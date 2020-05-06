Oslo, Norway 6 May 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA will be held at the company’s office at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, on 27 May 2020 at 10:00am (CEST).



Due to the extraordinary situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board has found it necessary to urge shareholders to exercise their shareholder rights through advance votes by electronic communication via VPS Investor Services or to vote by proxy prior to the meeting and not attend the Annual General Meeting in person.

The notice including attendance, proxy and advance voting forms will be mailed to all shareholders with known address. The complete notice, including executive remuneration statement and the recommendation from the Nomination Committee, is attached to this notification and will also be available at PCI Biotech's corporate website www.pcibiotech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, E-mail: rs@pcibiotech.no

Office: +47 67 11 54 00 Mobile: +47 94 00 57 57

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

