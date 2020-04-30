Nanterre (France), April 30, 2020

Availability of Universal Registration Document

The 2019 Universal Registration Document of Faurecia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 30, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the management report including non-financial performance declaration;

the description of the share buyback program;

the reports from the statutory auditors.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document also includes information relating to Covid-19, notably in risk factors and outlook sections.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website ( www.faurecia.com/en/investors/documents/amf-regulated-information ) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 248 industrial sites, 37 R&D centers and 115,500 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2019, the Group posted sales of €17.8 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

