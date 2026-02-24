Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends. The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026 are as follows:

A cash dividend of $0.487324 per share to be paid March 30, 2026 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;





A cash dividend of $0.470324 per share to be paid March 30, 2026 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B;





A cash dividend of $0.515625 per share to be paid March 30, 2026 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C; and





A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid April 1, 2026 on Valley’s common stock.



The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarter dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley’s common stockholders.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with approximately $64 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 200 offices nationwide and serves individuals, families, and businesses across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley’s commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit www.valley.com or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology such as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Valley’s actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Contact: Travis Lan

Senior Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(973) 686-5007