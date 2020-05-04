BOSTON, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) launched its online casino product in partnership with Hollywood Casino, an affiliate of Penn National Gaming, on Friday in Pennsylvania. The product is accessible via the DraftKings Sportsbook app and features virtual table games including Blackjack, Roulette and Three Card Poker, in addition to popular slot machine games.

The DraftKings online casino product features a variety table themed felts based on sports and holiday seasons.

To learn more about DraftKings online casino download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for iOS and Android today.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories.

DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.