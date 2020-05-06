Hoivatilat Plc

Stock exchange release

6 May 2020 at 9:30 am EET

Hoivatilat Plc postpones its Annual General Meeting

The board of directors of Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting on the basis of the temporary act (290/2020) (the "Act") approved by the Finnish Parliament on 24 April 2020 and confirmed by the President of the Republic of Finland on 30 April 2020. The Act provides, among others, temporary deviations from provisions of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) concerning annual general meetings.

The Annual General Meeting of Hoivatilat will be held by the end of September 2020.

Additional information

Jussi Karjula

CEO

Hoivatilat Plc

tel. +358 40 773 4054

