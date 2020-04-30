The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Rokiškio sūris held on 30 April 2020 adopted a decision to pay dividends of EUR 0.10 per share for the year 2019. The total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 3,501 thousand.

The proposal on the distribution of dividends for 2019 was submitted at the meeting by the shareholder whose shares gave at least 1/20 of all votes of the company.

Dividends are entitled to those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the General Meeting of Shareholders (rights accounting day) that has made the decision on the payment of dividends, i.e. May 15, 2020.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Phone: + 370 458 55200