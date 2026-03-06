8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in %

(9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.99% 2.99% 148,432,980

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.94% 3.94%

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

IE00BLP58571 Units 4,446,345 2.99%

SUBTOTAL A 4,446,345 2.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights