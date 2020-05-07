SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced it is offering its global clients a free trial of MightyDesk , the tool suite which enables media buyers to effectively scale their programmatic operations. It connects to leading programmatic platforms and allows for the management of campaigns, automation of workflows, and generation of cross platform reports, alerts and insights.



The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted international economies and many industries are expected to face financial challenges throughout Q2. To help its clients save time and increase advertising return on investment (ROI) during this difficult time, MightyHive is offering the MightyDesk trafficking tool within the MightyDesk Automation module at no cost through the end of Q2 2020.

Ad trafficking is the process of creating and setting up programmatic advertising campaigns in an efficient and effective way. It is one of the most critical, yet time- and labor-intensive aspects of digital marketing.

In this current climate, advertisers are in dire need of cost-effective and impactful solutions. MightyDesk was originally built to solve pain points MightyHive teams encountered when using programmatic platforms and is the same tool they use every day to service thousands of clients. MightyDesk Automation features helped one client save over 300 hours a month on ad trafficking tasks.

“Trust and transparency across the marketing supply chain is more vital than ever,” said Pete Kim, CEO and founder of MightyHive. “We built MightyHive on these strong moral values, so we are proud to do our part in helping our industry survive and accelerating the digital transformation that is necessary for advertisers around the world. We’re pleased to offer our clients the same tool we rely on to run our business at a global level, MightyDesk, at no cost during this difficult time.”

MightyHive clients can reach out directly to their account managers to schedule a MightyDesk demo and training session. Marketers who are not yet MightyHive clients can reach out to mightydesk@mightyhive.com .

For more information on MightyDesk, please visit https://mightyhive.com/mightydesk .

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as a global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Auckland, Chicago, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Melbourne, Milan, Montreal, Mumbai, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Vancouver. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.