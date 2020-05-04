OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada wants to help ease the financial burden on victims and survivors who are pursuing their post-secondary education goals.



The MADD Canada Youth Bursary Fund offers one $8,000 bursary and several $4,000 bursaries to Canadian citizens who have been severely injured, or who have had an immediate family member (mother, father, legal guardian, sister or brother) killed or severely injured in an impairment-related crash. To be eligible, students must be pursuing a full-time, post-secondary educational program that is approved by a provincial Ministry of Education. Bursary applications for the upcoming school year are being accepted until May 31, 2020.

The largest bursary of $8,000 is the Louise Joanne Twerdy Leadership Bursary, named in honour of a former MADD Canada National President and staff member. It is awarded to one student each year who aspires to the same leadership, dedication and compassion that Louise exhibited throughout her lifetime.

MADD Canada’s newest National President, Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, is a past recipient of that Leadership bursary. Her brother, D.J. Hancock, was tragically killed in August 2014 after his car was hit by an impaired driver.

“I know from personal experience just how much this bursary helped alleviate some of the financial stress that university and college students face as they pursue their educational dreams,” said Ms. Hancock, who was pursuing her Masters of Science in Nursing - Nurse Practitioner Program at Laurentian University

when she received the award. “It enabled me to focus on my schooling without worrying so much about financial pressures.”

Special thanks to all donors who earmark their contributions for this program, including Garth William Hazlitt of Winnipeg, Manitoba, who donated an incredible $25,000 to the Bursary Program to fund one bursary annually between 2018 and 2023.

For details and an application form, please visit the MADD Canada Youth Bursary Fund page.

