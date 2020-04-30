FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its first quarter 2020 financial results.



First Quarter Highlights –

GAAP cash flow provided from operating activities of $125 million, and non-GAAP cash flow of $125 million

GAAP net income of $145 million ($0.58 per diluted share), and non-GAAP net income of $10 million ($0.04 per diluted share)

Cash unit costs of $1.93 per mcfe, an improvement of $0.20 per mcfe versus prior-year period

Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged $0.12 per mcf below NYMEX

NGL differential of $1.30 per barrel above Mont Belvieu, best in recent Company history

In January, issued $550 million senior notes due 2026, with proceeds used to redeem $500 million senior notes due 2021 and 2022

In March, Range’s $3.0 billion borrowing base and $2.4 billion elected commitment were reaffirmed

Production averaged 2,294 Mmcfe per day, approximately 70% natural gas

Southwest Pennsylvania production increased 7% over the prior-year period to 2,042 Mmcfe per day

Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “The Range team has met the unique challenges of working through this pandemic with dedication and compassion, making sure that our business plans remains on track, while prioritizing health and safety. Range continues to make steady progress on key near-term objectives: improving our cost structure, bolstering liquidity, and operating safely while maintaining peer-leading capital efficiency. These efforts have positioned Range to successfully navigate the current commodity environment and benefit from an improved outlook for natural gas and natural gas liquids, particularly given Range’s peer-leading drilling inventory.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter 2020

GAAP revenues for first quarter 2020 totaled $694 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $125 million, and GAAP net income was $145 million ($0.58 per diluted share). First quarter earnings results include a gain on asset sales of $122 million and a $233 million derivative fair value gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for first quarter 2020 totaled $561 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $125 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $10 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in first quarter 2020.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for first quarter 2020:

1Q20 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(Mcf) NGLs (Bbl) Oil

(Bbl) Natural Gas

Equivalent (Mcfe) Net Production per day 1,601,765 105,858 9,542 2,294,160 Average NYMEX price $1.95 $47.11 Differential, including basis hedging (0.12) (6.10) Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 1.83 $ 14.87 41.01 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.45 1.04 11.19 Average realized prices after hedges (a) $ 2.29 $ 15.91 $ 52.20 $ 2.55

































(a) May not add due to rounding.

First quarter 2020 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of derivative settlements which correspond to analysts’ estimates) averaged $2.55 per mcfe. Additional detail on commodity price realizations can be found in the Supplemental Tables provided on the Company’s website.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $1.83 per mcf, or a ($0.12) per mcf differential to NYMEX. First quarter natural gas differentials benefit from capacity to premium northeast markets in the winter months and Range’s ability to hedge those basis locations.



Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $14.87 per barrel, or $1.30 per barrel premium to the Mont Belvieu weighted barrel, as shown on Supplemental Table 9 on the Company’s website. Range continues to improve on its NGL pricing versus benchmarks, as the first quarter differential to Mont Belvieu was another best in recent Company history. Range expects to maintain a strong NGL differential during 2020 as a result of access to international markets and its diversified portfolio of sales agreements.



Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $41.01 per barrel, or $6.10 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate).

Unit Costs

The following table details Range’s unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 1Q 2020

($/Mcfe) 1Q 2019

($/Mcfe) Increase

(Decrease) Direct operating(a) $ 0.15 $ 0.16 (6 %) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 1.36 1.49 (9 %) Production and ad valorem taxes 0.04 0.06 (33 %) General and administrative(a) 0.16 0.18 (11 %) Interest expense(a) 0.22 0.25 (12 %) Total cash unit costs(b) 1.93 2.13 (9 %) Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.49 0.68 (28 %) Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.43 $ 2.81 (14 %)

































(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) May not add due to rounding.

Capital Expenditures

First quarter 2020 drilling and completion expenditures were $124 million. In addition, during the quarter, $4.1 million was spent on acreage and $2.0 million on gathering systems. Range remains on track to spend at or below its reduced total capital budget of $430 million for 2020.

Financial Position and Buyback Activity

Range’s $3.0 billion borrowing base and $2.4 billion commitment amount were reaffirmed during first quarter 2020 with no changes to financial covenants. The credit facility matures on April 13, 2023 and is subject to semi-annual redeterminations. The Company had over $1.5 billion of borrowing capacity under the current commitment amount at the end of the first quarter.

In January 2020, Range issued $550 million aggregate principal amount of 9.25% senior notes due 2026. On the closing of the senior notes, proceeds were used to redeem $500 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s senior notes due 2021 and senior notes due 2022, which was completed in February 2020. Also announced in January, the Company suspended its dividend, which was approximately $20 million annually, to prioritize debt reduction.

Range repurchased and retired approximately $111 million in principal amount of its senior notes during the first quarter at an average weighted discount to par of 28%. Range also repurchased eight million shares of the Company’s common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $2.80 per share. At the end of the quarter, Range had approximately $71 million remaining on the Company’s $100 million share repurchase program.

Operational Discussion

The table below summarizes estimated activity for 2020 regarding the number of wells to sales for each area.

Wells TIL

1Q 2020 Calendar 2020

Planned TIL Remaining

2020 SW PA Super-Rich 0 3 3 SW PA Wet 12 31 19 SW PA Dry 8 33 25 Total Wells 20 67 47



















Production by Area

Total production for first quarter 2020 averaged approximately 2,294 net Mmcfe per day. The southwest Appalachia area averaged 2,042 net Mmcfe per day during the quarter, a 7% increase over first quarter 2019. The northeast Marcellus properties averaged 86 net Mmcf per day, including approximately 9 net Mmcf per day of legacy acreage production that was sold in March. North Louisiana production during first quarter 2020 averaged approximately 166 net Mmcfe per day.

Marketing and Transportation

Range’s liquids marketing continued to expand premiums relative to Mont Belvieu pricing, with first quarter NGL realizations averaging a $1.30 premium. The portfolio of domestic and international ethane contracts performed very well during the quarter and generated a significant uplift relative to Mont Belvieu while propane and butane markets benefited from an increase in Marcus Hook export premiums. As the quarter progressed, propane fundamentals improved despite a warmer than average winter. The improvements were driven by decreasing domestic propane production which fell over 400,000 barrels per day from the end of last year. Given the significant reduction in U.S. drilling activity announced over the past several weeks, Range expects decreases in natural gas and NGL supply to accelerate as the year continues and into 2021. Range also expects to benefit from strong export realizations this year with a 15,000 barrel per day increase in Mariner East 2 pipeline and dock capacity that became operational April 1st.

Condensate sales and pricing were strong during the first quarter, as Range’s differential was ($6.10) below WTI. However, entering second quarter, demand for gasoline and jet fuel have been directly impacted by COVID-19 related reductions in vehicle and air travel. While Range anticipates some second quarter weakness in condensate pricing, the Company’s diverse portfolio of condensate counterparties with sales contracted on monthly, quarterly, and annual bases helps shield the majority of production from the spot market. Range continues to expect annual condensate differentials to be WTI minus $7 - $8 per barrel, and Range’s strong WTI hedge protection in the form of swaps serve to mitigate the financial impacts from lower prices.

Range had a natural gas differential of ($0.12) during the first quarter, including the benefit of basis hedging. The Company’s transportation portfolio provides access to premium winter markets for natural gas in the Midwest and Northeast, and while an 11% warmer than normal winter caused those markets to realize lower than normal premiums, Range’s basis hedging activity captured a large portion of a higher priced market during last November’s early cold weather. As a result, Range remains on track with its differential to NYMEX guidance of ($0.20) - ($0.26) for the year.

The Range marketing team continues to maximize the utilization of the Company’s existing production infrastructure, which resulted in gathering, processing and compression (GP&T) expense, improving to $1.36 per mcfe in the first quarter. Due to optimized planning efforts and the efficient utilization of Range’s GP&T portfolio, coupled with lower processing costs and contract renegotiations, the Company is improving its full-year transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense guidance to $1.37 to $1.40 per mcfe.

Guidance – 2020

Production per day Guidance

Production for full-year 2020 is expected to average approximately 2.3 Bcfe per day, with ~70% natural gas production.

Full Year 2020 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.14 - $0.16 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.37 - $1.40 per mcfe Production tax expense: $0.04 - $0.05 per mcfe Exploration expense: $30.0 - $38.0 million G&A expense: $0.14 - $0.16 per mcfe Interest expense: $0.22 - $0.24 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.48 - $0.52 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $10.0 - $16.0 million

























Full Year 2020 Price Guidance

Based on current market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2020.

Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.20 to $0.26 Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) Mont Belvieu plus $0.50 to $1.50 per barrel Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $7.00 to $8.00 per barrel











(1) Including basis hedging. (2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help maintain a more flexible financial position. Range has over 70% of its remaining 2020 natural gas production hedged at a weighted average floor price of $2.57 per Mmbtu. Similarly, Range has hedged over 80% of its remaining 2020 projected crude oil production at an average floor price of $58.22. Please see Range’s detailed hedging schedule posted at the end of the financial tables below and on its website at www.rangeresources.com .

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials to limit volatility between NYMEX and regional prices. The fair value of basis hedges was a gain of $4.8 million as of March 31, 2020. The Company also has propane basis swap contracts and freight swaps which lock in the differential between Mont Belvieu and international propane indices. The combined fair value of these contracts was a loss of $4.0 million on March 31, 2020.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 432,096 $ 671,654 Derivative fair value (loss)/income 233,175 (61,731 ) Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 28,389 138,143 Other (b) 260 71 Total revenues and other income 693,920 748,137 -7 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 31,585 32,636 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 450 591 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 284,765 302,655 Production and ad valorem taxes 9,019 11,310 Brokered natural gas and marketing 32,211 131,857 Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash

stock-based compensation (c) 413 448 Exploration 6,747 7,723 Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 330 488 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,413 12,659 General and administrative 33,010 36,294 General and administrative – non-cash stock-based

compensation (c) 8,029 9,638 General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 815 706 General and administrative – bad debt expense 400 — Termination costs 1,595 — Deferred compensation plan (d) (8,537 ) 3,581 Interest expense 45,457 49,749 Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 2,061 1,788 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (12,923 ) — Depletion, depreciation and amortization 102,986 138,718 Impairment of proved properties 77,000 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (122,099 ) 189 Total costs and expenses 498,727 741,030 -33 % Income before income taxes 195,193 7,107 2646 % Income tax expense (benefit): Current (363 ) — Deferred 50,581 5,688 50,218 5,688 Net income $ 144,975 $ 1,419 10117 % Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported: Basic 246,218 247,776 1 % Diluted 247,684 249,154 1 %





(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.





BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 209,770 $ 290,954 Derivative assets 263,555 137,554 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 5,989,967 6,041,035 Transportation and field assets 5,394 5,375 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,412 62,053 Other 64,540 75,432 $ 6,589,638 $ 6,612,403 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 487,732 $ 551,032 Asset retirement obligations 2,393 2,393 Derivative liabilities — 13,119 Bank debt 545,270 464,319 Senior notes 2,592,960 2,659,844 Senior subordinated notes 48,799 48,774 Total debt 3,187,029 3,172,937 Deferred tax liability 210,803 160,196 Derivative liabilities 6,823 949 Deferred compensation liability 46,411 64,070 Operating lease liabilities 36,768 41,068 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 137,091 259,151 Common stock and retained earnings 2,505,053 2,355,512 Other comprehensive loss (715 ) (788 ) Common stock held in treasury stock (29,750 ) (7,236 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,474,588 2,347,488 $ 6,589,638 $ 6,612,403





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 693,920 $ 748,137 -7 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss (133,246 ) 86,565 Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 560,674 $ 834,702 -33 %





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 144,975 $ 1,419 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense 50,581 5,688 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 179,986 138,718 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,413 12,659 Derivative fair value (income) loss (233,175 ) 61,731 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 99,929 24,834 Allowance for bad debts 400 — Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other 1,657 1,807 Deferred and stock-based compensation 476 14,112 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and other (122,099 ) 189 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (12,923 ) — Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 84,345 134,006 Inventory and other (4,432 ) (4,763 ) Accounts payable 18,660 (30,431 ) Accrued liabilities and other (89,287 ) (99,275 ) Net changes in working capital 9,286 (463 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 124,506 $ 260,694 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 124,506 $ 260,694 Net changes in working capital (9,286 ) 463 Exploration expense 6,747 7,723 Lawsuit settlements 815 706 Termination costs 1,595 — Non-cash compensation adjustment 613 615 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 124,990 $ 270,201 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 249,409 250,320 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (3,191 ) (2,544 ) Adjusted basic 246,218 247,776 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 249,409 250,320 Dilutive stock options under treasury method (1,725 ) (1,166 ) Adjusted dilutive 247,684 249,154





RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components: Natural gas sales $ 253,249 $ 434,720 NGL sales 143,239 197,813 Oil sales 35,608 39,121 Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 432,096 $ 671,654 -36 % Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported: $ 233,175 $ (61,731 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss: Natural gas (80,172 ) 872 NGLs (10,043 ) (24,864 ) Crude Oil (9,714 ) (842 ) Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement, a

non-GAAP measure $ 133,246 $ (86,565 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural gas $ 169,841 $ 189,082 NGLs 114,924 113,573 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 284,765 $ 302,655 Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 333,421 $ 433,848 NGL sales 153,282 222,677 Oil sales 45,322 39,963 Total $ 532,025 $ 696,488 -24 % Production of oil and gas during the periods (a): Natural gas (mcf) 145,760,592 140,521,663 4 % NGL (bbl) 9,633,035 9,612,547 - % Oil (bbl) 868,297 805,550 8 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 208,768,584 203,030,245 3 % Production of oil and gas – average per day (a): Natural gas (mcf) 1,601,765 1,561,352 3 % NGL (bbl) 105,858 106,806 -1 % Oil (bbl) 9,542 8,951 7 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,294,160 2,255,892 2 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party

transportation costs: Natural gas (mcf) $ 1.74 $ 3.09 -44 % NGL (bbl) $ 14.87 $ 20.58 -28 % Oil (bbl) $ 41.01 $ 48.56 -16 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.07 $ 3.31 -37 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party

transportation costs: (c) Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.29 $ 3.09 -26 % NGL (bbl) $ 15.91 $ 23.17 -31 % Oil (bbl) $ 52.20 $ 49.61 5 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.55 $ 3.43 -26 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party

transportation costs: (d) Natural gas (mcf) $ 1.12 $ 1.74 -36 % NGL (bbl) $ 3.98 $ 11.35 -65 % Oil (bbl) $ 52.20 $ 49.61 5 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 1.18 $ 1.94 -39 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.36 $ 1.49 -8 %





(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGL volumes are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, and compression costs.





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 195,193 $ 7,107 2646 % Adjustment for certain special items: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (122,099 ) 189 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (133,246 ) 86,565 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,413 12,659 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (12,923 ) — Impairment of proved property 77,000 — Lawsuit settlements 815 706 Termination costs 1,595 — Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based

compensation 413 448 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 450 591 Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 330 488 General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 8,029 9,638 Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment (8,537 ) 3,581 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 12,433 121,972 -90 % Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted Current (363 ) — Deferred (a) 3,108 30,510 Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 9,688 $ 91,462 -89 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.37 -89 % Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.37 -89 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 247,684 249,154

(a) Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2020 and 2019.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 144,975 $ 1,419 Adjustment for certain special items: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (122,099 ) 189 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (12,923 ) — Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (133,246 ) 86,565 Impairment of proved property 77,000 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,413 12,659 Lawsuit settlements 815 706 Termination costs 1,595 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 9,222 11,165 Deferred compensation plan (8,537 ) 3,581 Tax impact 47,473 (24,822 ) Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 9,688 $ 91,462 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.58 $ 0.01 Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (0.48 ) 0.00 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (0.05 ) — Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.53 ) 0.35 Impairment of proved property 0.30 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.02 0.05 Lawsuit settlements 0.00 0.00 Termination costs 0.01 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.04 0.04 Deferred compensation plan (0.03 ) 0.01 Adjustment for rounding differences (0.01 ) 0.01 Tax impact 0.19 (0.10 ) Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-

GAAP measure $ 0.04 $ 0.37 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.37





RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported $ 432,096 $ 671,654 Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported 233,175 (61,731 ) Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss (133,246 ) 86,565 Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported 28,649 138,214 Less ARO settlement and other (gains) losses (260 ) (71 ) Cash revenue applicable to production 560,414 834,631 Expenses Direct operating, as reported 32,035 33,227 Less direct operating stock-based compensation (450 ) (591 ) Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 284,765 302,655 Production and ad valorem taxes, as reported 9,019 11,310 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 32,624 132,305 Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based

compensation (413 ) (448 ) General and administrative, as reported 42,254 46,638 Less G&A stock-based compensation (8,029 ) (9,638 ) Less lawsuit settlements (815 ) (706 ) Interest expense, as reported 47,518 51,537 Less amortization of deferred financing costs (2,061 ) (1,788 ) Cash expenses 436,447 564,501 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 123,967 $ 270,130 Mmcfe produced during period 208,769 203,030 Cash margin per mcfe $ 0.59 $ 1.33 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 195,193 $ 7,107 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to

cash margin: ARO settlements and other (gains) losses (260 ) (71 ) Derivative fair value (income) loss (233,175 ) 61,731 Net cash receipts on derivative settlements 99,929 24,834 Exploration expense 6,747 7,723 Lawsuit settlements 815 706 Termination costs 1,595 — Deferred compensation plan (8,537 ) 3,581 Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas

and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs) 9,222 11,165 Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs 2,061 1,788 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 102,986 138,718 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (122,099 ) 189 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (12,923 ) — Impairment of proved property and other assets 77,000 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,413 12,659 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 123,967 $ 270,130





HEDGING POSITION AS OF March 31, 2020 – (Unaudited) Daily Volume Hedge Price Gas 1 Apr-Oct 2020 3-way Collar 20,000 Mmbtu $1.75 / $2.00 x $2.50 2Q 2020 Swaps 1,200,110 Mmbtu $2.55 3Q 2020 Swaps 1,180,000 Mmbtu $2.57 4Q 2020 Swaps 1,087,147 Mmbtu $2.60 2021 3-way Collars 240,000 Mmbtu $1.99 / $2.31 x $2.60 2021 Swaps 50,000 Mmbtu $2.62 Oil 2 2Q 2020 Swaps 8,000 bbls $58.41 3Q 2020 Swaps 8,000 bbls $58.19 4Q 2020 Swaps 6,000 bbls $58.02 2021 Swaps 1,000 bbls $55.00 C3 Propane 3 2Q 2020 Swaps 8,243 bbls $0.563/gallon nC4 Butane 4 2Q 2020 Swaps 3,330 bbls $0.574/gallon 3Q 2020 Swaps 2,500 bbls $0.570/gallon iC4 Iso-Butane 2Q 2020 Swaps 659 bbls $0.642/gallon C5 Natural Gasoline 2Q 2020 Swaps 495 bbls $1.208/gallon





(1) Range sold natural gas call swaptions of 120,000 Mmbtu/d for 2H2020 and 100,000 Mmbtu/d for calendar 2021 at average strike prices of $2.51 and $2.69 per Mmbtu, respectively. Range also sold 40,000 Mmbtu/d of 2Q20 $2.30 strike calls. (2) Range sold 500 bbls/d of 2Q20-3Q20 $59.00 strike WTI calls, and call swaption of 3,000 bbls/d for calendar 2021 at an average strike price of $56.50. (3) Propane price represents Mont Belvieu equivalent average of international pricing less applicable spreads and/or freight. (4) Range sold nC4 butane calls of 2,000 bbls/d for 2Q20 and 2,500 bbls/d for 3Q20 at average strike prices of $0.5625 per gallon and $0.57 per gallon, respectively.

