,330 Total loans $ 30,428,067 $ 29,699,208 $ 26,567,159 $ 25,802,162 $ 25,423,118 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 10.43 $ 10.35 $ 10.09 $ 9.93 $ 9.75 Tangible book value per common share (2) 6.82 6.73 6.62 6.45 6.26 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.31 % 7.54 % 6.73 % 6.71 % 6.63 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.24 8.76 7.61 7.62 7.58 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.24 9.42 8.49 8.59 8.53 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.95 10.15 9.30 9.43 9.38 Total risk-based capital 11.53 11.72 11.03 11.39 11.37





Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 164,604 $ 164,770 $ 156,295 Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4) 37,989 — — Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans 61,643 — — Beginning balance, adjusted 264,236 164,770 156,295 Loans charged-off (5): Commercial and industrial (3,360 ) (5,378 ) (4,282 ) Commercial real estate (44 ) — — Residential mortgage (336 ) — (15 ) Total Consumer (2,565 ) (2,700 ) (2,028 ) Total loans charged-off (6,305 ) (8,078 ) (6,325 ) Charged-off loans recovered(5): Commercial and industrial 569 389 483 Commercial real estate 73 1,166 21 Construction 20 — — Residential mortgage 50 53 1 Total Consumer 794 886 486 Total loans recovered 1,506 2,494 991 Net charge-offs (4,799 ) (5,584 ) (5,334 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 33,924 5,418 8,000 Ending balance $ 293,361 $ 164,604 $ 158,961 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses 283,342 161,759 154,381 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 10,019 2,845 4,580 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 293,361 $ 164,604 $ 158,961 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 33,851 $ 5,490 $ 7,856 Provision for unfunded credit commitments (6) 73 (72 ) 144 Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 33,924 $ 5,418 $ 8,000 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 0.96 0.55 0.63





As of ASSET QUALITY: (7) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 9,780 $ 11,700 $ 5,702 $ 14,119 $ 5,120 Commercial real estate 41,664 2,560 20,851 6,202 39,362 Construction 7,119 1,486 11,523 — 1,911 Residential mortgage 38,965 17,143 12,945 19,131 15,856 Total Consumer 19,508 13,704 13,079 11,932 6,647 Total 30 to 59 days past due 117,036 46,593 64,100 51,384 68,896 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 7,624 2,227 3,158 4,135 1,756 Commercial real estate 15,963 4,026 735 354 2,156 Construction 49 1,343 7,129 1,342 — Residential mortgage 9,307 4,192 4,417 3,635 3,635 Total Consumer 2,309 2,527 1,577 1,484 990 Total 60 to 89 days past due 35,252 14,315 17,016 10,950 8,537 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 4,049 3,986 4,133 3,298 2,670 Commercial real estate 161 579 1,125 — — Residential mortgage 1,798 2,042 1,347 1,054 1,402 Total Consumer 1,092 711 756 359 523 Total 90 or more days past due 7,100 7,318 7,361 4,711 4,595 Total accruing past due loans $ 159,388 $ 68,226 $ 88,477 $ 67,045 $ 82,028 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 132,622 $ 68,636 $ 75,311 $ 76,216 $ 76,270 Commercial real estate 41,616 9,004 9,560 6,231 2,663 Construction 2,972 356 356 — 378 Residential mortgage 24,625 12,858 13,772 12,069 11,921 Total Consumer 4,095 2,204 2,050 1,999 2,178 Total non-accrual loans 205,930 93,058 101,049 96,515 93,410 Other real estate owned (OREO) 10,198 9,414 6,415 7,161 7,317 Other repossessed assets 3,842 1,276 2,568 2,358 2,628 Non-accrual debt securities (8) 531 680 680 680 — Total non-performing assets $ 220,501 $ 104,428 $ 110,712 $ 106,714 $ 103,355 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 48,024 $ 73,012 $ 79,364 $ 74,385 $ 73,081 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.68 % 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.37 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.20 % 0.54 % 0.71 % 0.63 % 0.69 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 137.59 % 173.83 % 160.17 % 160.71 % 165.27 %





NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2019 2019 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders: Net income, as reported $ 87,268 $ 38,104 $ 113,330 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(a) — — (55,707 ) Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax) — 22,992 — Add: Losses on securities transaction (net of tax) 29 26 23 Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(b) — — 3,433 Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(c) — — 1,757 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(d) 936 10,861 — Add: Income tax expense (e) — 18,667 12,100 Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233 $ 90,650 $ 74,936 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 85,061 $ 87,478 $ 71,764 __________ (a) The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income. (b) Severance expense is included in salary and employee benefits expense. (c) Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments. (d) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, professional and legal fees, and other expense. (e) Income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions. Adjusted per common share data: Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 85,061 $ 87,478 $ 71,764 Average number of shares outstanding 403,519,088 355,821,005 331,601,260 Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 405,424,123 358,864,876 332,834,466 Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233 $ 90,650 $ 74,936 Average shareholders' equity 4,408,585 3,804,902 3,394,688 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,460,988 1,256,137 1,160,510 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,947,597 $ 2,548,765 $ 2,234,178 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.97 % 14.23 % 13.42 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets: Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233 $ 90,650 $ 74,936 Average assets $ 38,097,364 $ 35,315,682 $ 32,296,070 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 % 1.03 % 0.93 %





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 88,233 $ 90,650 $ 74,936 Average shareholders' equity $ 4,408,585 $ 3,804,902 $ 3,394,688 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.01 % 9.53 % 8.83 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as reported $ 87,268 $ 38,104 $ 113,330 Average shareholders' equity 4,408,585 3,804,902 3,394,688 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,460,988 1,256,137 1,160,510 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,947,597 $ 2,548,765 $ 2,234,178 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.84 % 5.98 % 20.29 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense, as reported $ 155,656 $ 196,146 $ 147,795 Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) — 31,995 — Less: Severance expense (pre-tax) — — 4,838 Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 1,302 15,110 — Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 3,228 3,971 7,173 Non-interest expense, as adjusted $ 151,126 $ 145,070 $ 135,784 Net interest income 265,339 238,541 218,648 Non-interest income, as reported 41,397 38,094 107,673 Add: Losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 40 36 32 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax) — — 78,505 Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 41,437 $ 38,130 $ 29,200 Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 306,776 $ 276,671 $ 247,848 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 49.26 % 52.43 % 54.79 %





As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Tangible book value per common share: Common shares outstanding 403,744,148 403,278,390 331,805,564 331,788,149 331,732,636 Shareholders' equity $ 4,420,998 $ 4,384,188 $ 3,558,075 $ 3,504,118 $ 3,444,879 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,458,095 1,460,397 1,152,815 1,155,250 1,158,245 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,753,212 $ 2,714,100 $ 2,195,569 $ 2,139,177 $ 2,076,943 Tangible book value per common share $ 6.82 $ 6.73 $ 6.62 $ 6.45 $ 6.26 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,753,212 $ 2,714,100 $ 2,195,569 $ 2,139,177 $ 2,076,943 Total assets 39,120,629 37,436,020 33,765,539 33,027,741 32,476,991 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,458,095 1,460,397 1,152,815 1,155,250 1,158,245 Tangible assets $ 37,662,534 $ 35,975,623 $ 32,612,724 $ 31,872,491 $ 31,318,746 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.31 % 7.54 % 6.73 % 6.71 % 6.63 %





(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4 ) The adjustment represents an increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020. (5 ) Charge-offs and recoveries presented for periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude loans formerly known as Purchased Credit-Impaired (PCI) loans. (6 ) Periods prior to March 31, 2020, represent allowance and provision for letters of credit only. (7 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans presented in periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude PCI loans. PCI loans were accounted for on a pool basis and are were not subject to delinquency classification. (8 ) Represents impaired municipal bond security classified as available for sale presented at its carrying value. SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 286,755 $ 256,264 Interest bearing deposits with banks 718,260 178,423 Investment securities: Equity securities 49,701 41,410 Available for sale debt securities 1,749,842 1,566,801 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,552 at March 31, 2020) 2,315,481 2,336,095 Total investment securities 4,115,024 3,944,306 Loans held for sale, at fair value 58,868 76,113 Loans 30,428,067 29,699,208 Less: Allowance for loan losses (283,342 ) (161,759 ) Net loans 30,144,725 29,537,449 Premises and equipment, net 332,503 334,533 Lease right of use assets 278,080 285,129 Bank owned life insurance 542,127 540,169 Accrued interest receivable 107,353 105,637 Goodwill 1,375,409 1,373,625 Other intangible assets, net 82,686 86,772 Other assets 1,078,839 717,600 Total Assets $ 39,120,629 $ 37,436,020 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,951,073 $ 6,710,408 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 13,498,830 12,757,484 Time 8,567,085 9,717,945 Total deposits 29,016,988 29,185,837 Short-term borrowings 2,095,655 1,093,280 Long-term borrowings 2,805,639 2,122,426 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,805 55,718 Lease liabilities 303,096 309,849 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 422,448 284,722 Total Liabilities 34,699,631 33,051,832 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 403,765,978 shares at March 31, 2020 and 403,322,773 shares at December 31, 2019) 141,613 141,423 Surplus 3,624,036 3,622,208 Retained earnings 452,424 443,559 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,566 ) (32,214 ) Treasury stock, at cost (21,830 common shares at March 31, 2020 and 44,383 common shares at December 31, 2019) (200 ) (479 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 4,420,998 4,384,188 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 39,120,629 $ 37,436,020





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 333,068 $ 315,313 $ 288,277 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 21,933 19,760 22,876 Tax-exempt 3,926 4,041 4,804 Dividends 3,401 2,883 3,174 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,465 1,776 1,093 Total interest income 363,793 343,773 320,224 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 34,513 34,930 36,283 Time 42,814 45,343 38,171 Interest on short-term borrowings 4,707 7,500 12,549 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 16,420 17,459 14,573 Total interest expense 98,454 105,232 101,576 Net Interest Income 265,339 238,541 218,648 Provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities 759 — — Provision for credit losses for loans 33,924 5,418 8,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 230,656 233,123 210,648 Non-Interest Income Trust and investment services 3,413 3,350 2,904 Insurance commissions 1,951 2,487 2,525 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,680 6,002 5,903 Losses on securities transactions, net (40 ) (36 ) (32 ) Fees from loan servicing 2,748 2,534 2,430 Gains on sales of loans, net 4,550 5,214 4,576 Gains on sales of assets, net 121 1,336 77,720 Bank owned life insurance 3,142 1,453 1,887 Other 19,832 15,754 9,760 Total non-interest income 41,397 38,094 107,673 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 85,728 90,872 83,105 Net occupancy and equipment expense 32,441 31,402 27,886 FDIC insurance assessment 3,876 5,560 6,121 Amortization of other intangible assets 5,470 4,905 4,311 Professional and legal fees 6,087 5,524 5,271 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 31,995 — Amortization of tax credit investments 3,228 3,971 7,173 Telecommunication expense 2,287 2,566 2,268 Other 16,539 19,351 11,660 Total non-interest expense 155,656 196,146 147,795 Income Before Income Taxes 116,397 75,071 170,526 Income tax expense 29,129 36,967 57,196 Net Income 87,268 38,104 113,330 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 84,096 $ 34,932 $ 110,158





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.21 0.10 0.33 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 403,519,088 355,821,005 331,601,260 Diluted 405,424,123 358,864,876 332,834,466





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 29,999,428 $ 333,068 4.44 % $ 27,968,383 $ 315,313 4.51 % $ 25,254,733 $ 288,277 4.57 % Taxable investments (3) 3,557,913 25,334 2.85 % 3,322,536 22,643 2.73 % 3,390,609 26,050 3.07 % Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 585,987 4,970 3.39 % 608,651 5,115 3.36 % 689,675 6,081 3.53 % Interest bearing deposits with banks 530,747 1,465 1.10 % 438,090 1,776 1.62 % 227,890 1,093 1.92 % Total interest earning assets 34,674,075 364,837 4.21 % 32,337,660 344,847 4.27 % 29,562,907 321,501 4.35 % Other assets 3,423,289 2,978,022 2,733,163 Total assets $ 38,097,364 $ 35,315,682 $ 32,296,070 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 13,219,896 $ 34,513 1.04 % $ 11,813,261 $ 34,930 1.18 % $ 11,450,943 $ 36,283 1.27 % Time deposits 8,897,934 42,814 1.92 % 8,428,153 45,343 2.15 % 7,214,863 38,171 2.12 % Short-term borrowings 1,322,699 4,707 1.42 % 1,625,873 7,500 1.85 % 2,011,428 12,549 2.50 % Long-term borrowings (4) 2,775,049 16,420 2.37 % 2,377,615 17,459 2.94 % 1,666,794 14,573 3.50 % Total interest bearing liabilities 26,215,578 98,454 1.50 % 24,244,902 105,232 1.74 % 22,344,028 101,576 1.82 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,694,102 6,592,300 6,116,953 Other liabilities 779,099 673,578 440,401 Shareholders' equity 4,408,585 3,804,902 3,394,688 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,097,364 $ 35,315,682 $ 32,296,070 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 266,383 2.71 % $ 239,615 2.53 % $ 219,925 2.53 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,044 ) (1,074 ) (1,277 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 265,339 $ 238,541 $ 218,648 Net interest margin (6) 3.06 % 2.95 % 2.96 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.07 % 2.96 % 2.98 %





(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.

(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.

(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.

(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

