The annual general meeting of Arco Vara AS took place on April 30, 2020, where new Supervisory Board was appointed. Rain Lõhmus is no longer member of the Supervisory Board, Tarmo Sild, former Management Board member, and Rait Riim are the new members of Arco Vara AS’ Supervisory Board. Steven Jaroslav Gorelik, Kert Keskpaik, Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu and Allar Niinepuu will remain in the Supervisory Board.

Information about the members of the Supervisory Board who continue as members of Arco Vara AS’ Supervisory Board and Tarmo Sild, the former member of Arco Vara AS’ Management Board, has already been disclosed by Arco Vara AS in accordance with the requirements set forth in clause 3.2.2 of Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Tallinn section Requirements for Issuers. Aforementioned information is available on Arco Vara AS’ website www.arcovara.com.

The new member of the Supervisory Board Rait Riim does not have any previous connections with Arco Vara AS.

Education:

2001-2005 Tallinn University of Technology. Faculty of Engineering, graduated from applied geodesy diploma studies

2015-2018 Estonian Business School. Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Work experience:

2006-2010 1Partner Kinnisvara Tallinn OÜ – real estate appraiser

2010-2016 Ektornet Management Estonia OÜ – project manager of real estate investments

2016-2019 Kapitel AS (former name E.L.L. Kinnisvara AS) – project manager of commercial real estate developments

2019-… LHV Varahaldus AS – head of real estate investments

Rait Riim is in the Management Board of VH KV 001 OÜ (14803547), Silent Service OÜ (11462028) and Silent Way OÜ (12943020).

Rait Riim does not own directly or indirectly any shares of Arco Vara AS.





