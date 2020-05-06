Company announcement

6 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 April - 5 May 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 11,797 15,512,410 29 April 2020 100 1,349.40 134,940 30 April 2020 100 1,344.76 134,476 1 May 2020 100 1,294.90 129,490 4 May 2020 150 1,255.97 188,396 5 May 2020 100 1,259.12 125,912 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 12,347 16,225,624





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 183,200 251,853,453 29 April 2020 700 1,448.21 1,013,747 30 April 2020 700 1,439.98 1,007,986 1 May 2020 800 1,395.58 1,116,464 4 May 2020 1,500 1,342.01 2,013,015 5 May 2020 1,200 1,365.18 1,638,216 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 188,100 258,642,881

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 12,347 A shares and 255,378 B shares corresponding to 1.22 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 April - 5 May 2020 is enclosed.

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

