Marit Collin, board member and primary insider of NORBIT ASA has on 7 May 2020 purchased 10,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 14.50 per share.

Following the transaction, Collin owns 26,447 shares through the company Colling AS, representing 0.05 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.