Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)
Name

John Sheehan

2
Reason for the notification

a)
Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)
Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code

ICG Unit

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)
Nature of the transaction  

Market purchase

c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
€3.623525,000

d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A

e)
Date of the transaction

29 April 2020

f)
Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)
Additional Information