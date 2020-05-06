PRESS RELEASE
May 6, 2020
Financial highlights
|Q1 2020 (Q1 2019)
|· Net revenues were SEK 0.5 M (1.7 M)
|· EBIT was SEK -30.6 M (-29.1 M)
|· Net profit/loss was SEK -28.2 M (-24.8)
|· Earnings per share were SEK -0.96 (-1.06)
|· Diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.96 (-1.06)
Business highlights in Q1 2020
Significant events after the reporting period
Comments from the CEO
"Saniona has continued to execute on its strategic milestones over the last quarter. Our focus has been on two main areas: To advance our clinical development program both in early stage and mid/late development, and to build our presence in the US market. We have completed our double-blind placebo controlled Phase 2 trial of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). The positive results of this study and the sustained progress of our Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) program have brought us closer to our goal of bringing Tesomet to the market to address the significant unmet need of patients affected by these diseases. By leveraging the continued progress of these drug programs and our strategic partnerships and out licensing agreements in other areas, along with the initiation of building out our presence in the US have positioned ourselves to emerge as a leading U.S.-based rare disease company focused on the central nervous system,” says Rami Levin, President & CEO of Saniona.
For more information, please contact
Rami Levin, CEO, Saniona. Mobile: +1 781 987 3144. Email: rami.levin@saniona.com
Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR. Mobile +45-20163432. Email: anita.milland@saniona.com
This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on May 6, 2020.
About Saniona
Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.
