Changes in the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Mr. Fredrik Löving, a member of the Rovio Board of Directors since 2019 and a member of the Remuneration Committee, has resigned from the Rovio Board as of May 1, 2020. Fredrik Löving is pursuing new opportunities in his career, which unfortunately do not allow him to continue as a member of the Rovio Board.

The Rovio Board will continue with the six remaining members until the next Annual General Meeting.

The Rovio Board has among its members elected Jeferson Valadares to replace Fredrik Löving as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

