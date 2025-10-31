TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share

amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net earnings 16,929 42,719 39,492 45,177 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.70 1.75 1.62 1.85

Operating Data

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,397 15,414 Championship rounds – Canada 626,000 567,000 1,031,000 966,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 37.0 35.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 3.5 Championship rounds – U.S. 34,000 30,000 164,000 166,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 6.5



The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating revenue $ 76,699 $ 66,383 Direct operating expenses(1) 51,980 46,099 Net operating income(1) 24,719 20,284 Amortization of membership fees 1,516 1,409 Depreciation and amortization (3,563 ) (3,565 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,371 2,737 Other items (1,816 ) 32,641 Income taxes (6,298 ) (10,787 ) Net earnings $ 16,929 $ 42,719





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating revenue $ 179,023 $ 193,912 Direct operating expenses(1) 131,937 160,037 Net operating income(1) 47,086 33,875 Amortization of membership fees 3,779 3,494 Depreciation and amortization (10,507 ) (10,761 ) Interest, net and investment income 7,360 8,335 Other items 4,795 24,138 Income taxes (13,021 ) (13,904 ) Net earnings $ 39,492 $ 45,177

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 26,031 $ 21,304 US golf club operations (2025 - loss US$142,000: 2024 - US$17,000)

(199 ) 26 Corporate and other

(1,113 ) (1,046 ) Net operating income(1) $ 24,719 $ 20,284





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 42,944 $ 35,219 US golf club operations (2025 - US$3,015,000: 2024 - US $2,647,000)

4,295 3,578 Corporate and other

(153 ) (4,922 ) Net operating income(1) $ 47,086 $ 33,875

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Annual dues $ 18,666 $ 17,966 Golf 23,537 18,822 Corporate events 5,714 4,533 Food and beverage 19,831 15,373 Merchandise 6,011 5,478 Real estate - 1,692 Rooms and other 2,940 2,519 Operating revenue $ 76,699 $ 66,383





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Annual dues $ 55,309 $ 53,719 Golf 45,289 38,231 Corporate events 9,138 7,321 Food and beverage 33,919 26,438 Merchandise 12,301 11,814 Real estate 18,721 52,582 Rooms and other 4,346 3,807 Operating revenue $ 179,023 $ 193,912

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating cost of sales $ 10,314 $ 9,050 Real estate cost of sales 280 1,951 Labour and employee benefits 27,580 23,890 Utilities 2,809 2,120 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,568 1,165 Property taxes 590 230 Insurance 1,013 1,121 Repairs and maintenance 1,528 1,609 Turf operating expenses 1,886 1,244 Fuel and oil 501 584 Other operating expenses 3,911 3,135 Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 51,980 $ 46,099





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating cost of sales $ 19,022 $ 17,181 Real estate cost of sales 16,608 55,161 Labour and employee benefits 60,639 54,259 Utilities 6,448 5,704 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,310 4,008 Property taxes 2,962 2,778 Insurance 2,901 3,389 Repairs and maintenance 4,148 4,398 Turf operating expenses 4,451 3,772 Fuel and oil 1,037 1,168 Other operating expenses 9,411 8,219 Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 131,937 $ 160,037

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada’s largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.

Operating revenue increased 15.5% to $76,699,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $66,383,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related revenue streams.

Direct operating expenses increased 12.8% to $51,980,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $46,099,000 in 2024 due to the acquisition of Deer Creek in 2025 and its related operating expenses.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $26,031,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $21,304,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 13.4% to income of $2,371,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 from $2,737,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (75 ) $ 205 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities (1,707 ) 24,839 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 190 7,822 Business combination transaction costs (12 ) - Equity loss from investments in joint ventures (7 ) Unrealized loss on real estate fund investments - (48 ) Other (205 ) (177 ) Other items $ (1,816 ) $ 32,641

At September 30, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized loss of $1,707,000 on its investment in marketable securities (September 30, 2024 - gain of $24,839,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $16,929,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 decreased from $42,719,000 in 2024 due to the change in unrealized loss on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.70 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.75 cents in 2024.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at December 1, 2025.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

15675 Dufferin Street

King City, Ontario L7B 1K5

Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488

atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca