NEW YORK, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 by filing its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the full year 2019 and provide shareholders with an update on the first quarter 2020.

Event: Better Choice Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Friday, May 8, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-800-458-4148 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-856-344-9290 (International) Webcast: https://ir.betterchoicecompany.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 6707938.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings, and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products, and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decision about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

