Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary results mfor the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company also revises its guidance for the full year 2020. This guidance reflects the projected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which will primarily affect second quarter results and provides for a harsh reduction in Formula 1, brand and Maserati engines’ revenues and earnings. Furthermore, the range is predicated on ensuring a strong order book at year-end consistent with a key element of the Company’s growth model.
Main Q1 results are summarized below:
For more information please refer to the press release attached.
Attachment
Ferrari N.V.
Maranello, ITALY
2020_05_04 - Ferrari Q1 2020 Results Press ReleaseFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: