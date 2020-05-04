REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation ("ISC" or the "Company"), the operator and manager of the Saskatchewan Land Registry (the “Land Registry”) on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, is advising of the recent occurrence of unusually high search volumes of publicly available free data in the Land Registry.



ISC reminds its customers to always be cautious of any unusual or suspicious correspondence, emails or phone calls related to ISC, the Land Registry and its records, or requesting personal or financial information.

Customers are encouraged to contact ISC with questions about any correspondence and to ensure their account information is accurate and up to date. Please contact the ISC Customer Support Team by email at ask@isc.ca .

There is no evidence to date of any compromise of Land Registry or ISC technology systems or security. In addition, there is no evidence to date that these searches accessed any non-public data or information or that the information collected is being used for improper purposes.

ISC is working with the Government of Saskatchewan to further investigate this activity and to ensure that no breach of privacy or security occurred.

The information obtained through these searches is all publicly available through a valid and common Land Registry search function accessible by any member of the public, including name, address and ownership information for land and interest holders. It is a long-standing policy and practice of the Land Registry to provide certain initial public registry information searches free of charge.

The search activity was performed using false information to conduct multiple searches as the means of collecting a large volume of free data. The use of false information to create a customer account is a violation of ISC terms and conditions of use and applicable Land Registry law.

In response to this matter, ISC has implemented enhanced monitoring activity. The Land Registry has robust controls and procedures in place to prevent fraud and protect data in the registry.

The Land Registry contains public information on land ownership and transactions affecting titles to land in Saskatchewan owned by private business, the general public and the government. This includes ownership changes and registration of interests against land.

