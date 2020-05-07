HOUSTON, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB:DPDW) a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, will host an investor conference call to review its first quarter 2020 results and business outlook on Tuesday, May 12th at 10:00 am ET (details below). Deep Down will report its results after the market’s close on Monday, May 11th.

Call Dial-in: 877-303-6187 or 678-894-3073 for international callers Webcast/Replay URL: Deep Down Q1 '20 Webcast or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6f6sigcx Call Replay: 855-859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers Call ID: 4194047, Available through 5/19/2020

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

