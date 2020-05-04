Trondheim, 4 May 2020: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 4 May 2020.

All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board’s proposed dividend distribution of NOK 0.3 per share. The dividend will be paid from 13 May 2020 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 4 May 2020. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 5 May 2020.

The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment