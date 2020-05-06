Blagnac, France, May 06th 2020-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada

Consolidated 2020 1st quarter turnover: - 3.8%

At constant exchange rate*: - 4.6%

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its turnover for the 2020 1st quarter, ending on March 31st 2020. The reduction of activity is linked to the COVID-19* and the turnover decreases by 3.8% and 4.6% at constant exchange rate.

* The change variations over the period represent €0.3M against €1.1M at 2019.

By division Turnover (€M)

Q1-2020 Turnover (€M)

Q1-2019



Variation as %



Aerospace



At constant exchange rate 33.9



33.6 37.3



37.3 -9.0%



-9.9% Simulation



At constant exchange rate 9.2



9,2 7.1



5.6 +29.5%



+29.6% Vehicle 0.1 0.6 -76.2% Total

43.3 45.0 -3.8% International 24.6 25.8

-4.7%

Aerospace division (78.3% of the turnover against 82.8% at Q1 2019): restated from the base effects linked to the exchange rate and Brexit, the decrease of activity is limited to 7.4%, it is related to the COVID-19 impact which has caused a strong slowdown from mid-March 2020.

Simulation division (21.3% of the turnover against 15.8% at Q1 2019): pursues its sustained growth at +29.5%. All sectors, automobile, rail and defense, are progressing.

Vehicle division (0.3% of consolidated turnover against 1.4% at Q1 2019): restated from the intragroup activities, the turnover diminishes by 29%. The division faces a low period in military countermine programs.

By geographical area 2020

(€M) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 18.7 43.2% -2.7% Europe 13.2 30.6% -3.3% America 9.5 21.8% -4.2% Asia-Pacific

1.5 3.5% -23.2% Rest of the world

0.4 0.8% +62.5%

Any apparent differences on sums are due to round numbers



First affected by the pandemic, it is logically that the Asia-Pacific area diminishes by 23.2% (-€0.46M). All the other areas fell from 3% to 4% on average, only the rest of the world is progressing to 62.5% (+€0.13M).

By activity Turnover 2020

(€M) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) Development 8.7 20.1% -4.3% Serie 14.8 34.2% -14.9% Products 19.8 45.7% +6.9%

Despite the Brexit base effect on the thermoplastic activity, the mix of activity remains favourable to products with an increase of 6.9%. These represents almost 46% of the consolidated turnover. The Services activities (Development and Serie) are gathering the slowdown with -11.3%, they represents 54.27% of the turnover.

Perspectives

The containment measures taken by each of our 11 countries of establishment and the strong decline of the air traffic will severely penalize the second quarter. The commercial aviation sector, which represents around 37% of SOGECLAIR's activity, could suffer for several semesters, while the business aviation, space and defense sectors, which represents for almost one third of the group's activity might start up again at the end of 2020.

SOGECLAIR has been actively mobilized since mid-March on the conditions for the activity recovery by protecting the health of its employees. The Group has secured its cash flow with nearly €50 million available and mobilizable to adapt its organization to new market data.

Next announcement: turnover for Q2 2020, on July 22th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market.

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN : FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Attachment