ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 April - 5 May 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|11,797
|15,512,410
|29 April 2020
|100
|1,349.40
|134,940
|30 April 2020
|100
|1,344.76
|134,476
|1 May 2020
|100
|1,294.90
|129,490
|4 May 2020
|150
|1,255.97
|188,396
|5 May 2020
|100
|1,259.12
|125,912
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|12,347
|16,225,624
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|183,200
|251,853,453
|29 April 2020
|700
|1,448.21
|1,013,747
|30 April 2020
|700
|1,439.98
|1,007,986
|1 May 2020
|800
|1,395.58
|1,116,464
|4 May 2020
|1,500
|1,342.01
|2,013,015
|5 May 2020
|1,200
|1,365.18
|1,638,216
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|188,100
|258,642,881
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 12,347 A shares and 255,378 B shares corresponding to 1.22 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 April - 5 May 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
