Suominen Corporation's President and CEO Petri Helsky will be on medical leave as of today due to a non-coronavirus related reason. He is expected to return to work in June.

During Petri Helsky's leave of absence, Suominen’s CFO Toni Tamminen will assume responsibility for the duties of President and CEO.

Suominen’s Capital Markets Day on May 26, 2020 will be postponed to a later date.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

