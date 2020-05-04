The general meeting of shareholders of Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, has approved the management company’s audited annual report of year 2019. The report, together with the independent auditors’ report is available on the Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: