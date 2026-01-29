Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2025 of $195.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, as compared to the third quarter 2025 net income of $163.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, and net income of $115.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $180.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2025, $164.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2025, and $75.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "Valley's momentum accelerated throughout 2025 and enabled us to deliver strong balance sheet growth, improved profitability, and report record quarterly earnings in the fourth quarter. I am extremely proud of our diverse core deposit and disciplined loan growth, which both supported the meaningful improvement in our net interest margin."

Mr. Robbins continued, "Ongoing investments in talent, technology and branding are contributing to our strong relationship pipeline and continue to enhance our client experience. In 2026, we anticipate that thoughtful balance sheet growth and consistent core profitability improvement will drive superior performance and create additional value for our shareholders."

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter 2025:

Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $466.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 increased $18.7 million and $41.9 million as compared to the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 12 basis points to 3.17 percent in the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025. The increases from the third quarter 2025 were primarily due to (i) strong non-interest deposit growth which contributed to a 24 basis point decline in our cost of total average deposits, (ii) a continued decline in higher-cost indirect customer time deposits and (iii) an earning assets mix shift towards higher yielding loans and a reduction in excess average overnight interest bearing cash balances. Additionally, the negative impact of downward repricing on adjustable rate loans on both net interest income and margin was mitigated by loan growth in the fourth quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $466.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 increased $18.7 million and $41.9 million as compared to the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 12 basis points to 3.17 percent in the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025. The increases from the third quarter 2025 were primarily due to (i) strong non-interest deposit growth which contributed to a 24 basis point decline in our cost of total average deposits, (ii) a continued decline in higher-cost indirect customer time deposits and (iii) an earning assets mix shift towards higher yielding loans and a reduction in excess average overnight interest bearing cash balances. Additionally, the negative impact of downward repricing on adjustable rate loans on both net interest income and margin was mitigated by loan growth in the fourth quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below. Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $863.9 million, or 7.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 mostly due to increases of $560.6 million and $203.7 million in total commercial real estate (CRE) loans and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, respectively. New owner occupied loans continued to drive a disproportionate amount of growth within the CRE loan portfolio during the fourth quarter 2025, while loan originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients contributed to the increase in C&I loans at December 31, 2025. Our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total CRE loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 333 percent at December 31, 2025 from 337 percent at September 30, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.

Total loans increased $863.9 million, or 7.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 mostly due to increases of $560.6 million and $203.7 million in total commercial real estate (CRE) loans and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, respectively. New owner occupied loans continued to drive a disproportionate amount of growth within the CRE loan portfolio during the fourth quarter 2025, while loan originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients contributed to the increase in C&I loans at December 31, 2025. Our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total CRE loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 333 percent at December 31, 2025 from 337 percent at September 30, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details. Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $596.1 million and $598.6 million at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, representing 1.19 percent and 1.21 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans was $20.0 million as compared to $19.2 million and $107.0 million for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $596.1 million and $598.6 million at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, representing 1.19 percent and 1.21 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans was $20.0 million as compared to $19.2 million and $107.0 million for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details. Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to $14.6 million and $98.3 million for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $433.9 million, or 0.87 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2025 as compared to $421.5 million, or 0.86 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $56.6 million to $141.3 million, or 0.28 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2025 as compared to $84.8 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025. The increase was mainly due to two larger well-secured CRE loans within the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at December 31, 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to $14.6 million and $98.3 million for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $433.9 million, or 0.87 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2025 as compared to $421.5 million, or 0.86 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $56.6 million to $141.3 million, or 0.28 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2025 as compared to $84.8 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025. The increase was mainly due to two larger well-secured CRE loans within the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at December 31, 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details. Deposits: Total deposits increased $1.0 billion to $52.2 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 mainly due to a $495.8 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits generated from both commercial and retail customers and continued deposit inflows from commercial customer and government deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category during the fourth quarter 2025. Total direct customer deposits increased approximately $1.5 billion, enabling a $472.2 million reduction in higher-cost indirect customer (brokered) deposits during the fourth quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.

Total deposits increased $1.0 billion to $52.2 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 mainly due to a $495.8 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits generated from both commercial and retail customers and continued deposit inflows from commercial customer and government deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category during the fourth quarter 2025. Total direct customer deposits increased approximately $1.5 billion, enabling a $472.2 million reduction in higher-cost indirect customer (brokered) deposits during the fourth quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $11.5 million to $76.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the third quarter 2025 mainly driven by increases of $5.7 million, $2.1 million and $1.9 million in capital markets, wealth management and trust fees, and other income, respectively. The increases were mostly due to growth in interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers, brokerage fees, and tax credit advisory fees during the fourth quarter 2025.

Non-interest income increased $11.5 million to $76.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the third quarter 2025 mainly driven by increases of $5.7 million, $2.1 million and $1.9 million in capital markets, wealth management and trust fees, and other income, respectively. The increases were mostly due to growth in interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers, brokerage fees, and tax credit advisory fees during the fourth quarter 2025. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $17.4 million to $299.4 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the third quarter 2025 largely due to increases of $9.7 million and $7.0 million in other non-interest expense and amortization of tax credit investments, respectively. The increase in other non-interest expense was largely driven by several higher variable expenses within the category, including those related to Valley's new brand campaign, seasonal travel and events, other real estate owned and general operating expense. The increase in amortization of tax credit investments was mainly driven by additional tax advantaged investments during the fourth quarter 2025. Additionally, professional and legal fees increased $2.6 million as compared to the third quarter 2025 mostly due to our continued investment in enhancements to our business operating model and other transformation efforts. These increases were partially offset by declines in FDIC insurance assessment and salary and employee benefits expense during the fourth quarter 2025.

Non-interest expense increased $17.4 million to $299.4 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the third quarter 2025 largely due to increases of $9.7 million and $7.0 million in other non-interest expense and amortization of tax credit investments, respectively. The increase in other non-interest expense was largely driven by several higher variable expenses within the category, including those related to Valley's new brand campaign, seasonal travel and events, other real estate owned and general operating expense. The increase in amortization of tax credit investments was mainly driven by additional tax advantaged investments during the fourth quarter 2025. Additionally, professional and legal fees increased $2.6 million as compared to the third quarter 2025 mostly due to our continued investment in enhancements to our business operating model and other transformation efforts. These increases were partially offset by declines in FDIC insurance assessment and salary and employee benefits expense during the fourth quarter 2025. Income Tax Expense: Income tax expense totaled $26.3 million and $46.6 million for the fourth and third quarter 2025, respectively. The fourth quarter tax expense was net of a $11.4 million tax refund benefit realized due to the closure of a federal audit. As a result of this tax benefit and additional investments in tax credits, our effective tax rate was 11.9 percent for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to 22.2 percent for the third quarter 2025.

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 53.49 percent for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to 53.37 percent and 57.21 percent for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Our efficiency ratio was 53.49 percent for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to 53.37 percent and 57.21 percent for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE), and tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTCE) were 1.24 percent, 10.12 percent, and 14.17 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and ROTCE, adjusted for non-core items, were 1.14 percent, 9.33 percent, and 13.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.





Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $466.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 increased $18.7 million and $41.9 million as compared to the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively, largely resulting from a decline in the cost of deposits and additional interest income from growth in average loans and taxable investments. Total interest expense decreased $29.8 million to $350.9 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the third quarter 2025. The decrease was largely the result of (i) strong non-interest bearing deposit growth, (ii) lower interest rates offered on most interest bearing deposit products, and (iii) the repayment of maturing higher-cost indirect customer time deposits during the second half of 2025. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis also decreased $11.1 million to $817.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the third quarter 2025. The decrease mostly resulted from downward repricing of adjustable rate loans, partially offset by the aforementioned additional interest income from both new loans and taxable investments in the fourth quarter 2025.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.17 percent for the fourth quarter 2025 increased 12 basis points and 25 basis points from 3.05 percent and 2.92 percent, respectively, for the third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the third quarter 2025 was mostly due to a 24 basis point decrease in our cost of total average deposits to 2.45 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, partially offset by the negative impact of the lower yield on average interest earning assets. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased by 27 basis points to 3.30 percent for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to the linked third quarter 2025. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 9 basis points to 5.56 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to downward repricing of our adjustable rate loans and the lower yield on overnight interest bearing cash balances, partially offset by higher yields on new loans and investment securities during the fourth quarter 2025.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans increased $863.9 million, or 7.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025. C&I loans grew by $203.7 million, or 7.6 percent on an annualized basis, to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 largely driven by new originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients as a result of our continued focus on expansion of new loan production within this category. Total CRE (including construction) loans increased $560.6 million to $29.2 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 largely due to a $532.6 million, or 34.9 percent on an annualized basis, increase in owner occupied loans. Non-owner occupied loans decreased $103.0 million from September 30, 2025 mainly due to our targeted runoff of transactional loans in this category, which outpaced our selective loan originations in fourth quarter 2025. Construction loans decreased $46.0 million from September 30, 2025 largely due to the completion of existing projects that moved to permanent financing or repaid. At December 31, 2025, the residential mortgage loan portfolio increased $30.8 million to $5.8 billion from September 30, 2025 mainly due to a modest increase in new loan originations. Total consumer loans also increased $68.8 million, or 6.8 percent on an annualized basis, to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 primarily due to the combined growth in home equity loans and other collateralized personal lines of credit.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $1.0 billion to $52.2 billion at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 mainly due to a $1.4 billion increase in savings, NOW and money market deposits and a $495.8 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits, which were partially offset by a $845.9 million decrease in time deposits. The increase in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances from September 30, 2025 was largely due to deposit inflows from commercial customer and government deposit accounts. The increase in non-interest bearing deposits to $12.2 billion at December 31, 2025 as compared to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2025 was generated from our relationship-driven commercial banking efforts, as well as inflows from retail customers during the fourth quarter 2025. The decrease in time deposit balances to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2025 was mainly driven by the repayment of maturing indirect customer CDs during the fourth quarter 2025. Total indirect customer deposits (consisting of brokered time and money market deposits) totaled $5.4 billion and $5.8 billion at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 55 percent and 22 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2025, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under repurchase agreements, increased $40.4 million to $91.5 million at December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025. Long-term borrowings totaled approximately $2.9 billion at December 31, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged from September 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $12.4 million to $439.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $427.3 million at September 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $12.4 million to $433.9 million, or 0.87 percent of total loans at December 31, 2025 as compared $421.5 million, or 0.86 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Non-accrual construction loans at December 31, 2025 decreased from September 30, 2025 mainly as the result of one well-secured loan returning to accrual status due to its performance during the fourth quarter 2025. This decrease was more than offset by an increase in non-accrual C&I loans primarily driven by a larger loan with meaningful specific allocated reserves within the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2025.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $56.6 million to $141.3 million, or 0.28 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2025 as compared to $84.8 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $56.5 million to $120.0 million at December 31, 2025 as compared to September 30, 2025 primarily driven by increases in both CRE and C&I loan delinquencies. CRE loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $46.4 million largely due to two large loans totaling a combined $44.4 million at December 31, 2025.

Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $567 thousand to $16.7 million at December 31, 2025 as compared to September 30, 2025 mainly due to higher residential mortgage loans delinquencies, largely offset by a $6.0 million CRE loan that migrated from this delinquency category to non-accrual loans during the fourth quarter 2025.

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest totaled $4.6 million at December 31, 2025 and modestly decreased from $5.0 million at September 30, 2025. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance

Loan Allowance

Loan Allowance

Loan Allocation

Category Allocation

Category Allocation

Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 180,865 1.65 % $ 161,848 1.50 % $ 173,002 1.74 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 271,890 1.02 297,685 1.14 251,351 0.95 Construction 55,536 2.25 51,908 2.06 52,797 1.70 Total commercial real estate loans 327,426 1.12 349,593 1.22 304,148 1.03 Residential mortgage loans 53,529 0.92 51,094 0.88 58,895 1.05 Consumer loans: Home equity 3,878 0.56 3,735 0.57 3,379 0.56 Auto and other consumer 17,702 0.52 18,730 0.55 19,426 0.65 Total consumer loans 21,580 0.53 22,465 0.56 22,805 0.64 Allowance for loan losses 583,400 1.16 585,000 1.19 558,850 1.15 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 12,700 13,604 14,478 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 596,100 $ 598,604 $ 573,328 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of loans 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.17 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $50.1 billion at December 31, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $22.6 million for the fourth quarter 2025 as compared to $14.6 million and $98.3 million for the third quarter 2025 and the fourth quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $25.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 and were due, in part, to partial charge-offs of three non-performing loan relationships within the CRE loan category. The three CRE loans had prior total allocated reserves of $8.8 million within the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.19 percent at December 31, 2025, 1.21 percent at September 30, 2025 and 1.17 percent at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $20.0 million as compared to $19.2 million for the third quarter 2025 and $107.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2025 provision was mainly driven by increases in both specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans and qualitative reserve components of the allowance for credit losses, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories, including CRE and consumer loans, at December 31, 2025.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.77 percent, 11.69 percent, 10.99 percent, and 9.63 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2025 as compared to 13.83 percent, 11.72 percent, 11.00 percent, and 9.52 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2025. During the fourth quarter 2025, we repurchased 4.3 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $10.93 under our current stock repurchase plan. During the year ended December 31, 2025, we repurchased a total of 6.1 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $10.41 under this plan.

Investor Conference Call

Valley's CEO Ira Robbins will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 8:30 A.M. (ET), today to discuss Valley's fourth quarter 2025 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/ and archived on Valley’s website through February 23, 2026. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with approximately $64 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 200 offices nationwide and serves individuals, families, and businesses across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley’s commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit www.valley.com or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology such as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;

the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs and other trade policies and practices, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, any shutdown of the U.S federal government, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events and other climate-related risks, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;

the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of any actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including FDIC insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;

the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;

changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, enforcement priorities, or composition of the federal bank regulatory agencies;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;

investigations, damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment-related claims, and other matters;

a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as any decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;

the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;

greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

increased competitive challenges and competitive pressure on pricing of our products and services;

our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes and evolving legal and regulatory requirements in the financial services industry, including developments relating to the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and related regulatory developments, as well as our ability to effectively assess and monitor the effects of, and risks associated with, the implementation and use of such technology;

cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our or our third-party service providers’ websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks and use of targeted tactics against the financial services industry;

any disruption of our systems and network, or those of our third-party service providers, resulting from events that are wholly or partially beyond our control, including, for example, electrical, telecommunications, or other major service outages, or actions by employees, which may give rise to financial loss or liability;

results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

application of heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather and other climate-related risks, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;

our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.





A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The financial results and disclosures reported in this release are preliminary. Final 2025 financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE(1) $ 466,143 $ 447,473 $ 424,277 $ 1,768,668 $ 1,633,920 Net interest income 464,907 446,224 422,977 1,763,644 1,628,708 Non-interest income 76,341 64,887 51,202 262,126 224,501 Total revenue 541,248 511,111 474,179 2,025,770 1,853,209 Non-interest expense 299,401 281,985 278,582 1,142,126 1,105,860 Pre-provision net revenue 241,847 229,126 195,597 883,644 747,349 Provision for credit losses 20,143 19,171 106,536 139,774 308,830 Income tax expense (benefit) 26,301 46,600 (26,650 ) 145,887 58,248 Net income 195,403 163,355 115,711 597,983 380,271 Dividends on preferred stock 7,434 7,644 7,025 28,981 21,369 Net income available to common stockholders $ 187,969 $ 155,711 $ 108,686 $ 569,002 $ 358,902 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 558,104,197 560,504,275 536,159,463 559,637,823 515,755,365 Diluted 562,214,037 563,636,933 540,087,600 563,832,550 517,991,801 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.34 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 1.02 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings 0.33 0.28 0.20 1.01 0.69 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Closing stock price - high 12.08 11.10 10.78 12.08 10.80 Closing stock price - low 9.72 9.18 8.70 7.87 6.52 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.04 % 2.91 % 3.04 % 2.84 % Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.17 3.05 2.92 3.05 2.85 Annualized return on average assets 1.24 1.04 0.74 0.96 0.61 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 10.12 8.58 6.38 7.89 5.51 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.99 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.31 0.28 0.13 0.99 0.62 Annualized return on avg. assets, as adjusted 1.14 % 1.04 % 0.48 % 0.94 % 0.55 % Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.33 8.62 4.17 7.71 4.98 Annualized return on avg. tangible common shareholders' equity 14.17 12.05 9.20 11.14 8.15 Annualized return on avg. tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted 13.06 12.10 5.98 10.89 7.36 Efficiency ratio 53.49 53.37 57.21 54.44 57.98 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 63,255,554 $ 63,046,215 $ 62,865,338 $ 62,484,314 $ 61,973,902 Interest earning assets 58,755,395 58,623,153 58,214,783 57,962,900 57,317,926 Loans 49,614,838 49,270,853 49,730,130 49,146,291 50,030,586 Interest bearing liabilities 42,503,586 42,677,630 42,765,949 42,088,737 42,142,087 Deposits 51,361,780 51,167,324 50,726,080 50,404,292 49,777,963 Shareholders' equity 7,722,962 7,616,810 7,255,159 7,581,374 6,900,204





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets $ 64,132,725 $ 63,018,614 $ 62,705,358 $ 61,865,655 $ 62,491,691 Total loans 50,136,728 49,272,823 49,391,420 48,657,128 48,799,711 Deposits 52,183,093 51,175,758 50,725,284 49,965,844 50,075,857 Shareholders' equity 7,807,698 7,695,374 7,575,421 7,499,897 7,435,127 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 10,961,519 $ 10,757,857 $ 10,870,036 $ 10,150,205 $ 9,931,400 Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 11,571,127 11,674,103 11,747,491 11,945,222 12,344,355 Multifamily 8,571,713 8,394,694 8,434,173 8,420,385 8,299,250 Owner occupied 6,629,909 6,097,319 5,789,397 5,722,014 5,886,620 Construction 2,471,233 2,517,258 2,854,859 3,026,935 3,114,733 Total commercial real estate 29,243,982 28,683,374 28,825,920 29,114,556 29,644,958 Residential mortgage 5,826,192 5,795,395 5,709,971 5,636,407 5,632,516 Consumer: Home equity 687,680 655,872 634,553 602,161 604,433 Automobile 2,184,600 2,191,976 2,178,841 2,041,227 1,901,065 Other consumer 1,232,755 1,188,349 1,172,099 1,112,572 1,085,339 Total consumer loans 4,105,035 4,036,197 3,985,493 3,755,960 3,590,837 Total loans $ 50,136,728 $ 49,272,823 $ 49,391,420 $ 48,657,128 $ 48,799,711 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 13.39 $ 13.09 $ 12.89 $ 12.76 $ 12.67 Tangible book value per common share(2) 9.85 9.57 9.35 9.21 9.10 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 8.82 % 8.79 % 8.63 % 8.61 % 8.40 % Tier 1 leverage capital 9.63 9.52 9.49 9.41 9.16 Common equity tier 1 capital 10.99 11.00 10.85 10.80 10.82 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.69 11.72 11.57 11.53 11.55 Total risk-based capital 13.77 13.83 13.67 13.91 13.87

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Years Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 598,604 $ 594,020 $ 564,671 $ 573,328 $ 465,550 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (5,958 ) (2,745 ) (31,784 ) (62,348 ) (68,299 ) Commercial real estate (16,034 ) (11,776 ) (69,218 ) (54,693 ) (125,858 ) Construction — (541 ) — (1,704 ) (12,637 ) Residential mortgage — (26 ) (29 ) (72 ) (29 ) Total consumer (3,060 ) (1,478 ) (2,621 ) (8,891 ) (8,289 ) Total loans charged-off (25,052 ) (16,566 ) (103,652 ) (127,708 ) (215,112 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 636 1,169 1,452 5,404 6,038 Commercial real estate 1,096 206 3,138 1,739 3,595 Construction 193 — — 648 1,535 Residential mortgage 180 56 81 441 140 Total consumer 397 548 673 2,561 2,194 Total loans recovered 2,502 1,979 5,344 10,793 13,502 Total net charge-offs (22,550 ) (14,587 ) (98,308 ) (116,915 ) (201,610 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 20,046 19,171 106,965 139,687 309,388 Ending balance $ 596,100 $ 598,604 $ 573,328 $ 596,100 $ 573,328 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 583,400 $ 585,000 $ 558,850 $ 583,400 $ 558,850 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 12,700 13,604 14,478 12,700 14,478 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 596,100 $ 598,604 $ 573,328 $ 596,100 $ 573,328 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 20,950 $ 20,087 $ 108,831 $ 141,465 $ 314,380 (Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments (904 ) (916 ) (1,866 ) (1,778 ) (4,992 ) Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 20,046 $ 19,171 $ 106,965 $ 139,687 $ 309,388 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.79 % 0.24 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.17 %





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As of ASSET QUALITY: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 11,177 $ 912 $ 10,451 $ 3,609 $ 2,389 Commercial real estate 72,810 26,371 42,884 170 20,902 Construction — — 35,000 — — Residential mortgage 21,615 23,556 21,744 16,747 21,295 Total consumer 14,420 12,728 12,878 12,887 12,552 Total 30 to 59 days past due 120,022 63,567 122,957 33,413 57,138 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 1,274 1,061 1,095 420 1,007 Commercial real estate — 6,033 60,601 — 24,903 Residential mortgage 10,181 5,040 7,627 7,700 5,773 Total consumer 5,269 4,023 4,001 2,408 4,484 Total 60 to 89 days past due 16,724 16,157 73,324 10,528 36,167 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial — — — — 1,307 Commercial real estate 212 — — — — Residential mortgage 3,300 3,911 2,062 6,892 3,533 Total consumer 1,070 1,125 859 864 1,049 Total 90 or more days past due 4,582 5,036 2,921 7,756 5,889 Total accruing past due loans $ 141,328 $ 84,760 $ 199,202 $ 51,697 $ 99,194 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 138,321 $ 92,214 $ 90,973 $ 110,146 $ 136,675 Commercial real estate 236,221 235,754 193,604 172,011 157,231 Construction 9,140 48,248 24,068 24,275 24,591 Residential mortgage 44,424 38,949 41,099 35,393 36,786 Total consumer 5,832 6,324 4,615 4,626 4,215 Total non-accrual loans 433,938 421,489 354,359 346,451 359,498 Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,531 4,783 4,783 7,714 12,150 Other repossessed assets 1,286 1,065 1,642 2,054 1,681 Total non-performing assets $ 439,755 $ 427,337 $ 360,784 $ 356,219 $ 373,329 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.87 % 0.86 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.74 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 0.82 % 0.94 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 134.44 % 138.79 % 163.53 % 166.89 % 155.45 %





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (1) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 195,403 $ 163,355 $ 115,711 $ 597,983 $ 380,271 Add: Restructuring charge(a) 630 3,854 1,085 5,284 2,039 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 922 — Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans(b) — — 7,866 — 13,660 Add: Litigation reserve(c) (239 ) 1,012 — 773 — Less: FDIC Special assessment(d) (5,672 ) (3,817 ) — (9,489 ) 8,757 Less: Litigation settlements(e) — — — — (7,334 ) Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net(f) — (28 ) 3 (17 ) 15 Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division(g) — — — — (3,629 ) Less: Income tax benefit(h) (11,417 ) — (46,431 ) (11,417 ) (46,431 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ (16,698 ) $ 1,021 $ (37,477 ) $ (13,944 ) $ (32,923 ) Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments(i) 1,505 (288 ) (2,520 ) 740 (3,789 ) Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 180,210 164,088 75,714 584,779 343,559 Dividends on preferred stock 7,434 7,644 7,025 28,981 21,369 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 172,776 $ 156,444 $ 68,689 $ 555,798 $ 322,190 _____________ (a) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense. (b) Represents actual and mark to market losses on bulk performing commercial real estate loan sales included in gains (losses) on sales of loans, net.

(c) Represents the change in legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees. (d) Represents the (decrease) increase in estimated special assessment losses included in the FDIC insurance assessment expense. (e) Represents recoveries from legal settlements included in other income. (f) Included in gains on securities transactions, net. (g) Included in other income within non-interest income.

(h) Represent tax benefits from discrete tax events included in income tax expense (benefit). (i) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 172,776 $ 156,444 $ 68,689 $ 555,798 $ 322,190 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 558,104,197 560,504,275 536,159,463 559,637,823 515,755,365 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.99 $ 0.62 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 562,214,037 563,636,933 540,087,600 563,832,550 517,991,801 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.99 $ 0.62 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common shareholder's equity (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 172,776 $ 156,444 $ 68,689 $ 555,798 $ 322,190 Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights 5,027 5,112 5,377 20,878 22,210 Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 177,803 161,556 74,066 576,676 344,400 Average shareholders' equity 7,722,962 7,616,810 7,255,159 7,581,374 6,900,204 Less: Average preferred shareholders equity 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 268,622 Less: Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) 1,858,851 1,859,614 1,859,614 1,858,851 1,859,614 Less: Average intangible assets (net of deferred tax liability), other than loan servicing rights 63,235 62,905 83,415 72,951 94,807 Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,446,531 $ 5,339,946 $ 4,957,785 $ 5,295,227 $ 4,677,161 Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 13.06 % 12.10 % 5.98 % 10.89 % 7.36 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 180,210 $ 164,088 $ 75,714 $ 584,779 $ 343,559 Average assets 63,255,554 63,046,215 62,865,338 62,484,314 61,973,902 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1.14 % 1.04 % 0.48 % 0.94 % 0.55 % Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 180,210 $ 164,088 $ 75,714 $ 584,779 $ 343,559 Average shareholders' equity 7,722,962 7,616,810 7,255,159 7,581,374 6,900,204 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 9.33 % 8.62 % 4.17 % 7.71 % 4.98 % Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders $ 187,969 $ 155,711 $ 108,686 $ 569,002 $ 358,902 Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights 5,027 5,112 5,377 20,878 22,210 Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) 192,996 160,823 114,063 589,880 381,112 Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non- GAAP) $ 5,446,531 $ 5,339,946 $ 4,957,785 $ 5,295,227 $ 4,677,161 Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.17 % 12.05 % 9.20 % 11.14 % 8.15 % VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

($ in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 299,401 $ 281,985 $ 278,582 $ 1,142,126 $ 1,105,860 Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) — — — 922 — Less: FDIC Special assessment (pre-tax) (5,672 ) (3,817 ) — (9,489 ) 8,757 Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) 630 3,854 1,085 5,284 2,039 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 15,191 8,147 1,740 41,792 18,946 Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax) (239 ) 1,012 — 773 — Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 289,491 $ 272,789 $ 275,757 $ 1,102,844 $ 1,076,118 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 464,907 $ 446,224 $ 422,977 $ 1,763,644 $ 1,628,708 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 76,341 64,887 51,202 262,126 224,501 Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (pre-tax) — — 7,866 — 13,660 Less: Litigation settlements (pre-tax) — — — — (7,334 ) Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) — (28 ) 3 (17 ) 15 Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance division (pre-tax) — — — — (3,629 ) Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 76,341 $ 64,859 $ 59,071 $ 262,109 $ 227,213 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 541,248 $ 511,083 $ 482,048 $ 2,025,753 $ 1,855,921 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.49 % 53.37 % 57.21 % 54.44 % 57.98 %





As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 556,618,021 560,784,352 560,281,821 560,028,101 558,786,093 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 7,807,698 $ 7,695,374 $ 7,575,421 $ 7,499,897 $ 7,435,127 Less: Preferred stock 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,969,811 1,976,594 1,983,515 1,990,276 1,997,597 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,483,542 $ 5,364,435 $ 5,237,561 $ 5,155,276 $ 5,083,185 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 9.85 $ 9.57 $ 9.35 $ 9.21 $ 9.10 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,483,542 $ 5,364,435 $ 5,237,561 $ 5,155,276 $ 5,083,185 Total assets (GAAP) $ 64,132,725 $ 63,018,614 $ 62,705,358 $ 61,865,655 $ 62,491,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,969,811 1,976,594 1,983,515 1,990,276 1,997,597 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 62,162,914 $ 61,042,020 $ 60,721,843 $ 59,875,379 $ 60,494,094 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.82 % 8.79 % 8.63 % 8.61 % 8.40 %





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

December 31, 2025

2024

(Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 315,166 $ 411,412 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,268,399 1,478,713 Investment securities: Equity securities 82,774 71,513 Available for sale debt securities 4,202,218 3,369,724 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $734 at December 31, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024) 3,495,837 3,531,573 Total investment securities 7,780,829 6,972,810 Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $8,212 at December 31, 2025 and $15,681 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale) 26,236 25,681 Loans 50,136,728 48,799,711 Less: Allowance for loan losses (583,400 ) (558,850 ) Net loans 49,553,328 48,240,861 Premises and equipment, net 330,757 350,796 Lease right of use assets 313,891 328,475 Bank owned life insurance 738,090 731,574 Accrued interest receivable 243,897 239,941 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936 Other intangible assets, net 100,875 128,661 Other assets 1,592,321 1,713,831 Total Assets $ 64,132,725 $ 62,491,691 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 12,155,500 $ 11,428,674 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 28,603,470 26,304,639 Time 11,424,123 12,342,544 Total deposits 52,183,093 50,075,857 Short-term borrowings 91,475 72,718 Long-term borrowings 2,908,579 3,174,155 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,803 57,455 Lease liabilities 372,448 388,303 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 711,629 1,288,076 Total Liabilities 56,325,027 55,056,564 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares authorized: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 98,101 98,101 Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 144,654 144,654 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,878,750 shares at December 31, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024) 196,730 195,998 Surplus 5,464,845 5,442,070 Retained earnings 1,912,933 1,598,048 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,379 ) (155,334 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,260,729 common shares at December 31, 2025) (46,776 ) — Total Shareholders’ Equity 7,807,698 7,435,127 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 64,132,725 $ 62,491,691





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 724,208 $ 733,191 $ 750,667 $ 2,881,290 $ 3,079,864 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 73,111 70,211 55,983 274,384 181,940 Tax-exempt 4,564 4,611 4,803 18,558 19,253 Dividends 5,322 4,891 5,860 21,405 24,958 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 8,592 14,019 17,513 36,847 51,482 Total interest income 815,797 826,923 834,826 3,232,484 3,357,497 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 197,892 210,921 214,489 812,424 913,963 Time 116,657 133,108 158,716 504,158 644,964 Interest on short-term borrowings 502 555 293 5,739 22,047 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 35,839 36,115 38,351 146,519 147,815 Total interest expense 350,890 380,699 411,849 1,468,840 1,728,789 Net Interest Income 464,907 446,224 422,977 1,763,644 1,628,708 Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities 97 — (429 ) 87 (558 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 20,046 19,171 106,965 139,687 309,388 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 444,764 427,053 316,441 1,623,870 1,319,878 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 18,215 16,134 16,425 63,436 62,616 Insurance commissions 3,628 2,914 3,705 13,374 12,794 Capital Markets 15,498 9,814 7,425 42,019 27,221 Service charges on deposit accounts 17,032 16,764 12,989 61,227 48,276 Gains on securities transactions, net 1 28 1 74 100 Fees from loan servicing 3,061 3,405 3,071 13,352 12,393 Gains (losses) on sales of loans, net 1,944 740 (4,698 ) 6,906 (5,840 ) (Losses) gains on sales of assets, net (81 ) (108 ) (20 ) (3 ) 3,727 Bank owned life insurance 4,595 4,657 3,775 20,048 16,942 Other 12,448 10,539 8,529 41,693 46,272 Total non-interest income 76,341 64,887 51,202 262,126 224,501 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 144,660 146,820 137,117 579,520 558,595 Net occupancy expense 26,058 24,865 26,576 102,294 102,124 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 32,605 30,708 35,482 123,876 135,109 FDIC insurance assessment 5,643 8,357 14,002 39,059 61,476 Amortization of other intangible assets 7,438 7,544 8,373 30,428 35,045 Professional and legal fees 26,846 24,261 21,794 86,747 70,315 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 922 — Amortization of tax credit investments 15,191 8,147 1,740 41,792 18,946 Other 40,960 31,283 33,498 137,488 124,250 Total non-interest expense 299,401 281,985 278,582 1,142,126 1,105,860 Income Before Income Taxes 221,704 209,955 89,061 743,870 438,519 Income tax expense (benefit) 26,301 46,600 (26,650 ) 145,887 58,248 Net Income 195,403 163,355 115,711 597,983 380,271 Dividends on preferred stock 7,434 7,644 7,025 28,981 21,369 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 187,969 $ 155,711 $ 108,686 $ 569,002 $ 358,902





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Avg. Average

Avg. Average

Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance

Interest Rate Balance

Interest Rate Balance

Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans(1)(2) $ 49,614,838 $ 724,231 5.84 % $ 49,270,853 $ 733,214 5.95 % $ 49,730,130 $ 750,690 6.04 % Taxable investments(3) 7,737,669 78,433 4.05 7,522,290 75,102 3.99 6,504,106 61,843 3.80 Tax-exempt investments(1)(3) 533,578 5,777 4.33 540,491 5,837 4.32 565,877 6,080 4.30 Interest bearing deposits with banks 869,310 8,592 3.95 1,289,519 14,019 4.35 1,414,670 17,513 4.95 Total interest earning assets 58,755,395 817,033 5.56 58,623,153 828,172 5.65 58,214,783 836,126 5.75 Other assets 4,500,159 4,423,062 4,650,555 Total assets $ 63,255,554 $ 63,046,215 $ 62,865,338 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 27,891,256 $ 197,892 2.84 % $ 27,005,791 $ 210,921 3.12 $ 25,928,201 $ 214,489 3.31 % Time deposits 11,553,390 116,657 4.04 12,621,182 133,108 4.22 13,530,980 158,716 4.69 Short-term borrowings 94,353 502 2.13 89,147 555 2.49 72,504 293 1.62 Long-term borrowings(4) 2,964,587 35,839 4.84 2,961,510 36,115 4.88 3,234,264 38,351 4.74 Total interest bearing liabilities 42,503,586 350,890 3.30 42,677,630 380,699 3.57 42,765,949 411,849 3.85 Non-interest bearing deposits 11,917,134 11,540,351 11,266,899 Other liabilities 1,111,872 1,211,424 1,577,331 Shareholders' equity 7,722,962 7,616,810 7,255,159 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 63,255,554 $ 63,046,215 $ 62,865,338 Net interest income/interest rate spread(5) $ 466,143 2.26 % $ 447,473 2.08 % $ 424,277 1.90 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,236 ) (1,249 ) (1,300 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 464,907 $ 446,224 $ 422,977 Net interest margin(6) 3.17 % 3.04 % 2.91 % Tax equivalent effect 0.00 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis(6) 3.17 % 3.05 % 2.92 % _____________ (1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Andrew Jianette, Investor Relations, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960 by e-mail at investorrelations@valley.com.

Contact: Travis Lan Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 973-686-5007



