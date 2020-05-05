Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 05, 2020, 17.30

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on May 05, 2020.

In its notification, Institut National des Radioéléments F.U.P. has notified, that following a passive threshold crossing, its total holding in IBA has crossed upwards the 5 % threshold on April 30, 2020.

In details, on April 30, 2020, Institut Nationald des Radioélélements F.U.P. owned 2.846.542 IBA shares with voting rights, representing 7,47 % of the total number of shares issued by IBA (38.085.047).

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Passive threshold crossing

Institut National des Radioéléments F.U.P. Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30/04/20

30/04/20 Threshold crossed (in %): 5%

5% Denominator: 38 085 047

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Institut National des Radioéléments F.U.P. TOTAL 2.846.542 0 7.47% 0,00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 2.846.542 7.47%



For further information, please contact :

IBA

Elodie Jaumain

Paralegal

+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

