BEDFORD, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), a leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced it has expanded collaboration with Microsoft to further integrate Microsoft Azure services into the Progress® Sitefinity® digital experience management platform. As a full Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) hosted on Azure, Progress® Sitefinity® Cloud is the first to integrate Azure’s state-of-the art DevOps services into its platform to drive developer productivity and enable easier, faster implementation of digital experiences.



“Progress has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft that touches many areas of our product portfolio. With today’s news, we’re adding another layer to that relationship through our integration of Progress Sitefinity and Microsoft Azure, ensuring the delivery of seamless digital experiences,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Our goal is to always deliver best-in-class solutions, which means working with industry leaders like Microsoft. It’s what our customers have come to expect and what we’ll continue to deliver.”

“With digital experiences becoming key competitive differentiators for modern businesses, the underlying architecture has never been more important,” said Nils Oulundsen, General Manager of Microsoft Solutions at Microsoft Corp. “The Microsoft Azure features within Sitefinity Cloud allow developers and marketers to focus on delivering cost-effective, easy to implement, and impactful digital experiences, without the worry of managing the supporting infrastructure."

Sitefinity is fully compatible with Azure and uses the whole spectrum of its capabilities to bring the smoothest experience for developers and IT administrators. This includes built-in integrations with Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) on Azure, Azure Active Directory, Azure Active Directory B2B, Azure Cognitive Search and Azure Redis Cache.

Sitefinity Cloud’s PaaS architecture means Sitefinity customers can reduce infrastructure overhead, while increasing operational efficiencies. The Microsoft Azure DevOps Services lifecycle management tooling enables high-visibility into cross-functional projects and state-of the-art CI/CD processes required to meet fast time-to-market demands for today’s environments. The Management Portal layer of Sitefinity Cloud is based on Azure DevOps Services, providing a modern user interface to allow working with the project’s management tools. Using the Management Portal, Sitefinity Cloud users can directly access their project repository, which contains all code files of the Sitefinity Web Application project, including all configuration files that are stored on the file system.

“Thanks to Sitefinity Cloud’s Management Portal, we have consolidated our hosting, support and development to one supplier. This means we can work with Progress to work more collaboratively and efficiently,” said Sean Croston, Chief Operating Officer, Goodbody. “The alliance between Microsoft Azure and Progress Sitefinity means our platform will be more flexible and future-proofed which enables us to focus on high-value tasks. We look forward to leveraging these technologies and growing our partnership with Progress into the future.”

With Sitefinity Cloud usability, productivity, security and performance features, it’s easier than ever for organizations such as American Legal Association, Goodbody and Cosatto to implement seamless, personalized experiences for their audience. Customers have gone live on Sitefinity Cloud PaaS in as little as 10 business days and have experienced up to 66% faster page load times.

“We anticipate that taking advantage of the collaboration between Progress and Microsoft will enhance the way we manage our infrastructure to deliver engaging experiences to visitors more cost-effectively and efficiently,” said Mark Pendlebury, Associate IT Director, Cosatto.

