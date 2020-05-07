MONTREAL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.



All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 10, 2020 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes for Votes Withheld # % # % Robert Coallier 51,791,208 98.79 636,696 1.21 Rhodri J. Harries 52,398,125 99.94 29,879 0.06 Karen Laflamme 51,801,467 98.80 626,537 1.20 Katherine A. Lehman 51,652,668 98.52 775,336 1.48 James A. Manzi, Jr. 52,409,453 99.97 18,326 0.03 Douglas Muzyka 52,404,758 99.96 23,246 0.04 Simon Pelletier 51,758,615 98.72 669,389 1.28 Éric Vachon 52,420,537 99.99 7,467 0.01 Mary Webster 52,040,819 99.26 387,185 0.74

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 99.12% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles and the continent’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.