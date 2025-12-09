KOIL Energy to Present at Sidoti’s Year-End Virtual Investor Conference December 10-11

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOIL Energy, and Kurt Keller, Chief Financial Officer of KOIL Energy, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti’s Year-End Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 10-11, 2025.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, December 11, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pAsKkHTEQTahd1k5z9O49A. KOIL Energy will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 10-11, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About KOIL (www.koilenergy.com)

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

