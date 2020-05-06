PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 6 May 2020, 6pm
Due to the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Executive Board of SYNERGIE S.E., met on 6 May 2020, decided not to propose the distribution of dividends for the 2019 financial year at its General Meeting on 18 June, 2020.
SYNERGIE
SE (European Company) with a capital of €121.810.000
329 925 010 RCS PARIS
www.synergie.com
SYNERGIE
Paris, FRANCE
