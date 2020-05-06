Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 23 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

6 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 April - 5 May 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]11,797 15,512,410
29 April 20201001,349.40134,940
30 April 20201001,344.76134,476
1 May 20201001,294.90129,490
4 May 20201501,255.97188,396
5 May 20201001,259.12125,912
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)12,347 16,225,624


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]183,200 251,853,453
29 April 20207001,448.211,013,747
30 April 20207001,439.981,007,986
1 May 20208001,395.581,116,464
4 May 20201,5001,342.012,013,015
5 May 20201,2001,365.181,638,216
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)188,100 258,642,881

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 12,347 A shares and 255,378 B shares corresponding to 1.22 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 April - 5 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

