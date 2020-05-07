KING CITY, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announced the results of matters voted on at its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 6, 2020 (the “Meeting”), which included the election of Directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 1, 2020. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.



There were 21 Shareholders holding 22,654,119 Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 85.61% of the 26,460,951 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fraser R. Berrill 22,341,439 98.63 310,990 1.37 Patrick S. Brigham 22,424,583 98.99 227,846 1.01 Paul D. Campbell 22,424,583 98.99 227,846 1.01 Samuel J. B. Pollock 22,424,583 98.99 227,846 1.01 Angela Sahi 22,021,168 97.21 631,261 2.79 K. Rai Sahi 22,421,839 98.98 230,590 1.02 Donald W. Turple 22,424,473 98.99 227,956 1.01 Jack D. Winberg 22,424,565 98.99 227,864 1.01

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 22,650,889 99.99 3,230 0.01

Corporate Profile



TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 52.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 40 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

