Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Sheehan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

ICG Unit

ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) €3.6235 25,000

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

29 April 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information