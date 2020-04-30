TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund") announces an indicative distribution for the following twelve months of $0.66 per unit ($0.055 per month). The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year.



The primary objectives of the Fund are to generate capital gains, preserve capital and make monthly distributions by investing primarily in securities that can benefit from changes to interest rates and credit spreads. The Fund aims to maintain low volatility and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets. The Fund uses leverage through the use of cash borrowings, short sales and derivatives. The aggregate amount of cash borrowing and the market value of the securities sold short will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net asset value, and the aggregate amount of cash borrowing, the market value of the securities sold short and the notional amount of derivatives used for non-hedging purposes will not exceed 300% of the Fund’s net asset value.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor or the Fund’s Manager:

Guardian Capital LP

Telephone: 1-866-718-6517

Email: fundinfo@guardiancapital.com



