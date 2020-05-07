An analysis of March viewing data finds that a single night of Local TV news drew greater

audiences than the NFL First Round Draft, the Academy Awards, and Monday Night Football

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to marketing effectiveness, nothing beats local TV news, according to a recent analysis of March Nielsen data conducted by the TVB, the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. Compared with tent-pole programming and many popular TV events, such as the Academy Awards, local TV stations’ 6pm news provided greater audience impressions. Brands and advertisers can capitalize on this opportunity as America reopens for business city by city and state by state. One of the greatest advertising media opportunities for brands in terms of value and reach, during this critical time, is local TV, the number one medium for trust and local news/information according to GfK surveys of viewing audiences.

“Unlocking America’s economy begins on Main Street and local TV’s ability to impact consumers is unparalleled,” says Steve Lanzano, CEO of TVB. “The data shows that local news delivers audiences in numbers greater than popular TV programs and drives greater awareness and action for advertisers than any other medium. Local TV news is a tent-pole event every day.”

A recent analysis* of audience impressions from Nielsen’s March data shows that local broadcast TV evening news is delivering tremendous return on investment for advertisers and brands. TV stations’ evening news audience (29M A18+) far surpass many popular broadcast and cable network programs including award shows, sports and prime entertainment.

Three times as many adult viewers compared to the major cable news networks (CNN,FXNC, HLN, MSNBC) A single spot running during the average weekday 6pm local news across the seven network affiliates, delivered 29 million cumed impressions compared to 9.2 million cumed impressions generated during the same period, in the same markets, on cable news.

Higher than tent-pole entertainment and award show audiences, including the Academy Awards This includes the 2020 Academy Awards (22.8M A18+), 2019 College Football Championship (17.9M A18+) and 2019 Big Bang Finale (16.2M A18+). TV station evening news audience (29M A18+) also exceeded special TV event programming during COVID-19, including NFL Draft First Round (12.5M A18+) and the Michael Jordan documentary miniseries, The Last Dance, Night 1 (4.1M A18+). 30% more than the combined total of the Walking Dead Season Premiere, The Last Dance, The Orange Bowl, and Monday Night Football.



*Source: Nielsen; 6pm Local & Cable News: March 2020 Week 3, Live +1, A18+, program avg for M-F cumed by market for 71 Markets (LPM, SM, CR), Local Broadcast: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC, Tel, Uni; Cable nets: CNN, FXNC, HLN, MSNBC; Monday Night FTBL = cume of 17 game average.

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. Its members include individual television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members.

