30th of April 2020, Tallinn

The council of Trigon Property Development AS approved on 30 April 2020 the consolidated audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2019. The council decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders.The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 February 2020.

The audited Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development for 2019 is available on issuer’s home page http://www.trigonproperty.com . The report can also be read in issuer’s location at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn.

