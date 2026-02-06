DraftKings Expands Prediction Markets Catalog in Deal With Crypto.com

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced an agreement with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (“Crypto.com”), a global cryptocurrency platform and CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, to broaden the prediction markets available on DraftKings Predictions. The expansion marks the first player-specific sports event contracts offered on DraftKings Predictions for both the NFL and NBA, extends the platform’s prediction markets offerings, and establishes the foundation for future categories, including politics.

“We’re continuing to build momentum behind DraftKings Predictions by leveraging our expertise across sports and technology and integrating additional CFTC-regulated exchanges like Crypto.com,” said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DraftKings Predictions. “This collaboration meaningfully expands customer access to trade on sports and a broader range of prediction markets and also reinforces our focus on delivering a more comprehensive and engaging experience as the product continues to evolve.”

As part of this expansion, DraftKings Predictions adds breadth across sports prediction markets in the states where the product is available, spanning soccer, MMA, golf, boxing, tennis, and the Olympic Games, to complement the existing sports and financial markets provided by CME Group. In addition to the wider scope of sports prediction markets, Crypto.com is expected to support DraftKings Predictions’ introduction of new event contract categories, including culture, entertainment, and politics. Additionally, DraftKings Predictions will integrate Railbird Exchange in the coming months, further strengthening its offering.

“Crypto.com continues to lead the way with innovative collaboration. Connecting with DraftKings, a household name in sports, is an important milestone for us because it allows us to not only expand access to prediction markets in sports, but it grows our distribution to prediction markets on cryptocurrencies, financials, companies, politics, culture, entertainment and beyond,” said Travis McGhee, Global Head of Predictions at Crypto.com. “We are thrilled to work with DraftKings, and we look forward to creating an engaging experience together for customers across the country.”

DraftKings Predictions allows eligible customers to make predictions through federally regulated event contracts, including sports event contracts in states such as California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The platform also integrates DraftKings’ Responsible Trading program with tools and resources available directly within the standalone app and at predictions.draftkings.com .

Customers can experience DraftKings Predictions and learn more by downloading the app for iOS or Android .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 30 states, Washington, D.C., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings' wholly-owned subsidiary GUS III Inc. (d/b/a DraftKings Predictions) also operates DraftKings Predictions, a standalone app and web product offering federally regulated event contracts under CFTC oversight. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) is an affiliate of Crypto.com and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization; CDNA offers the trading and clearing of sports prediction market contracts, as well as prediction market contracts on cryptocurrencies, financials, companies, politics, culture, and entertainment, including through intermediaries such as DraftKings Predictions.

